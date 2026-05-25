On May 22, Senegalese President Diomaye Faye dismissed Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko and the rest of the government. As I wrote a few weeks ago here, the tensions between Faye and Sonko owe first and foremost to disagreements over how to respond to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is pressing Senegal to implement austerity in exchange for new lending. The IMF has proven a major barrier to realizing the political and economic vision that Faye and Sonko brought to their respective offices after Faye won an upset victory in Senegal’s 2024 elections.

One can also note that the kind of political relationship that Faye and Sonko evolved was simply structurally unstable. Faye won the presidency as a stand-in for Sonko, whose long-running legal troubles prevented him from running in 2024. The idea that the more famous and popular politician (Sonko) was going to be implementing the orders of his colleague (Faye) was probably always doomed. It reminds me of the falling outs that have occurred in Mauritania (between former President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz and current President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani) or in numerous states of Nigeria (for example, between former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso and several of his anointed successors).

The situation has clear relevance beyond Senegal. I think the Faye-Sonko experiment was one of the most serious test cases for what a kind of post-neoliberal governance might look like in a smaller country, and the Faye-Sonko team has unfortunately (a) had difficulty transforming a vision into a program, (b) been severely constrained by larger forces, and (c) threatened to dissolve - or has already dissolved - into a political rivalry that at best defers reform, and at worst undercuts it completely.

So where do things go from here?

Faye (left) and Sonko (right) in happier times, via Wikimedia Commons .

One quite likely scenario is that Sonko will retain the bulk of the allegiance of PASTEF (in English, the African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity), the party he founded in 2014. In an early sign of how things are shaping up, on May 24 Malikc Ndiaye announced that he was stepping down as Speaker of the National Assembly, where PASTEF holds 130 of 165 seats. France24 reports: “Deputies have been summoned to a full session of the assembly on Tuesday morning to reinstate Sonko as a member of parliament and vote for a new speaker, said an official document published late Sunday.” A PASTEF party congress scheduled for June 6 appears almost certain to affirm Sonko as the party’s leader.

With a platform from which to critique the president, an enthused party with considerable institutional strength and voter appeal, Sonko and PASTEF would be well positioned for the 2027 municipal elections and even - although it is still relatively far away - the 2029 presidential election. Close associates of Sonko are openly supporting a run, and the PASTEF-dominated legislature already, in late April, “amend[ed] provisions that had previously disqualified Sonko from running for office, potentially removing a key legal ​obstacle to ​his candidacy.”

Faye can seek both political and institutional means of hampering Sonko’s (clear) presidential aspirations. All of those means, however, carry risks. For example, in the short term, he can return the electoral reforms to the National Assembly unsigned, requiring a second reading - but the legislature can pass it with a three-fifths majority without necessitating further presidential input. Meanwhile, Faye has worked to solidify the activist base of the “Diomaye Président” coalition that helped carry him to victory in 2024, notably at a mass meeting in Mbour on May 9 - but that effort became both consequence of and contributor to the rift with Sonko; as tensions grew, the president seemed to want a counterweight to Sonko’s political strength, but that counterweight then made Sonko feel threatened. Relatedly, Faye is also building political alliances, for example by tapping former Prime Minister Aminata Touré as the leader of the "Diomaye Président” coalition, another move that upset Sonko. Faye has something of an opportunity to draw in longtime, more or less status quo Senegalese political heavyweights in order to compete with Sonko, but in doing so - especially as he becomes the face of austerity and compromise - Faye risks looking like a conventional politician while allowing Sonko to maintain the mantle of reformer and critic. To put it plainly, I think Sonko is in the stronger position.