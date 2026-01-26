The killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, the others who have died or suffered at the hands of ICE, and the broader abuses of the American national security state have all been very much on my mind recently. To connect with those tragedies while remaining aligned with the usual themes of this newsletter, I’ve put together a short reading list about the so-called “Global War on Terror.” Part of what is happening in Minneapolis and elsewhere, in my view, is the national security state - heavily expanded and empowered during the War on Terror - running amok.

The list features critical works that have looked at the contradictions and contortions of the War on Terror overseas, and/or at the ways this “War” has boomeranged back onto American soil. The list is in recommended reading order and foregrounds works from the last ten years or so.

If you want to go deeper - much deeper - Asim Qureshi has put together a sprawling reading list of more than sixty pages, with works up through circa 2021, which you can find here. Qureshi has also written prolifically about the War on Terror himself, for example in his 2009 book Rules of the Game: Detention, Deportation, Disappearance (Hurst).