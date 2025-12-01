On November 25, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal entitled “The Truth About the War in Sudan.” The op-ed is worth a close look in order to understand how al-Burhan is presenting himself to the administration of President Donald Trump and how al-Burhan is making the case that he should rule Sudan.

For context, the op-ed comes amid an effort by the Quad (the United States, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates or UAE) to broker a settlement in Sudan. Al-Burhan has rejected the Quad’s latest ceasefire proposal while accusing the Quad, and specifically the UAE, of bias in favor of the SAF’s rival, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). For further context, in 2019, a popular revolution overthrew Sudan’s longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir; the SAF and the RSF, which was a massive paramilitary force with roots as a regime-affiliated death squad in Darfur, played central roles in post-2019 politics, with al-Burhan and the RSF’s leader Mohammad Dagalo “Hemedti” serving as chair and vice-chair, respectively, of the ruling Transitional Sovereignty Council. In 2021, al-Burhan and the SAF, with the RSF’s support, overthrew civilian Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, who was then awkwardly reinstated only to resign in January 2022. In 2023, al-Burhan and Hemedti fell out amid an attempted integration of the RSF into the SAF, and Sudan entered a gruesome civil war that continues today.

In the op-ed, al-Burhan makes numerous interconnected arguments. Here are what I see as the four key ideas and claims in the piece:

“This conflict started because the RSF, a heavily-armed militia with a long record of brutality, rebelled against the state.” “We and others, including the Trump administration, believe that the militia enjoys generous materiel and other support from foreign backers who wrongly believe that empowering a group the U.S. has accused of genocide and ethnic cleansing will advance their own narrow interests.” “Sudan wants to be a strong partner to the U.S. We want to help protect regional stability, fight terrorism, and rebuild our shattered cities and towns. American companies will have an important role to play in reconstruction, investment, and long-term development.” “The Sudanese Armed Forces remain committed to a transition to civilian rule, a process interrupted by war but not abandoned. Our people deserve the chance to choose their leaders and shape their future.”

Attempting to summarize, al-Burhan portrays the SAF as a kind of guardian of the legitimate Sudanese state, and rejects the widespread framing of the civil war as a conflict between him and Hemedti. Al-Burhan wants the RSF to be seen as rebels, denying any political or moral equivalence between the SAF and the RSF or between himself and Hemedti. He further alludes to the UAE’s role in supporting in the RSF (“foreign backers”) and takes pains to praise the United States and Saudi Arabia while avoiding mention of the UAE and Egypt. Al-Burhan further promises that if Washington and Riyadh embrace the SAF, Sudan can cater to what al-Burhan sees as their interests (“regional stability, fight[ing] terrorism…investment…” - later he also mentions the Abraham Accords). Al-Burhan depicts the RSF as not just destabilizing but also anti-American, and portrays the RSF as part of wider political instability in the Sahel and the Red Sea regions. Finally, al-Burhan briefly alludes to the idea of a “transition to civilian rule,” a key demand of the 2019 revolution, again seeking to present himself and the SAF as caretakers rather than as aspiring to rule Sudan on an open-ended basis.

The RSF is indeed brutal to an extreme degree - the RSF’s capture of El Fasher alone, which involved massacres as well as predation on a massive scale, makes it one of the cruelest armed groups in the world today, to say nothing of its broader record of violence and abuse. Yet al-Burhan’s account is highly selective both when it comes to sanitizing his own relationship with the RSF and when it comes to the SAF’s own record. Note how al-Burhan skips over the period from 2019-2022 when the SAF and the RSF were coalition partners in ruling Sudan and in suppressing the revolution:

By the time of the political transition in 2019, [the RSF] had grown into an unaccountable, heavily armed, and increasingly autonomous paramilitary formation operating outside the state’s chain of command. This structure—combined with its independent sources of funding and its reported record of abuses—posed a direct threat to Sudan’s stability and to the unity of our national institutions. For that reason, the Sudanese government in December 2022 began to pursue a path to responsibly integrate the RSF into the Sudanese Army. Our goal was to prevent conflict, preserve national cohesion, and bring all armed formations under one lawful command. Our intention was never confrontation but reform; never escalation but the orderly unification of the forces that defend Sudan. In April 2023, the RSF turned on the national army it had pledged to join: secretly mobilizing forces around Khartoum and other major cities, seizing strategic positions, and attacking government and military sites. The betrayal plunged Sudan into war.

The SAF’s own record is also atrocious - to cite just one example, France24 recently aired a report on what appears to have been a chemical attack by the SAF. There are reasons why organizations such as Human Rights Watch often mention RSF and SAF abuses in the same reports, as well as the abuses of the various militias affiliated with either side. “Much of the world mistakenly sees this conflict as a mere power struggle between two generals,” al-Burhan complains, but the behavior of the two sides has done little to dispel that perception. And while the RSF may be more brutal, the SAF’s own brutality - along with al-Burhan’s execution of the 2021 coup and his numerous actions aimed at suppressing revolutionary demands - all undercut his claims that he or the SAF can be trusted to oversee a transition to civilian rule.

It is sad, meanwhile, to see Washington through al-Burhan’s eyes - to see the way he seeks to appeal to Trump by presenting Sudan as eager counterterrorism partner, regional stabilizer, investment destination…with the barest of nods to what Sudanese civilians think or want. One theme I’ve been reflecting on recently is where the War on Terror lives on and where it has faded. Given that Sudan spent twenty-seven years (1993-2020) on Washington’s “State Sponsors of Terrorism” list, it isn’t surprising to see al-Burhan invoking 9/11 (as a comparison to the RSF’s capture of El Fasher) or promising to help “fight terrorism.” But it is striking to watch someone like al-Burhan try to decode the mix of things that Trump (or the shifting cast of characters around the President) might want or value, and to watch al-Burhan throw out various trial balloons (counterterrorism, stability, investment…) in an effort to catch Trump’s attention and tip the scales. Al-Burhan ultimately offers a pliant Sudan. In a way, I think al-Burhan has read Trump and Washington well, or as well as anyone could right now - gesture towards the transactions that could be on offer, but with enough mentions of high-minded ideals (“truth” and “democracy”) that America’s self-conceits are burnished.

There is momentum and pressure now for a political settlement in Sudan, brokered by outside powers with the United States at the forefront, but there are also profound contradictions - between the idea of the Quad as negotiators and the reality of the Quad as interested parties, between the international desire for a settlement and the reality of partition on the ground in Sudan, between the war as al-Burhan versus Hemedti and the war as armed actors versus civilians, etc. As ever, the war on the ground is paralleled by a war in the media; al-Burhan clearly feels that at this delicate moment he has to fight for the mantle and the perception of legitimacy.