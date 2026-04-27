On Saturday, Jama‘at Nusrat al-Islam wa-l-Muslimin (the Group for Supporting Islam and Muslims, JNIM) attacked various cities in Mali, including the capital Bamako and nearby Kati, where the military headquarters is. Meanwhile, rebels in the Front for the Liberation of Azawad (FLA) attacked Kidal, a city in the far north, and appeared to capture it - or recapture it, as Malian and Russian forces had themselves taken Kidal from the rebels in November 2023. Fighting reportedly resumed on Sunday, April 26, as conflicting accounts emerged from Kidal in particular about how much control the FLA had.

Overall, the attacks represent a body blow to the ruling junta in Mali, which first took power in August 2020. Among the dead on Saturday was Defense Minister and core junta member Sadio Camara. The residence of junta leader and Malian President Assimi Goïta was also targeted.

If you’re looking for a single news article summarizing the attacks, the best I’ve seen is this piece (French) from Le Figaro, which has a good map of the targets attacked by JNIM and the FLA.

Commentary on the attacks is pouring in, so I’ll limit myself here to brief analysis of three key statements by the main conflict actors:

Reading this statement from the FLA, the immediate aims of the April 25 attacks appeared to be threefold, on the part of JNIM and the FLA: (a) taking Kidal, (b) pushing Russian forces to leave Mali, and (c) humiliating and shocking the junta, while the longer-term aims appear to be (d) setting the stage for other actions in the north and (e) creating conditions for the fall of the junta. The FLA, which was down but not out after the loss of Kidal in 2023, and which showed serious staying power in a July 2024 ambush against the Malian military at Tinzaouaten, has now the opportunity and the ambition to take more territory in the north. Reading JNIM’s claim of victory (via Al-Zallaqa’s account on Chirpwire, no link but I’m pasting a screenshot below), JNIM emphasized the following points: (a) their targeting of the headquarters of Goïta and Camara respectively, both of whom they named, in what scans to me as a personalized message to the top junta leaders; (b) their “complete control” (I think temporary) over Mopti and their “control over most strongholds of the army and the mercenaries in Sévaré,” those being twin cities in the central zone of Mali; (c) an overt message to Russia calling upon them to adopt neutrality and think about the future. Meanwhile, JNIM and the FLA have now both acknowledged, indeed celebrated, cooperating with each other; JNIM, too, talks of generating a “true transformation that serves the interest of the religion, the country, and the faithful.” The junta does not appear to be adapting to changing conditions. A communiqué from the Alliance of Sahel States, which comprises the military-ruled countries of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, denounced a “monstrous plot supported by the enemies of the struggle for the liberation of the Sahel.” That rhetoric echoes remarks by the Malian and Nigerien foreign ministers at a forum in Senegal on April 20; there is a consistent tendency by the juntas to blame outside forces, often unnamed ones, for internal security challenges. That tendency in turn suggests an embattled and paranoid regime that sees strength in denialism.

Will the junta fall? I somehow doubt that they will fall directly by JNIM’s hands in the coming weeks or months. Starting in September 2025, JNIM blockaded fuel supplies to Bamako, eliciting much speculation that the junta’s collapse was imminent. At the time, Boubacar Haidara’s analysis for The Conversation made a real impression on me. Haidara wrote (my translation):

Why would JNIM choose to ignore these intermediate steps [such as taking control of regional administrative centers] - despite being essential to any preparation for an eventual governance of Mali - in favor of trying to directly seize Bamako, a capital of 3.5 million residents containing a strong concentration of military camps and representing, due to that fact, a particularly ambitious objective? The response seems clear. If JNIM succeeds in imposing its control in rural zones, it is above all due to the absence of the Malian Armed Forces, a situation quite different from that observed in the urban centers, where the presence of the State and the armed forces remains more pronounced.

Thinking about the April 25 attacks in light of this commentary, one could conclude (a) that we are seeing the kind of “intermediate steps” Haidara mentioned, now in the form of capturing Kidal and (temporarily?) Mopti and Sévaré, as well as weakening the junta further or (b) that the broad picture still remains the same, with JNIM possessing the manpower and the capabilities to shake the junta to the core but not to rule Mali. Or one could blend these two options: JNIM and the FLA are strong enough, and the Malian army weak enough, that full territorial control is on the table in Kidal but not elsewhere. We can note too that both JNIM and the FLA effectively say in their statements that they want the junta to fall, but neither is necessarily saying they want to step up to run Mali. Surely the headaches would be manifold, to say the least.

Finally, in reflecting on what these attacks mean, there is a balance to be struck between acknowledging their gravity and the many grim scenarios that could follow, while avoiding the kind of breathless and myopic commentary one sees all over the internet, as Hannah Armstrong succinctly points out here:

We can also note that various analogies - to Somalia 1991, or Afghanistan 2021, or Syria 2024 - are coming fast now. Such analogies can stimulate analysis but, more often, limit analysis and imagination, and can even be dangerous. Mali will, for better or worse, chart its own path.