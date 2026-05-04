On May 2, Senegalese President Diomaye Faye sat for a two-hour interview in Wolof with three Senegalese journalists. RFI (French) summarizes the key points, two of which merit particular attention: Faye’s warning that even more difficult economic times are ahead, and his relatively candid acknowledgment of the political differences that he has with his prime minister, Ousmane Sonko. Separately and together, the economic crisis and the political crisis have already gone a long way towards sinking what began as a promising and exciting presidency. The question at stake in that presidency - can a reformist, sovereigntist project succeed in a civilian-led, democratic context in West Africa - appears to be headed for a negative answer.

Senegalese President Diomaye Faye via Wikimedia Commons

Faye and Sonko were young civil servants turned opposition members during the long, neoliberal presidency of Macky Sall from 2012 to 2024. In 2014, Sonko founded a party called Patriotes africains du Sénégal pour le travail, l'éthique et la fraternité (African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics, and Brotherhood, PASTEF). Sonko placed third in the 2019 presidential elections and went on to lead PASTEF, as part of the Yewwi Askan Wi coalition, to major gains in the 2022 legislative elections. Sonko simultaneously faced a long-running political-legal battle on charges connected with the alleged rape of a masseuse. I and many others will never know what happened between Sonko and his accuser, of course, but the charges seemed highly politically convenient for Sall. The case - which spiraled into various other charges - eventually blocked Sonko from running in the 2024 elections. Sall initially postponed those elections, and then relented in the face of protests; after the elections went forward, Faye (effectively representing a banned PASTEF and standing in for Sonko) defeated Sall’s would-be successor, Amadou Ba, 54-36 in the first round. Faye then appointed Sonko as his prime minister.

Sonko’s economic vision for Senegal blends technocracy and developmentalism. In his December 2024 policy statement to the National Assembly, he diagnosed the problem as follows: “The country has remained imprisoned in the colonial economic model, exporting its primary materials (gold, fish, groundnuts, phosphates, zircon) with little value added and importing finished products.” He pointed to serious alleged fraud and corruption under Sall, and argued for a highly transparent, effective, citizen-oriented public administration that would lead to a “sovereign,” “just,” and “prosperous” Senegal. Sonko pledged to activate Senegal’s potential in agriculture, industry, information technology, and more, suggesting that a reformed tax code and a cleaner government, as well as mass citizen engagement in a government-led project of revitalization, could move the country forward. I would not necessarily call it a left-wing vision, but it is certainly one that valorizes the idea of a muscular and activist state.

The biggest stumbling block to that vision has been the country’s debt. I have a piece coming out soon that goes deeper into Senegal’s relationship with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but the basic sequence of events is that a government audit of the Sall administration’s finances revealed hidden debt, which then triggered a freeze in IMF lending, pressure from the IMF to implement austerity, and drawn-out negotiations with the IMF that have led to a more or less open break between Faye (who seems to incline towards accepting the IMF’s conditions) and Sonko (who does not, and who may leave the government in order to return to the opposition).

In Faye’s May 2 interview, he noted that new external shocks are hurting Senegal’s economy now, especially the rising oil prices connected with the Iran War. Faye spoke about raising prices - I could not find the exact commodities that would be affected, but I assume he means fuel and food, among other basic necessities. There have already been protests over rising costs of living, and further price increases would likely generate more opposition and unrest. We can note too that it’s not just the economic pain that would be politically relevant - it’s also seeing the promises of transformation slip away amid austerity.

Regarding his relationship with Sonko, Faye’s May 2 interview followed shortly after the National Assembly adopted new legislation that “amends provisions that had previously disqualified Sonko from running for office, potentially removing a key legal ​obstacle to ​his candidacy.” In the May 2 interview, Faye expressed continued confidence in his prime minister, acknowledged the differences, and also said, in what seems to be a reference to Sonko, “Senegal does not need a messiah, but a critical mass of citizens.”

There is a very real scenario now in which Sonko quits the government, whether before or after the 2027 local elections, and then challenges Faye for the presidency in 2029. Sonko could make some powerful arguments, claiming - fairly or unfairly, selflessly or self-servingly - that he wanted to stay true to PASTEF’s commitments, but that Faye sold out the country and the party to the IMF. Faye’s comment about a “messiah” seeks to undercut Sonko’s individual appeal, and perhaps even implies that Sonko gives himself too much importance.

How all this lands for Senegalese voters is something that we would need opinion polls, and some in-depth street-level journalism, to make clear. I could see many voters siding with Sonko, given that Faye only became president as a kind of Plan B for PASTEF, and especially given that Faye may be left holding the bag of unpopular reforms the IMF may insist on imposing, all while Sonko criticizes from outside the government. Perhaps some voters would see Sonko, however, as a narcissist. Or perhaps the 2029 electoral field would end up deeply fragmented, opening the door to a third candidate to promise yet another kind of alternative.

In the present, the personal power struggle between Faye and Sonko is also a real sign of trouble not just for Faye but for the reformist project of PASTEF in power. If the story of 2024-2029 becomes one of crushing debt, unpopular austerity, and the falling out of a president and a prime minister, the reform agenda could be not merely delayed but fundamentally tarnished. In some ways, neither politician has acquitted himself well in office - in my view, their targeting of critical journalists has been a major blemish on their record. The ideas that Sonko, Faye, and PASTEF have articulated are bigger than any individual, of course, but moments for pursuing real economic transformation do not open up very often, including in Senegal. Even if one credits Sonko with major political talent and vision, taking office in 2029 would not simply be a do-over of 2024; Sonko would likely inherit an even more troubled state of public finances than Faye did, simply due to the mounting debt.

It’s a grim picture, because the new wave of “sovereigntism” in West Africa takes impetus from some serious and legitimate citizen concerns: there has to be a way out of the kind of geo-economic marginalization and dependency that Sonko and many others have highlighted. In the military-ruled countries of the central Sahel, sovereigntism has faced profound stumbles, and has been accompanied by high levels of repression against critics and dissidents. I would have rated Senegal’s prospects for a successful sovereigntism higher than the prospects in Mali, Burkina Faso, or Niger. But whether it is the hidden debt Faye and Sonko inherited, the obstinacy of the IMF, the inevitable surfacing of interpersonal rivalries, or all of the above, Faye, just two years into his term, is staring at failure.