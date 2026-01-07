Dr. Nina Wilén directs the Africa Program at the Egmont Royal Institute for International Relations, and has affiliations with Lund University and the University of Antwerp. I have long respected her work on the Sahel and beyond, and I was excited to see the release last year of her book Securitizing the Sahel: Analysing External Interventions and their Consequences (Oxford University Press). She graciously agreed to answer my questions, including about some of the thorniest issues involved in understanding the trajectory of the Sahel in recent years.

AT: What moment or interview stood out the most to you during your fieldwork?

NW: I don’t know if there was one moment or one interview in particular, there were so many that were interesting and thought provoking. I think maybe the whole experience of being ‘embedded’ with the special forces for weeks was the most unusual experience for me as a researcher, because I had never done ethnographic research before. Being part of everyday life for the soldiers was interesting in many ways. Perhaps the most interesting from the perspective of this book was observing the interactions between the Belgian forces and the Nigerien ones in the field during their training exercises, both in terms of how different equipment and clothing they had, how differently they related to their hierarchies, but also how in spite of many differences, there was some sort of mutual understanding during the training.

I obviously also found it very interesting to go with the French armed forces to their Barkhane bases in Mali, Niger and Chad, given their role as the key external security actor [Operation Barkhane was a French counterterrorism mission in the Sahel from 2014-2022 - AT]. I remember that I was quite surprised that Barkhane flew out waste in order to not pollute the environment in the bases, which for me was something I’d never heard of.

Finally, I think I was also surprised by how deeply disappointed many of the European Union Training Mission (EUTM, 2013-2024) officers I spoke to were about the mission. They really felt disillusioned with what they were supposed to do and what they actually ended up doing. They were lamenting the lack of proper equipment to do the training due to the EU’s regulations about lethal equipment, but also the lack of transparency from the Malian counterparts regarding the people they sent for the trainings. Sometimes the same person came twice to the same training, sometimes they sent someone who hadn’t done course 1 to attend course 2 and they never knew where the people were deployed afterwards so had a hard time following up.

AT: You write (p. 6), “External actors provide SFA because of a logic of their own...A continuous securitization of the Sahel over the past decade has driven this ‘logic of its own,’ framing the region as a persistent site of threats that justifies interventions.” What are some alternative ways of looking at the region, beyond securitization?

NW: There are definitely reasons to ’securitize’ the Sahel in the sense that there have been ‘events on the ground’ justifying the framing of the region in security related terms. At the same time, you could also frame it from other angles, including political ones of ‘bad governance’, even though I think governance is such a vague concept. Yet, factually speaking there has been bad governance in the sense that the governments (even before the coups) have not been able to provide their populations with basic services, and corruption has been a main thread in elite circles. You could also frame it from a climate perspective, that the region is disproportionately affected by climate change, provoking drought and flooding which in turn then affect food security and poverty and exacerbate conflict over land. If you take a feminist perspective, you could also look at the region as one of deeply entrenched gender inequality, with average birth rates per woman topping the global figures, and illiteracy rates among women also being among the highest in the world.

From a more positive perspective, you could frame the region as one in which the civilian populations remain remarkably resilient in the face of the multiple crises that they are enduring, where invention and adaptation are key in their strategies to survive hardship.

AT: Another central idea in the book is the horizontal (rather than vertical) relationship between external actors and Sahelian governments and security forces, and the importance of “social dynamics” (p. 7) in shaping how security assistance unfolded. Could you share one or two illustrations of how that dynamic worked?

NW: Yes, I think that the idea of vertical relationships between host and partner forces in Security Force Assistance (SFA) needs to be rectified. Rarely is there a straightforward vertical relationship between them; reality is way more complex and nuanced. That’s why I also don’t think that the principal-agent framework necessarily works to explain how SFA functions on the ground. The roles shift intermittently. At its core, I think that the study of SFA has somehow overlooked the agency of the host states, and that gives a very one-dimensional image of how SFA works.

With regards to the social dynamics and the networks between local/national and external forces, I tried to trace how individual connections between persons in different units and forces from the different countries connected and made new links and networks which enabled an often unexpected or unintended development of SFA on the ground.

I think I mention this example in the book about an officer that was on ‘loan’ from the special forces unit in Niger to the officer academy in the country for half a year or more. Given that he had already been in touch with the Belgian unit training the country’s Special Operations Forces (SOF), he suggested that the Belgians also could give the same training to the officers in the academy. The Belgians agreed that it would be a good idea for them to further develop the course with more feedback from a ’new’ audience, and that’s how a new relationship between the Belgian unit in Niger and the officer academy developed.

AT: On p. 85, you write, “If Barkhane was criticized for its lack of tangible results, its communication errors and limited success in improving the local forces’ capacity, it was also able to stabilize large zones in Mali, deter attacks, and kill jihadists, thus providing protection for local populations in different areas for almost a decade.” On balance, would you call Barkhane a success? If its strategic communications had been more sophisticated, do you think it could have defeated JNIM and/or Islamic State?

NW: No, it is hard to call Barkhane a success, given the state of the region when it left in 2022. But I also think it is too easy and not really correct to call it a failure. Again, there is a lack of nuance and complexity in such one-sided evaluations. I think Barkhane was useful for the tactical military aspect - it did slow down the expansion of ISIS, but was unable to eradicate the roots of it. And it never could eradicate it completely - even with a force of 50,000, you’d need to have governments in the region following up with new types of inclusive strategies to deradicalise and provide employment and opportunities etc. So I think that I agree with Jonathan Guiffard who wrote that it is a mixed bag - the success or failure of Barkhane.

AT: You write (p. 101), “Despite only constituting a minority of the troops, the fact that European, and especially French or French-speaking officers, were occupying top positions in the UN and the EU missions therefore facilitated communications between the two operations and Barkhane.” Did these kinds of relationships among top leaders and analysts in the various external missions end up alienating Malian officials and officers, and/or making them feel like outsiders?

NW: I haven’t done enough interviews with the Malian officers to say something conclusive on this question, but it is very much possible that it is the case. On the one hand you could say that those relationships managed to make all of the forces (EUTM, the United Nations force or MINUSMA, Barkhane) more effective then what they would have been otherwise. On the other hand, once the Malian and Nigerien relationship with the French soured, all the multilateral operations/missions suffered from their strong French component, including MINUSMA and EUCAP Sahel Niger. Less so EUTM because it was already more in the hands of other nations.

AT: On p. 191, you write that external security force assistance, growing budgets and troop strength, the expansion of jihadism, and "the framing of the crises as primarily security crises" all proved "instrumental in maintaining the military’s centrality in both society and state." You make related comments in the book's conclusion (p. 231). Do you think external security force assistance significantly elevated coup risks in the region?

NW: I think that it is impossible to establish a clear cause-effect relationship regarding SFA and coups. Or any other behaviour for that matter. Unless it is troops accompanying the host state forces, like the Wagner group conducting operations with the Armed Forces of Mali (FAMA) against civilians for example. Otherwise it is really hard to assign cause and effect to external actors’ training and presence.

That being said, the fact that the security forces were consistently framed as being part of the solution to the different crisis, that they were the ones receiving external and national (budget) support and training, increased their weight in the different societies. They gained a political weight due to the fact that external actors focused on improving their capacities and capabilities and buying/giving equipment to them. At the same time, for the external actors, that is also the easiest way they can address the problem of expanding jihadism in a not too intrusive political way. External actors cannot say: “Hey, you are governing really badly and your system is corrupt, there is no rule of law and your population is suffering from the lack of education, health services etc.” Or implicitly they might say so, but that is really difficult. It is much easier for external actors to say: “We will make your forces stronger and more capable, we won’t infere in your governing but we will improve your security forces.” This is of course also very political, because it does affect the balance of power between different actors in the governing circles, but it comes across as being less political given the focus on security.

AT: Did French authorities, in your view, expect to have a politically permissive environment in the Sahel for their counterterrorism operations on an open-ended basis? Or did they/should they have seen the coups coming?

NW: I don’t think anyone saw the coups coming. Everyone says that they did after they happened, but it is so easy to say that in hindsight. I don’t really see why the French were supposed to have predicted them when no one else did. And if they did, what would/should they have done? In Niger they apparently did offer to intervene to reinstate Bazoum straight after, but according to some sources Bazoum was confident that he could negotiate himself out of the situation. I don’t know if the situation in the Sahel would have been better, had France intervened and stopped the coups in Mali, Burkina and Niger. And that is not to say that they could have stopped them, but just imagining that they would.

As for the open-ended basis - hmm, difficult. I think that there was definitely not really any reflections in the direction of what actually did happen after the coups before then. I think it came as a surprise (regardless of how unsurprising it might have been for external observers), when France was (basically) kicked out of Mali. In Niger, it was clear very soon that they would be kicked out, especially given the context of Burkina just having kicked out France less than a year before.

So, not sure whether there was an expectation to stay there forever, but the French were a bit embroiled in their own narrative too - setting up Takuba clearly suggested that they intended to stay for a bit longer, also to test the whole European force project under a lead nation.