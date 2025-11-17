Podcast Episode: The End of the Cold War from the Sahel to the Horn of Africa

In October, the journalist Faisal Ali published a great piece on his Substack looking at what he called “89-91: Northeast Africa’s ‘Collective Near Death Experience’,” which dealt with a fascinating set of questions about the figures and systems that lost power - and the others that gained power - during those pivotal years. As he and I talked about the themes of his piece, it reminded me of comparisons and contrasts with the experiences of West African and Sahelian countries during that same era. And Faisal’s work also called to mind my friend and colleague Nathaniel Powell’s work on Chad, notably his book France’s Wars in Chad (Cambridge, 2020). The three of us then caught up for a conversation - a one-off podcast of sorts - to parse some of the main themes and questions relating to the end of the Cold War in the zone running from Senegal to Somalia. I learned a great deal from the conversation - if you give a listen, let us know what you think.