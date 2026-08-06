Some Concerns about U.S. Policy towards West Africa after Trump
What Trump normalizes today could become the next Democratic president's point of departure.
I have a piece at Responsible Statecraft about Donald Trump, West Africa, and AFRICOM. The argument is that Trump is making decisions - striking Nigeria, and reportedly considering striking Mali - out of short-term political expediency, but is in the process setting precedents that his successors can entrench.
Here are the concluding paragraphs:
The next presidential administration may not continue the Trump White House’s polarizing rhetoric characterizing Christians as “the most persecuted people on earth” or condemning past U.S. policies as “globalist left-wing cultural hegemony.” But the next president will likely build upon some of the precedents Trump has set.
This combination – the normalization of strikes in West Africa, and the underlying maintenance, from administration to administration, of sweeping, unfalsifiable rhetorical justifications for military involvement in Africa – is particularly dangerous.
I’ll add three thoughts that didn’t make it into the piece:
There is a scary kind of continuity and “bipartisanship” to the War on Terror.1 Consider that in the post-9/11 era, every president from George W. Bush to Trump 2.0 has conducted strikes and military operations in Somalia and Yemen, among many other places. The justifications shift, the targets shift, the frequency of strikes rises and falls - but once a door is opened to some kind of public, U.S. assassination program in a country, that door is hard to close. Trump may blow hot on Truth Social about Nigeria and sound like a buffoon in the process, but I could easily imagine the next Democratic administration - especially if it’s some kind of “natsec Democrat” like Mark Kelly - pursuing strikes as well, albeit with much more sober-sounding language. The temptation will be there to strike at XYZ senior leader, and it’s not as though the various potential targets in Nigeria and the Sahel, from ISWAP to JAS to JNIM to ISSP, aren’t going to be around anymore come 2029.
Another factor enabling American strikes in West Africa, in the short and the long term, is superficial media coverage. We journalists to thank, of course, for breaking the news that the Trump administration is considering striking Mali, and for offering some critical coverage of the two major strikes in Nigeria so far. But on the whole, I think Western media coverage of U.S. strikes in Africa is fleeting and superficial, even in comparison with the (usually deeply flawed) coverage of the Middle East. A Democratic administration with some crisp talking points about how such-and-such top leader was removed from the battlefield is likely to receive a fair amount of dutiful, near-stenographic write-ups in the press.
Yet another factor that could make West Africa a growing theater in the War on Terror is the mentality of the Sahelian military regimes themselves. I have argued here, for example, that Mali’s Assimi Goïta and above all Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Traoré are some of the War on Terror’s most enthusiastic standard-bearers and localizers at the moment; the War on Terror continues its amorphous and fluid trajectory in part because of its enthusiastic adopters in various corners of the globe. Exterminationist rhetoric, conflating sporadic operations with meaningful momentum, suppressing political freedoms in the name of wartime necessity, tarring numerous non-combatants as extremists…all of these are hallmarks of the War on Terror. If the military regimes are still in power in 2029, as all of them plan to be, the next U.S. presidential administration will be enticed by the thought of deepening ties to those regimes in the name of security cooperation and geopolitical balancing, an effort Trump’s team has already made. And where Trump’s subordinates are overtly transactional in their outreach, the next administration could easily try to dress up the same underlying approach but with more high-minded rhetoric. A convergence between the Sahelian regimes’ appetite for raids, the U.S. perception of the Sahel as a zone in need of an application of military power, and the uncovering of various points of economic and geopolitical alignment between Washington and Bamako, or Washington and Ouagadougou or Niamey, could all lead to more strikes.
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It might be objected that the “Global War on Terror” is over as official U.S. policy. I see the “War on Terror,” though, as a blend of policy, politics, and culture, a blend that deeply permeated the U.S. government and American society, with considerable ripple effects in every region of the world. Donald Trump has in fact been one of the most vociferous implementers of the GWOT.
Just to reinforce the notion that America's "kinetic approach" to problems in the region has always failed, I recall what I consider Obama's greatest foreign policy mistake, the bombing of Libya, which led to continuing chaos there and was the spark that ignited the insurgencies in Mali and across the Sahel.
US simply sides with the abusers and the usurpers and the monsters in power in West Africa. It’s not going to change that any time soon Afterall they are all ‘shithole’ countries. Trump simply removed the mask.