Dr. Wendell Marsh has just published his book Textual Life: Islam, Africa, and the Fate of the Humanities with Columbia University Press (if you purchase the book, use the discount code CUP20 to get 20% off here).

The book deals with a fascinating set of interlinked issues concerning Sufism, history, colonialism, the love of knowledge, the humanities, and more. It’s quite the journey, really.

Dr. Marsh has done a few podcast interviews about the book - see here and here - and he also took a few questions from me. Here is our interview:

AT: For those who might not be familiar with some of the central personalities in your book, who were Shaykh ‘Umar Tal and Shaykh Musa Kamara? How would you compare or contrast their attitudes towards Sufism and towards jihad?

WM: Hajj Umar Tal (c.1797-1864) was quite possibly the most consequential Muslim leader of 19th century West Africa. His messianic movement that called for Islamic renewal amid a creeping colonization transformed the religious, political, economic, and social landscape of the greater Western Sahel. From Halwar on the banks of what is now northern Senegal, he was at once a scholar, a Sufi, and a muhjahid. He wrote for the Tijaniyya Sufi order definitive doctrinal works such as The Book of Lances that pulled on the deepest sources of the tradition while articulating a method of spiritual training for the modern age. He also composed remarkably sophisticated poetry that ranks in the canon of Arabic literature. His time in the Hijaz and in Sokoto in the 1820’s and 1830’s exposed him to currents of global Islamic thought of his day and the challenges Muslim thinkers and political actors were confronting with the emergence of industrial and imperial power in Europe. Throughout this time, his regional reputation as a wali endowed with baraka and capable of marshaling marvels to resolve real-world problems, particularly on the battlefield, attracted a devoted following.

He eventually established important centers of learning and religious observance in the economic and geographic center of the Guinea highlands. In 1852, Hajj Umar joined the regional process of militant Islamization that has been called the age of Islamic revolution. The movement first sought to connect the several pockets of Muslim polity including Futa Toro, Futa Jallon, and Masina into a more coherent and contiguous Dar al-Islam against followers of ancestral African religions. In so doing, Hajj Umar’s state would come into conflict with growing French domination of the Senegal river Valley, and eventually with the Muslim establishment of the region more broadly. He expired in battle in a cave in the cliffs of Bandiagara, Mali. What is important to keep in mind is that Hajj Umar was not only a key actor in his own historical moment, but also, thanks to the development of an Umarian literary tradition a necessary figure for thinking power irreducible to the political or the religious for generations to come, for people as diverse as Muslim scholars such as Shaykh Musa Kamara, colonial intelligence officers such Robert Arnaud, and theorists of Pan-Africanism such as Edward Blyden.

Shaykh Musa Kamara (1864-1945), for example, saw himself as a spiritual heir to Hajj Umar although he was neither a descendent nor a disciple. Kamara begins his 1935 biography, The Life of Hajj Umar, with a dream account of Umar teaching Arabic to Kamara when he was 21 years-old. This work narrates the Umarian adventure and collects the many texts that make up the Umarian tradition. But paradoxically, it also unflinchingly describes the violence of the Umarian project. Indeed, Kamara wrote -- following an accommodationist school of thought established by Mauritanian thinkers such as his shaykh Saʿad Buh (ca. 1850–1917) -- Most of the Would-Be Jihadists, a treatise against the legitimacy of armed jihad in the modern period. He argued that there was no prophetic leadership to authorize such a dramatic loss of Muslim life that accompanied the jihads of the modern period. He uses Hajj Umar as a case-in-point.

Kamara was born in the same year of Tal’s death in the same region but further upriver near Matam. He tried to follow in Umar’s footsteps by taking the trans-Sahelian route in pursuit of knowledge, religious duty in Mecca, and physical proximity to the Prophet Muhammad’s remains in Madina. However, the insecurity of the region by the 1880s amid colonial conquest rendered the journey too risky. Instead, he focused on learning what he could from teachers in Senegal, Guinea, and Mauritania and eventually voraciously pursued independent reading. He is today remembered as being a Qadiri Sufi, but also seems to have been ecumenical in orientation, taking litanies from Tijanis and advocating what we understand today as inter-faith dialogue with Christianity and Judaism. For him, Sufism was quietest and ascetic. He avoided accumulating both political power and material wealth, even though the colonial administration gave him several opportunities to do so when he was in his prime. It is significant that despite these clear differences with Hajj Umar, Kamara nevertheless situated himself as a spiritual successor.

AT: You write that “Kamara’s strategy of accommodation [with the French colonial administration] was distinct.” Could you tell us about the balance of “autonomy” and “engage[ment]” that you describe as components of his strategy?

WM: It was impossible to not have a strategy of accommodation with the colonial state in French West Africa in the first half of the twentieth century. The option of refusal expressed in the grammar of jihad had indeed been a popular option in the 19th century, so much so that the colonial state was designed in no small part to surveil, stymie, and extinguish such strategies. And its operation continued to be preoccupied by a notion of Islamic peril even when there was no evidence of it. The only refusal that was left was flight, or hijra. As a result of what Mamadou Diallo describes as colonial “religion-making” in a forthcoming dissertation, there was a spectrum of possibility for those that stayed, or returned, and that wanted to maintain their status as a community.

On one end of possibility was physical proximity and employment in the business of the colony. This end of the spectrum was exemplified by Hajj Malick Sy (1855–1922) whose branch of the Tijaniyya headquartered itself in Tivaoune along the ligaments of colonial infrastructure such as the railroad and whose membership had a presence in the administration. On the other end was the strategy of physical distance paired with the management of economic production. This strategy is best exemplified by Shaykh Amadou Bamba Mbacké’s (1853-1927) Muridiyya, whose rural heartland in the groundnut basin was respected as a space apart, particularly the town of Touba. But in return, Murid shaykhs were expected to manage production, police order, and guarantee their disciples contributions to the treasury and French military efforts.

Kamara in contrast maintained a pious distance from power but retained legibility through intellectual engagement. Physically, he lived in what had become something of a backwater following the French restructuring of the economy from riverine trade to crop extraction and urban development on the oceanic coasts. Geographic and economic marginalization reduced the stakes of accommodation, favoring Kamara’s ability to negotiate the terms of engagement that favored his scholarly pursuits. As a result, Kamara became a leading source of information on history and culture of the region for colonial bureaucrats wanting a deeper understanding than what surveillance would allow. However, the returns on this strategy, including induction into the Legion d’Honneur, consideration for a literary prize, and speaking on behalf of Muslim scholars of French West Africa at the opening of the Cathédrale du Souvenir in Dakar were relatively limited. Kamara struggled to get colonial support for his plan to build a school in his village of Ganguel, his petition for citizenship and a reprieve from higher rates of taxation was denied, and he was never adequately compensated for his works as promised.

AT: You note that Kamara was “totally unrepresentative of the tradition of Islamic scholarship in West Africa” – what were some of the distinctive features of his outlook and of his practice of Islam?

WM: Despite his major influence on colonial and postcolonial academic understandings of Islam and Islamic history in West Africa, and the recognition of his intellectual talents by his peers, Kamara was a marginal figure when compared to his contemporaries who today enjoy followings that number in the hundreds of thousands and millions. He did indeed follow the traditional educational course by attending Qurʾanic schools and advancing through higher levels through the practice of traveling to study with masters of specific works. However, he did so on his own terms, leading to something of an idiosyncratic outlook. In his autobiography, The Announcement of the Fearful and Confused (Tabshīr al-Khāʾif al-Ḥayrān), Kamara declares that he had never memorized the Qurʾan in full despite having a perfect memory. Moreover, he started and stopped studying with teachers as he pleased, piecing together his higher education himself, and consolidating it through decades of independent study.

In a context in which it is often said that knowledge resides in the chest of men and not the belly of books and that he who has no shaykh, Satan is his shaykh, to read alone was seen as morally hazardous. Not surprisingly, given this self-directed development, Kamara held unique interpretations on canonical legal questions. For example, he argued that the “wa” (and/or) connector in Qurʾan 4:3, which establishes the legal norm that caps the number of wives for a Muslim man at four, actually constituted an ellipsis that could hypothetically go on as far as the condition of justice is met. Kamara himself had some two dozen wives. This is not a statement that questions his piety. Descriptions of his daily life that is transmitted by the family portray him as a very devout ascetic. And his writings affirm the importance of observing Islamic normativity based on the classical sources. It simply shows his insistence on his own reasoning of what he believed.

This independence of mind had important social implications. Kamara was critical of the nobility of birth and took great lengths in falsifying the genealogies of the Fulani and Moorish elite in works such as The Precious Collection. Such critical positions on social hierarchy have been explained away by the popular notion that Kamara was of slave descent. Scholars such as Abdul Malal Diop have convincingly argued against this idea. But the fact remains that Kamara was an outsider even if his brilliance was undeniable. Suspending the question of his origins, we can nevertheless say that the accusation of Kamara’s low birth has successfully functioned to limit the reach of his influence within Senegalese religious life.

All this being said, it is Kamara’s unrepresentativeness that makes him so interesting. When we as academic scholars and researchers look for the most representative case, we can get locked into struggles over the authority to define Islam. This is a necessary part of the work of clerics whose professional responsibility is to maintain the ethical health of a moral community. But it’s not our place as academics to adjudicate such questions. Instead, attending to the margin, the exception, and the ignored, no matter its relation to the orthodoxy of the day, offers significant insights for a textured understanding of the whole. This is a bit of a methodological point, but what I call differential reading, or the sensitivity to plurality and antagonism within a given work or community or period is promising, and we need more of it in field of Islam in Africa.

AT: You analyze Kamara’s book Flowers from among the Gardens in the History of the Blacks – and its reception among colonial officials. How did he approach history-writing? And why was he unsuccessful in convincing the colonial state to publish the book?

WM: Reluctantly, at first. One of the great puzzles that faced the small group of colonial philologists who took an interest in West Africa’s Arabic written heritage was the following: Why was there no chronicle tradition in the Senegambia like there had been further east in the Niger bend, exemplified by the Timbuktu Chronicles? The history of Islam in the sub-region was as deep as it was in the Western Sudan. In one of the versions of History of the Blacks (Zuhūr al-Basātīn fi Tārīkh al-Sawādīn) -- likely the first version that was once believed to be lost with the death of Maurice Delafosse, Kamara’s first translator, but eventually donated by his daughter Louise Delafosse to the Ahmed Baba center in Timbuktu in the 1970s -- Kamara offers insight into why that may have been the case. He reports declining several entreaties made by the former lieutenant governor of Mauritania Henri Gaden because such an undertaking represented a moral hazard: slander, lying, insulting the friends of God, and gossiping are all to be avoided from the perspective of pious observance but potentially necessary in the writing of history. Nevertheless, Kamara eventually agreed to write the work.

His approach to writing history primarily consisted of compilation and commentary. He collected and arranged long excerpts of letters, treaties, and chronicles along with oral accounts and family and clan genealogies. In that way History of the Blacks is as much a meta-text and an archive of the West African past as it the product of a singular authorial voice. These fragments were then subjected to the scrutiny of the mind of a Muslim jurist: Reports are evaluated according to Islamic normativity, relevant transmitted knowledge such as proverbs or poetry is referenced, and finally the plausibility of an account is subjected to the author’s own reasoning. Kamara’s approach to history writing was influenced by classical sources like al-Tabari and Ibn Khaldun as well as by contemporary works from North African and Levantine printing presses such as work by the Arab Christian intellectual Jurji Zaydan and an Azhari textbook.

As far as getting the book published, there was no convincing needed, as it was colonial officials that asked him to write in the first place. Initially, the work was received with great enthusiasm among the group of colonial humanists who believed that deeper learning played a necessary part of colonial governance. However, after this generation retires and expires, they are replaced by bureaucrats who have a much more practical attitude towards knowledge. Moreover, the shift to surveillance ethnography, statistical rationality, and mechanization wrought by World War II rendered the textual study quixotic. Kamara’s project slipped in between the cracks of two different regimes of colonial knowledge and power.

AT: You argue that “[Professor Amar] Samb and his body of work provides a compelling model with which to sketch the broad contours of the first phase of decolonization.” What were the elements of Samb’s model – and what were its limits?

WM: Amar Samb was a Senegalese Arabist who received both a classical Islamic education and a PhD in Arabic literature and Islamic Studies in France. He was part of the generation of Senegalese intellectuals who sought to Africanize the university, what we describe today as decolonization. A leading question in this period was how to respond to the denial of African humanity and what to do with the disciplines that elaborated Africa as the site of absence. One response, represented by the likes of Léopold Sedar Senghor, consisted of the translation of perceived absence as difference. Another response, represented by the likes of Cheikh Anta Diop, consisted of correcting the technical errors of white supremacist ideology with a more rigorous science. We can situate Amar Samb as a mix of these two approaches as he sought to demonstrate the presence of a national literature through linguistic, cultural, and conceptual translation that relativized the difference represented by the newly minted Senegalese Arabo-Islamic letters.

We can describe all these responses as varieties of African humanism, a philosophy that has justified, rationalized, organized, and given meaning to the assertion of African sovereignty after empire. The main contradiction of this body of thought is that even as it rejected the racist premises of dividing humanity into a racial hierarchy, it still relied on core ideas of colonial humanism that denied African humanity in the first place. Despite these limits, Samb’s intervention was responsible for recovering and preserving a valuable heritage that makes work in this field possible. The contributions of African scholars such as Samb must be core to the stories that we tell about the field.

AT: You write that “Kamara has been undergoing a process of secular-religious iconization” amid the Global War on Terror and other forces. How are today’s uses of Kamara as a political symbol different from, or similar to, the revival of interest in anti-colonial fighters such as ‘Umar al-Mukhtar in Libya?

WM: I’m not qualified to make a comparison with al-Mukhtar. What I can say is that Kamara has recently been mobilized as an icon in the sense that he stands in for a complex of ideas, attitudes, and memories held in common. Specifically, he stands in for what is often called the Senegalese Exception, the idea that that Senegal’s unique expression of Sufi Islam accounts for its democratic values, capitalist ethos, and religious tolerance in contrast to other African, Muslim, and African Muslim societies.

I found that in the ten-year period between 2013 and 2023, more work by or about Kamara had been published in Arabic, French, and English than in any other ten-year period while he was alive or since he perished. The only other period of publication that compares is the 1968 to 1978 stretch when Amar Samb was most research-active and diligently trying to nationalize Senegal’s Arabo-Islamic heritage. There had also been the watershed moment in 1998 when the first volume of History of the Blacks (Zuhur al-Basatin) been translated by Said Bousbina and edited by Jean Schmitz. Subsequently, Khadim Mbacké and Ahmed Chokri published a series of Kamara’s shorter works in the 2000s out of the Institute of African Studies in Rabat. But none of these matched the intensity and reach of publications between 2013-2023. For example, the first book to be published in English about Kamara appeared in 2023 by Mbaye Lo greatly extending the potential audience (Constance Hilliard’s 1977 dissertation that translated Kamara’s Precious Collection into English never circulated and while David Robinson’s 1975 Chiefs and Clerics drew heavily on Kamara’s works, Robinson treated Kamara as a source and not as the subject of research).

Moreover, as I was doing dissertation research, I began noticing that public intellectuals were referencing Kamara in the media and at public fora. This was partly a result of the Kamara family’s own initiative to preserve and popularize the shaykh’s legacy. They had organized a very successful conference at the Islamic Institute of Dakar on Kamara’s life and works in 2013. But this initiative was not new. What had changed was that there was now an appetite (and funding), thanks to the emergence of the industry of Countering Violent Extremism, following the growth of Islamist militancy in the Sahel and the increased military intervention there by foreign powers. The ten-month seizure and subsequent battle of Timbuktu proved to be a real shock in the war for hearts and minds in Senegal, as Timbuktu stands as a potent symbol of African civilization in the secularist frame of the African Renaissance as well as in the African Muslim imaginary populated by scholars and saints.

It made the need for local references for an Islam that coheres with the modern distinction of the religious and the political, of quietism and tolerance, of the freedom of conscience and industry, of the exercise of reason over passion, urgent, necessary, and real. It is important to note that this framing of Islam is ultimately a secular one in so for as it emerges from the constraint placed on it by “political” power. While it may seem paradoxical, we see in recent deployments of Kamara, ones that have been characterized by a new emphasis on his autobiography and on his critique of jihad, a way of reading Kamara that views him as the embodiment of secular modern virtue that is legible to both the rationality of the state and the spirituality of society.

AT: You describe Kamara’s life of reading and writing as a “parable of the rise, fall, and return – the fate – of the humanities.” Could you tell us more about this parable? And about what the return of the humanities looks like?

WM: While Kamara’s textual life may be read in a tragic key, his afterlife has proven to be a victory. The tragedy lies in the failure of achieving a complete bilingual edition in his lifetime where the victory has consisted of a commitment carried across several generations to actualize this dream. The original tragedy can be explained by changes in the political, technological, and ultimately epistemic landscape of the late colonial order from humanistic disciplines to an anti-humanist social science. But the commitment has continued despite all odds by a very diverse group of scholars in Africa, Europe, America, and Southwest Asia. Even now, we do not yet have a completed bilingual edition. The Kamara family and associated scholars such as Muhammad Said Ba of the Kamara Research Center are fanning the flame and Said Bousbina has recently renewed the effort despite a number of practical, technical, legal, and perhaps cultural challenges. Viewed from a religious studies perspective, one that sees the humanities not as a group of different disciplines that exists in the university, but -- as one of the Latin etymologies of “religion” (re-legere) suggests, a commitment to read again, we can better understand the story of Kamara and be hopeful about his future returns. After all, you and I are Americans, and we are speaking today in English about a man who lived most of his life in a little riverside village on the edge of the French empire. A new empire has come and will go, and Kamara, and the possibility of returning to him, will remain.

This story of tragedy and of return is a parable for our time. We are in a world-historical moment of political, technological, and epistemic change that will reshape and, maybe even eliminate, the institutional arrangements that structure the forms of knowledge that we recognize as the humanities. It would not be the first time such a change happened. Whether it was the shift from philology to area studies Edward Said so perceptively described in his 1978 Orientalism, or even the shift from an instrumentalist language study to data science and human terrain systems thinking that made Said call for a return to philology in 2003 on the eve of the Iraq war, or even the sack of Baghdad in 1258 when the Euphrates and the Tigris ran black with the ink from books cast out of House of Wisdom, human history have seen these kinds of transformations before. We must remember that the inherent nature of knowledge is fragility. That should not make us afraid; it should clarify the real meaning of our work, and make us persist. The textual attitude, which I describe as an orientation towards the world through meaningfully composed texts, remains. We have only to commit to reading again.