Reading List: The "Global War on Terror" Beyond and Inside the United States - Critical Perspectives
Empire abroad and "security" at home.
The killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, the others who have died or suffered at the hands of ICE, and the broader abuses of the American national security state have all been very much on my mind recently. To connect with those tragedies while remaining aligned with the usual themes of this newsletter, I’ve put together a short reading list about the so-called “Global War on Terror.” Part of what is happening in Minneapolis and elsewhere, in my view, is the national security state - heavily expanded and empowered during the War on Terror - running amok.
The list features critical works that have looked at the contradictions and contortions of the War on Terror overseas, and/or at the ways this “War” has boomeranged back onto American soil. The list is in recommended reading order and foregrounds works from the last ten years or so.
Navin Bapat, Monsters to Destroy: Understanding the War on Terror (Oxford, 2019). Bapat lays out the argument bluntly: in his view, the War on Terror was ultimately “an effort to expand American control over the global energy markets” by “offering protection to [key] states in exchange for their economic cooperation” (pp. 3-4). Bapat adds that this created perverse incentives for those states, however, namely the lure of labeling domestic opposition as “terrorists” and then portraying “terrorism” as an enduring and growing threat. Bapat’s book pairs well with Stephen Tankel’s With Us and Against Us: How America’s Partners Help and Hinder the War on Terror (Columbia, 2018).
Samar Al-Bulushi, War-Making as Worldmaking: Kenya, the United States, and the War on Terror (Stanford, 2024). Al-Bulushi explores the outsourcing of counterterrorism by the United States to a “partner,” and the effects that the War on Terror has had on Kenyan society, including in terms of how Kenyan authorities pursued “building consent.” Al-Bulushi’s remarks on “suspect citizenship” and how some Kenyan Muslims were framed as insider threats is highly relevant to understanding how and why citizenship is not necessarily a protection against the state in the U.S. right now. I interviewed Dr. Al-Bulushi for the newsletter here. Her book pairs well with Ann Wainscott’s Bureaucratizing Islam: Morocco and the War on Terror (Cambridge, 2017), which explores how that North African power elaborated a vast bureaucratic infrastructure not just for hard security measures but also for reshaping Muslim life in the kingdom.
Darryl Li, The Universal Enemy: Jihad, Empire, and the Challenge of Solidarity (Stanford, 2019). Li’s book juxtaposes various movements and paradigms that he sees as diverse forms of claiming to be universal; these universalisms include jihadism and the War on Terror, but also peacekeeping and the non-aligned movement. Li’s Chapter Seven investigates the War on Terror, especially in its legal guise; Li is interested in the War on Terror as a manifestation of American empire and particularly in how the War on Terror functioned to transmit American influence through other states’ legal systems, calling into question what “sovereignty” means under empire.
Jacob Mundy, Imaginative Geographies of Algerian Violence: Conflict Science, Conflict Management, Antipolitics (Stanford, 2015). Mundy’s work shakes up a lot of the certainties that have gelled around Algeria’s highly complex - and Mundy argues, deeply murky - civil war in the 1990s. Mundy takes on, as the subtitle indicates, “conflict science,” including the “terrorism studies” literature that existed before 9/11 but that proliferated afterwards. In Chapter Four, Mundy discusses how the complexity of Algeria’s conflict was flattened in “terrorism databases” and glib accounts that wrote Algeria into a global history of Islamic militancy that in many ways did not fit the dynamics (and the unknowns) of the war. Ultimately, Mundy says, there were policy implications too: “The reinscription of the violence of 1990s Algeria as the most profound instance of Islamic terrorism prior to 9/11…lent strength to new strategies of managing terrorism globally through uncompromising eradication” (p. 92).
Spencer Ackerman, Reign of Terror: How the 9/11 Era Destabilized America and Produced Trump (Penguin, 2022). Ackerman argues that the War on Terror - from the surveillance state to the “manipulation of reality and normalization of atrocity” (p. xvii) to the “panoply of authoritarian possibilities” that arose out of the conflict - enabled Donald Trump’s method of rule. As Ackerman acknowledges, there are various other factors that must be considered in explaining Trump’s rise to the presidency and how he wielded it, but I agree with him that the War on Terror was and is a crucial part of the story. Ackerman’s book can be read together with Richard Beck’s Homeland: The War on Terror in American Life (Penguin, 2024), which delves into themes such as militarism, racism, xenophobia, and impunity. And both books go well with Alex Lubin’s, Never-Ending War on Terror (University of California, 2021). Lubin argues that “the War on Terror is the name of American imperial culture in the era of globalization” (p. 10). In chapters focusing respectively on culture, privacy, torture, and assassination, Lubin looks at both the transformations of the post-9/11 era and the continuities with past projects of American global dominance.
If you want to go deeper - much deeper - Asim Qureshi has put together a sprawling reading list of more than sixty pages, with works up through circa 2021, which you can find here. Qureshi has also written prolifically about the War on Terror himself, for example in his 2009 book Rules of the Game: Detention, Deportation, Disappearance (Hurst).
Thank you! al-Bulushi's, Wainscott's, and Mundy's books look particularly intriguing and potentially enlightening.
A very, very sad irony inheres in the sense that a cadre of people, many of whom believed fervently that they were combatants in a Huntingtonian "clash of civilizations," tipped the United States out of ibn Khaldūn's third generation and into his fourth.
