On July 25, Senegal’s President Diomaye Faye launched his new political party, called Kiiraay - Les Patriotes républicains. Major news outlets are translating the Wolof word “kiiraay” variously as “shield” or “protection,” and the French phrase “les patriotes républicains” as “republican patriots.”

The creation of Kiiraay, as the AP’s Mark Banchereau writes, “cement[s] [Faye’s] rupture with former ally Ousmane Sonko, the head of the ruling Pastef party, and setting up a power struggle during a major debt crisis.” The stakes are high for Senegal’s political future and indeed for determining whether and how much left-leaning economic populism can actually shape policy. What happens in Senegal has ramifications for other parts of West Africa and beyond.

For context on the Faye-Sonko split, during the presidency of Macky Sall (2012-2024), Sonko emerged as Sall’s most electric opponent, a critic of corruption and a voice for promises of reform and change. As legal troubles swirled around him - manufactured, Sonko’s camp suggested, by Sall’s team - Sonko led his own party, the Patriotes africains du Sénégal pour le travail, l'éthique et la fraternité (African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics, and Fraternity, PASTEF) to victory in Senegal’s 2022 legislative elections. As Sall faced term limits, he sought to tamper with the electoral calendar in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election, but street pressure and diplomatic pressure got elections back more or less on track. Sonko was barred from running due to the above-mentioned legal troubles, so Faye - a longtime ally and colleague - ran in his stead and won decisively. Faye appointed Sonko as prime minister, and then their political project crashed up against what turned out to be a debt crisis driven heavily by debt concealed under Sall. You can read a recent, incisive analysis in Foreign Affairs by Hannah Armstrong and John McIntire about the debt crisis and about what may have been, these authors suggest, some willingness on the part of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to look the other way as Sall accumulated off-the-books debt. In any case, differences over how to handle the debt crisis - and, I think, the inevitable strains inherent in a relationship wherein the less famous and popular politician ends up being the senior partner, at least in institutional terms - led to a rupture between Faye and Sonko. Faye sacked Sonko as prime minister in May, and Sonko then turned around and got elected just days later as the president of Senegal’s National Assembly. Sonko remained in firm control of PASTEF, as confirmed by his re-election as party head in early June. Faye, then, was left with the presidency but without a political vehicle or even a sharply defined constituency. And elections are not far off: local elections in 2027, and presidential elections in 2029.

As I wrote back in May when covering an earlier phase of the Faye-Sonko split, I think Sonko has the stronger political position - he has retained much of his reformist aura, including by taking an anti-austerity lane while in government, and now he is in a position to criticize without having to take the kind of accountability that comes with long-term governing. Faye has a path forward, as I noted then, but it is a tricky one:

Faye has something of an opportunity to draw in longtime, more or less status quo Senegalese political heavyweights in order to compete with Sonko, but in doing so - especially as he becomes the face of austerity and compromise - Faye risks looking like a conventional politician while allowing Sonko to maintain the mantle of reformer and critic.

We’re seeing more gestures in that direction now. Last week, notably, Faye endorsed former President Sall’s bid to succeed Antonio Guterres as United Nations Secretary General. No enmity, then, is permanent in politics.

Faye can thus hope to navigate the difficulties he faces in actually governing - especially the unsavory choices he faces around the debt crisis, with defaulting on the debt and imposing brutal austerity both deeply unappealing routes - while also building a coalition around, to be blunt, the power of the presidency. Seeing the formation of the post-Sonko government and the launch of Kiiraay, I actually would rate his chances of holding the presidency a bit better than I did in May: a coalition that supports a president as an individual may be held together more by ambition and circumstance than by a coherent program, but Faye has powerful posts to distribute, and if he can build a perception that he is the future, that perception could become self-fulfilling. Let’s go back, one more time, to Banchereau’s report:

In the weeks leading up to the launch, a growing number of Pastef officials resigned from the party to join Faye’s camp, including several regional leaders and members of its youth wing. Several members of the opposition party Alliance for The Republic have also joined Faye’s movement.

For additional depth on the realignments underway, see Jeune Afrique’s Mawunyo Hermann Boko and Marième Soumaré, who reported a few weeks back on how both Faye and Sonko were purging their respective ranks. A sorting process could be good for Sonko so long as he keeps PASTEF energized and keeps his aura of political momentum; the danger for Sonko is that if Faye peels away a significant chunk of PASTEF and/or builds a sprawling coalition, Sonko could start to look like a minoritarian force.

The political struggle could get even nastier than that: looking through the Senegalese news site Seneweb while writing this post, the first headline I saw was about several PASTEF members getting questioned by security services over an anti-Faye video. Across much of West Africa as elsewhere in the world, laws pertaining to cybersecurity, defamation, state security and more can become powerful tools for vulnerable incumbents. Indeed, one stain on the record of both Faye and Sonko in my view is that both men, while in power, went after political opponents and critical journalists (see an example here). Bluntly put, then, there are risks that a war of words could heat up, that Faye would abuse legal and security powers to make life difficult for Sonko and PASTEF, and that Senegal would see a sequel to the kinds of political battles - lawfare from the presidency, met with street protests by PASTEF - that characterized the later years of Sall’s presidency. Whether or not things escalate to that level, Faye and Sonko are now both leaning hard into mobilizing supporters and preparing for 2029.

For French speakers, I’ll leave you with a video report and discussion from France24 on the launch of Faye’s Kiiraay: