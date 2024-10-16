From time to time I’m going to offer reading lists on key topics as a way of going beyond the news of the moment. This is the second list; the first, on the Muslim Brotherhood, can be found here.

Salafism refers simultaneously to a theological point of view, a mode of being Muslim, and a loosely organized movement. Salafism is difficult to define and the politics of naming are intense - virtually whichever choice you make, you are at least implicitly taking sides on historical and theological matters, perhaps without even realizing it. The term derives from the Arabic phrase al-salaf al-salih or “the pious predecessors,” meaning the first three generations of Muslims who lived between 610 (the advent of Islam) and the early 9th century. Is Salafism today a faithful and accurate rendering of the theological beliefs and, more broadly, attitudes and modes of piety and worship among those early Muslims? Or is Salafism a more recent historical formation that draws selectively upon both early and classical Islam? (I think the latter, and so using the term “Salafi” ends up implicitly crediting the Salafi account of themselves as the “authentic” heirs to the early Muslims - all of which is quite problematic - but I also think we’re stuck with the term for now.)

The Salafi movement has attracted tremendous Western scholarly attention in political science, religious studies, anthropology, and history. The fascination stems in part from the clear importance of the Salafi movement, but also from other, more fraught factors - post-9/11 politics, intra-Muslim debates, and the perceived exotic quality of “fundamentalists.” Nevertheless, “Salafism studies” have produced some of the best and most compelling works on Muslims and Islamic thought in recent years; reading about Salafism not only sheds light on the movement, but on wider questions of how religiosity and politics are constituted in various countries.

Here are some of the best works and the order I would recommend reading them in. I’ve organized the list into nine baskets, some of which contain a single work and others of which represent entire sub-literatures.

Primary Sources

Honestly, if you are dealing with English-language sources, the best way to immerse yourself in the Salafi movement would be simply to let the YouTube algorithm take you on a journey into the vast and polemical world of online Salafism. But another place to begin would be the translations of al-Albani’s book on prayer (here is one translation), and to read it alongside the above-mentioned chapter by Lacroix and paper by Olidort, to give you a sense of the Salafi methodology and to begin seeing how and why Salafi interventions over worship practices ended up being so socially and politically consequential. Alongside al-Albani, the two most important Salafi shaykhs of the twentieth century were, in my view, the Saudi Arabian scholars ‘Abd al-’Aziz bin Baz (1910-1999) and Muhammad bin Salih al-’Uthaymin (1925-2001); many of their fatwas, lectures, and writings have also been translated into English. Another very interesting and important English-language text is Yasir Qadhi’s writing on the Salafi movement and why he no longer identifies with it - here you get Qadhi writing simultaneously as an analyst and historian, a former insider, and (I would say) a constructive critic of the Salafi movement. Another recent and fascinating personal narrative about gravitating towards and then leaving Salafism can be found here. Beyond these initial sources, it really depends on which countries/figures/time periods interest you the most.