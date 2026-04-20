Tributes have been pouring in for the Sudanese engineer, activist, and thinker Muzan Alneel, who died at the age of 39 on April 15. You can read a few of those tributes from the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy, Drop Site, the Transnational Institute, Magdi El Gizouli, and Anne Alexander. The last of those included a link to Alneel’s 2023 essay “Sudan’s Revolutionary Path Against War,” published by the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation.

The essay remains fresh and clear, and applicable to the present, even three years after Sudan’s war began.

Alneel’s basic argument in the essay is that amid the war, internationally backed negotiations will not empower ordinary Sudanese people, and that the revolutionary path against and out of war lies in bottom-up organizing that effectively builds a new kind of state and a new kind of political culture. Advocating for “revolution, not roundtables,” Alneel placed her confidence in “improvised forms of popular organization towards a vision of a new sustainable structure for the provision of services and a space for political and economic decision-making.”

The 2019 sit-in at Sudan’s military headquarters via WIkimedia Commons

Let’s survey the components of her argument in more detail:

The unacceptability of either armed faction, and the political danger represented by the military: For Alneel, both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) displayed “disregard for people’s lives.” In her view, the population as a whole mostly rejected both the SAF and the RSF. Yet, she noted in a crucial passage, “Although most propaganda efforts have failed to win the support of the majority, it is worth nothing that the ‘national army’ rhetoric has failed the least. In our opinion, this is the result of the elite’s ingrained morality, which is its most dangerous weapon in dealing with the masses.” She went on to explain that this “morality” consisted of extolling and hyping credentials and signals such as educational degrees, pronunciation of English, etc. “This corrupt morality is the very same that supports the government militia (SAF) over the private militia (RSF) on the basis that the commander of the latter is a non-qualified livestock farmer, while the commander of the former is a military academy graduate, among other similar bureaucratic differences.” Three years later, these observations have even more force as the SAF consolidates control in Khartoum and elsewhere and builds political acquiescence among civilians, and sometimes active political support, by offering a degree of normalcy and stability. Continued war threatens revolutionary aspirations in Sudan, but so does a scenario where the SAF wins the war, or at least wins the war in large parts of eastern and central Sudan.

The intellectual and political bankruptcy of “international” mediation: For Alneel, Western powers, Gulf states, and regional actors had all promoted power-sharing agreements in Sudan on the basis of those states’ own interests - despite what she saw as ordinary people’s revolutionary preferences, as well as the clear unworkability of the hybrid, military-civilian governance structure created after the fall of Omar al-Bashir in the revolution of 2018-2019. “It would not have been possible to impose the Partnership Agreement with the Transitional Military Council (TMC) on the Sudanese in 2019 without the support of the governments of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, the United States, and various European governments, not to mention the support of the local elite - businessmen, politicians, sectarian leaders, and the like.” She added, “The foreign diplomats have no other tool than rewarding criminals and sometimes punishing the people. They have never been held accountable for past failures, while imposing the same corrupt agreements drafted by the same experts on the Sudanese people every time.” She also referred, in passing, to international actors’ support for privatization, as yet another area where the interests of outside powers clashed with the interests of ordinary Sudanese.

The revolutionary potential of providing services at the community and neighborhood level: Much has been written about the neighborhood-level organizing that fueled Sudan’s revolution, and here Alneel offered a succinct theory of change for how that organizing could propel further change amid and beyond war. Sudanese face a choice, she wrote, between “surviv[ing] through cooperation governed by the values of protecting life and the welfare of society” and “continu[ing] to die under the oppression of elitist regimes which are focused on profit and the control of the minority over resources.” For her, moreover, it was vital that revolutionary theory be paired with organizing and action, so that service provision would not be “monotonous,” but would involve “engaging in this work with a critical mind-set that constantly exposes the origins of poverty and death.” She concluded, “This is how the revolutionary trend pressures the parties involved to stop the war while building a more just society, countering global and regional elite diplomats’ tendency to give fighters more control and wealth, as the regime’s bureaucracy works on strengthening counter-revolutionary structures of injustice. This is the path that we have derived from Sudan’s organized resistance. It is a revolutionary path.”

Three years after the essay, and in the wake of her passing, this kind of thinking remains courageous and imaginative. I am left with two questions about the future, one of which I gestured to above:

What happens to bottom-up, revolutionary action in Khartoum and other places where the SAF consolidates control? On the one hand, greater physical security could allow more space for community-level organizing, and there will be political pressure on the SAF to lay out some kind of transition roadmap. On the other hand, as observed in the Sahelian states to the west, “transitions” can be open-ended, and can involve systematic repression of civic organizations and independent political voices. If the SAF builds domestic and international support as the seemingly reasonable party in the conflict, revolutionary action could become even more fraught. How well can revolutionary networks survive amid violence and, frequently, the armed factions’ deliberate targeting of independent voices and politically threatening groups? As I read Alneel’s piece, I kept thinking of this report about the journalist and activist Mohamed Khamis Douda, who documented life in El Fasher prior to that city’s fall to the RSF in October - and who was deliberately hunted down by the RSF amid the conquest. The stories of Sudanese activists’ bravery are astonishing. Clearly there is much determination to outlast the war and to outlast even the SAF and the RSF themselves.

Alneel’s work, then, leaves the reader with a set of powerful ideas and critiques about an alternative path for Sudan, one very different from a de facto partition under SAF and RSF dominance, or an SAF victory on repressive terms. There are many people in Sudan who have been willing to undertake the kinds of mobilization she participated in and called for - and, all along, those efforts have faced ferocious opposition from armed factions and, implicitly or explicitly, from major segments of the international community. The road forward remains very dangerous, but also full of possibility, for those who seek to follow in her footsteps.