The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), one of two main factions fighting in Sudan’s war, have suffered substantial defections in recent weeks to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), the other main faction in the war. The defections raise three main questions:

What are the patterns in these shifts?

Do they signal decisive momentum for the SAF and a possible route to ending the war?

What are the implications for justice and accountability?

Patterns and Personalities

Major defections have included:

October 2024: Abu Aqla Keikal. An RSF commander in Gezira State, Keikal’s switch to the SAF prompted RSF massacres in Gezira in the following weeks.

April 2026: Al-Nour Ahmed Adam or Al-Nour Qubba. Ayin Network has profiled Qubba here, especially his role as operational commander in the siege of El Fasher, which fell to the RSF in October 2025.

May 2026: Ali Rizqallah “Savanna.” Middle East Eye summarizes his career: “Before defecting, Savannah was regarded as one of the RSF's most influential field commanders, leading operations that helped the paramilitary force seize strategic areas in North Darfur and West Kordofan, including the town of al-Nahud. He was also reported to have overseen the recruitment of foreign fighters from Chad and Niger.”

May 2026: Bashara al-Huwaira. Al Arabiya covers his arrival in Khartoum, and points to his role as an RSF field commander in North Kordofan.

Meanwhile, although not a formal defection, the Darfur powerbroker Musa Hilal aligned with the SAF in 2025, and there was escalating conflict between him and the RSF earlier this year.

Are there patterns here?

Emadeddin Badi points to several cross-cutting axes of loyalty and politics (“Tasis government” refers to the parallel government created by the RSF):

At Geeska, Abdel Hadi al-Hajj delves into the tribal dynamics and how some of the different defections are interconnected:

In Darfur, the defections appear particularly complex because tribal dynamics are deeply intertwined with military ones. After RSF forces stormed the area of Musteriha in North Darfur last February — the traditional stronghold of Musa Hilal, head of the Revolutionary Awakening Council — the name of field commander Al-Nour Qubba emerged among those defecting from the RSF. Qubba belongs to the Mahamid group led by Hilal, and reports pointed to escalating tensions between him and influential circles within the RSF. The developments in Musteriha led to multiple deaths among the Mahamid and revived an old conflict between RSF leaders associated with the Mahariya subclan and tribal and military leaders in North Darfur. The area has long been tied to Musa Hilal’s influence. Hilal had previously entered into a bitter conflict with RSF leadership under Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and his brother Abdel Rahim Dagalo, despite all of them belonging to the widely spread Rizeigat tribe in Darfur.

At Majalla, Amgad Fareid Eltayeb ties the defections to the structure itself of the RSF as a “network of tribal loyalties, financial interests, and external protection,” rather than any cohesive identity or vision; that network-like structure could expand when opportunities and spoils were plentiful, he argues, but it contracts when the SAF makes gains or when different aspects of the coalition come into tension with one another. In this sense both SAF advances in Gezira and the RSF’s own capture of El Fasher could provide triggers for tension - the RSF needs expansion to sustain loyalty.

El Fasher during the RSF siege, 2024 via Wikimedia Commons

Is the SAF Winning Now, Politically?

The SAF has several major things going for it: control of Khartoum for a year now; a seeming preference among many civilians, at least according to anecdotal evidence, for SAF rule over RSF rule; and now this wave of defections. Is Sudan now seeing a trajectory towards the collapse of the RSF and decisive political-military momentum for the SAF?

It’s probably not going to be that straightforward.

At Majalla, Areig Elhag lays out three scenarios:

“The SAF collapses into chaos and disorder, given the size and disparity of the forces now accumulating in army-held areas.” In this scenario, the defections actually prove dangerous for the SAF, rather than just the RSF, enhancing mistrust and friction within the Army. “More RSF defections could turn this vast and resource-rich region [Darfur] into a theatre of chronic war. These commanders have social and tribal constituencies, and their separation from a unified RSF command removes them from any central authority capable of controlling the behaviour of scattered armed groups.” “Pragmatism prevails and accountability becomes the price of negotiation. Judging by the Keikal model (a man who defected, returned, then defected again), commanders act according to the balance of power, rather than to loyalty, gravitating towards the stronger side whenever the battlefield conditions change. Defected RSF commanders now return to the army carrying a heavy legacy of crimes.”

Only in that third scenario does the SAF really benefit politically, and it is a shaky sort of benefit. Adopting a long-term perspective, in fact, one could argue that these defections are just another shakeup of the Sudanese kaleidoscope, creating a new but also impermanent distribution. Peace, in other words, still seems a long ways off.

Will There Be Accountability for the Defectors?

Many Sudanese are outraged by the SAF’s embrace of the defectors:

At Ayin, the writers subtitle their coverage of Qubba “A win for the army, a loss for the people.”

For survivors like Sara Fadil*, the sight of [SAF leader Abdel Fattah] al-Burhan warmly welcoming her former tormentor is deeply agonising. Today, Sara and her family languish in Omdurman, stripped of work and hope, surviving entirely on remittances from relatives abroad. “It seems no one understands the extent of our suffering, how we were killed, starved, and humiliated in El Fasher, the agony we endured during our escape, and the suffering of displaced people in the camps today,” she told Ayin. Sarah noted that seeing Qubba and his forces roaming freely through army-controlled areas triggered harrowing memories of the siege, a time when her family was forced to subsist on a single meal every day—and occasionally every two days. “All they care about is achieving victories over the Rapid Support Forces, and they don’t care if we are the ones who pay the price,” Sarah told Ayin.

The treatment of defectors so far, however, suggests that civilian victims of the defectors will have little opportunity to achieve justice. The SAF is clearly willing to sacrifice some of its political support among civilians - its image as a force for stability and predictability - in favor of widening its coalition.