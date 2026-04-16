Yesterday (April 15), Germany hosted a ministerial conference on Sudan as the war there enters a fourth year.

Some Sudanese voices expressed hope about the conference itself and about the prospects for peace. Former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, writing in the Guardian, argued for the following path:

The meeting must be used to unify international efforts and channel political will into a mechanism that can deliver peace. This means tying together the disparate initiatives on Sudan that we have seen from the African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development, League of Arab States, the UN, European Union and others to get behind the Quad’s roadmap for peace. The duplication of all these mediation initiatives only dilutes our chances of ending this war. A united international community in Berlin can help to accelerate the process from truce through to humanitarian aid and towards the civilian-led political process we need.

At the New Humanitarian, meanwhile, Bashàïr Ahmed and Jago Salmon argued for a different approach:

The most important question Berlin must answer is not what can be built for Sudan. It is whether the international community will back what already exists… The groups driving this effort today are diverse. There are mutual aid initiatives providing food and healthcare in areas where international agencies cannot go; women’s organisations running protection networks for survivors of sexual violence; diaspora networks channelling funds to families at a speed and scale that formal systems cannot match. The only ceasefires that have so far held have, meanwhile, been highly localised, based on local committees, leadership, and institutions negotiating between themselves. Some of these predate the war and are still working with integrity, allowing farmers to cultivate and trade to move.

In an argument compatible with that of Ahmed and Salmon, Gerrit Kurtz of the German think tank SWP wrote that “this is not a peace conference” and added, “No one should raise their expectations too high.” However, Kurtz continued, “Despite its limited scope, the international Sudan conference in Berlin offers the opportunity for a long overdue change in perspective: away from the warring parties and towards those who are already working for societal and political peace.”

The conference itself indeed brought more momentum on the donor side than on the political side. According to the German government as reported by DW, pledges totaled over $1.5 billion; DW comments that the sum is “more than the $1 billion raised at last year’s donor conference in London.” Other major pledges came from the United Kingdom and Norway, among others. Amid the pledges, though, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) - which consider themselves the guardians of the internationally recognized Sudanese state - condemned the event. The SAF suggested that the groups represented at the conference were disproportionately aligned with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the SAF’s rival.

Fighting in Khartoum in 2023, via Wikimedia Commons

This report, meanwhile, contrasts the discussions in Berlin with snapshots of life in SAF-controlled Khartoum, where “markets have reopened, traffic has returned to streets that were once largely empty, and national secondary school exams were held this week,” but where, at the same time, “danger still lurks among the soot-stained buildings, with authorities slowly working to clear tens of thousands of unexploded bombs left behind by the fighting.” The UN’s Tom Fletcher, meanwhile, bluntly called Sudan an “atrocities laboratory” in his remarks in Berlin, highlighting the intensity and brutality of the violence, particularly in contested zones. Amid partial stability in some military-ruled zones, fierce fighting in others, a de facto partition of the country, and political deadlock, the roadmaps for a civilian-led process are going to be difficult to implement, to say the least.