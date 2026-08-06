I have a piece at Responsible Statecraft about Donald Trump, West Africa, and AFRICOM. The argument is that Trump is making decisions - striking Nigeria, and reportedly considering striking Mali - out of short-term political expediency, but is in the process setting precedents that his successors can entrench.

Here are the concluding paragraphs:

I’ll add three thoughts that didn’t make it into the piece:

There is a scary kind of continuity and “bipartisanship” to the War on Terror. Consider that in the post-9/11 era, every president from George W. Bush to Trump 2.0 has conducted strikes and military operations in Somalia and Yemen, among many other places. The justifications shift, the targets shift, the frequency of strikes rises and falls - but once a door is opened to some kind of public, U.S. assassination program in a country, that door is hard to close. Trump may blow hot on Truth Social about Nigeria and sound like a buffoon in the process, but I could easily imagine the next Democratic administration - especially if it’s some kind of “natsec Democrat” like Mark Kelly - pursuing strikes as well, albeit with much more sober-sounding language. The temptation will be there to strike at XYZ senior leader, and it’s not as though the various potential targets in Nigeria and the Sahel, from ISWAP to JAS to JNIM to ISSP, aren’t going to be around anymore come 2029.

Another factor enabling American strikes in West Africa, in the short and the long term, is superficial media coverage. We journalists to thank, of course, for breaking the news that the Trump administration is considering striking Mali, and for offering some critical coverage of the two major strikes in Nigeria so far. But on the whole, I think Western media coverage of U.S. strikes in Africa is fleeting and superficial, even in comparison with the (usually deeply flawed) coverage of the Middle East. A Democratic administration with some crisp talking points about how such-and-such top leader was removed from the battlefield is likely to receive a fair amount of dutiful, near-stenographic write-ups in the press.