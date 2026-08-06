Sawahil

Sawahil

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Dave Peterson's avatar
Dave Peterson
17h

Just to reinforce the notion that America's "kinetic approach" to problems in the region has always failed, I recall what I consider Obama's greatest foreign policy mistake, the bombing of Libya, which led to continuing chaos there and was the spark that ignited the insurgencies in Mali and across the Sahel.

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James Agada's avatar
James Agada
1d

US simply sides with the abusers and the usurpers and the monsters in power in West Africa. It’s not going to change that any time soon Afterall they are all ‘shithole’ countries. Trump simply removed the mask.

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