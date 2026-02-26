As part of a current book project, I’ve been going back through the history of a protracted episode of state-backed racial violence in Mauritania between approximately 1986 and 1992 under the regime of President/Colonel Maaouya Ould Sid’Ahmed Taya (in power 1984-2005). The violence largely targeted people commonly called, in the literature, Afro-Mauritanians, meaning Peul, Wolof, Bambara, and Soninké; the period also involved tensions around the status of the Haratin or “Black Moors,” Arabic-speaking people glossed as Black in Mauritanian society.

I thought I’d share some of the major sources and documents I’ve been consulting. Although I’ve read summary accounts of the crisis numerous times, going deeper into the source materials has made me realize just how severe the crisis was, both in terms of the numbers of people affected and in terms of the deep trauma stemming from incidents such as the 1990 massacre at Inal. Here were some of the major phases of the crisis:

1986: The crisis is often described as starting with the issuance in 1986 of a document called the “Manifesto of the Oppressed Black Mauritanian,” which is available in French here. The Manifesto was composed by the African Liberation Forces of Mauritania (French acronym FLAM), itself a coalition founded in 1983 out of pre-existing groups. The Manifesto argued that Mauritanian society was permeated by structural racism entrenching the dominance of the Bidan or “White Moors,” and provided numerous figures and examples across the key sectors of Mauritanian life to substantiate that argument. Note that the Manifesto’s authors not only diagnosed Mauritania of the 1980s as deeply racist, but also drew a direct line back to the founding of the state and particularly to a 1966 student strike and crisis over Arabization policies in state schools.

1987: An attempted coup plot by Afro-Mauritanian, primarily Peul/Fulani, officers precipitated a wide purge within the military and the civil service, and culminated in three executions as well as harsh prison sentences for a number of officers. Key sources on the coup plot and its aftermath include Alassane Harouna Boye’s J’étais à Oualata (L’Harmattan, 1999), a prison memoir that also includes dense detail about the lead-up to the purge.

1989: A clash between Senegalese farmers and Mauritanian herders at Diawara, on the Senegalese side of the border, triggered the height of the crisis - pogroms inside Mauritania targeting Black Mauritanians as well as Senegalese and other foreigners; pogroms inside Senegal targeting Mauritanians; a near-war between Senegal and Mauritania; mass expulsions from both countries, numbering in the tens of thousands; and widespread expropriation of property, for example confiscation of the animals of Peul herders in Mauritania. Contemporaneous reporting by Amnesty International (1989, covering the whole 1986-1989 period) and Human Rights Watch (1994, focusing on the period 1989-1991) contains the best documentation of eyewitness testimony that I’ve found. Both reports point to deep state complicity in the anti-Black violence.

1990-1991: Purges and mass arrests again occurred within the military, the civil service, and the wider society. The most infamous incident of that phase was the summary execution of 28 soldiers at the military base in Inal, near Mauritania’s border with Western Sahara, in November 1990. One account is Mahamadou Sy’s L’Enfer d’Inal (L’Harmattan, 2000), and Abdou Aziz Diédhiou recently wrote about the killings for the BBC here. The Human Rights Watch report linked above also discusses that period, putting the total figure killed in 1990-1991 at 500 or more, and the total number arrested at 3,000 or more.

1991-1992: The end of the “Events” overlapped with a formal liberalization of Mauritanian politics. The authorities under Ould al-Taya promulgated a new constitution in 1991 and held multiparty elections in 1992. The “Events” were far from the only drivers of this (superficial) political opening - the global context was changing rapidly with the end of the Cold War, and pressures for democratization were sweeping Africa, and President Ould al-Taya had also antagonized Washington and other powers by backing Saddam Hussein in the Gulf War. But formal political liberalization (even as arrests continued) seemed to partly a technique for coping with the severe reputational damage Mauritania suffered amid the violence of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

In terms of more recent, secondary literature, one book I’ve been consulting a lot is Boubacar N’Diaye’s Mauritania’s Colonels (Routledge, 2018), which discusses the “Events” - as well as internal military dynamics during that period - in depth. The work of Olivier Leservoisier, Riccardo Ciavolella, and Sidi N’Diaye has also been invaluable.

How to remember and redress the violence of the 1980s and 1990s remains a crucial issue in Mauritanian politics. Questions of compensation and accountability regularly surface, along with continued questions about belonging, resettlement, and citizenship. Late last year, there was a new proposal to pay compensation. The “Events” and their aftermath remain fundamental for considering Mauritanian identities today.