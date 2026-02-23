There is a very real prospect that the United States will soon conduct another round of strikes on Iran, or even a full-fledged war. I think war would be wrong and bad.

War Would Be Wrong

It is important to say that this war would be morally wrong and not just strategically bad. Arguments for and against war should not turn solely on the question of whether war will “work,” because even “successful” wars often harm many innocent people while benefits accrue only to a few. Further strikes on Iran, let alone a series of provocations that escalate into a wider conflict involving ground troops, would impose - rather than relieve - suffering.

The last thing the world needs now is more war and more violence. That goes double for the Middle East and surrounding regions. The humanitarian crises in Sudan, Gaza, and Yemen already top many lists of the world’s worst human-caused disasters. In a region wracked by displacement and devastation, there is no way to inject supposedly surgical doses of violence in a way that will produce benefit or stability. A war of choice with Iran is also a choice to divert attention and resources away from solving the crises that already exist - and I do not believe that Massad Boulos is solving the crisis in Sudan, or that Trump’s “Board of Peace” offers a meaningful future to Gaza.

Meanwhile, the people of Iran have suffered tremendously from sanctions, drought, and now the currency warfare that the Trump administration openly admits it has practiced. Iran has faced U.S. sanctions since 1979, making Iranians poorer, sicker - and less likely, rather than more likely, to oppose their government. Adding more violence into this bleak mix would be an act of cruelty. If I lock you in a room with a bully, cheer you on when you fight back, shed crocodile tears when the bully beats you up, and then rush in and start beating up both of you, I am a psychopath, not your friend.

Many American commentators find a way to pin all blame on the Iranian authorities, even amid sanctions and the mounting toll of climate change. The authorities are indeed repressive - but since 2017 in particular, the United States has foregone opportunities to decrease tensions, ease pressure, and deliver relief and aid. Both the regime and those tightening the screws on the regime deserve blame for the suffering of the Iranian people. An American government serious about helping Iranians would have massively opened the aperture of aid during recent environmental crises, and would drop the sanctions that have been decisively proven to harm rather than help.

The pain of many Iranians - and the courage and self-sacrifice of the protesters - is apparent to anyone watching. But I think the path towards a better Iran would lie in sanctions relief and patient progress towards a nuclear deal and then towards diplomatic normalization. Threats and sanctions have failed to produce regime change for nearly a half-century; de-escalating away from a failed approach makes more sense than escalating towards chaos.

In this context, bombing Iran is likely to either be a performative spectacle, or an act of serious destruction. Report after report has shown the tendency of airstrikes to produce unintended civilian casualties - in many cases, killing the very people Washington claims to want to liberate. Whether it is performative or destructive, a war from the skies would be wrong.

War Would Be Bad

The pragmatic arguments against war, meanwhile, are so obvious that one hardly has to state them. The abject failures of the U.S. wars in/on Afghanistan and Iraq, and the many consequences flowing from NATO’s intervention in Libya, have decisively discredited the false equation wherein violent regime change imposed by the United States results in a free, peaceful, and democratic society. Even the grim Cold War formula of installing puppets does not work - in the twenty-first century, regime change has led again and again to civil war, fragmentation, and chaos.

Iranian civilians would bear the primary burden of any war, but war would also harm the United States and the entire world. Over the years, various simulations in the heart of Washington have suggested extreme pessimism about how a full-fledged war - or even a ladder of escalation and counter-escalation - would play out. Some basic considerations about Iran’s geographical size and large population suggest that any ground war with or in Iran would be a disaster for the United States.

Even limited strikes will have wide ramifications for the United States’ relations with numerous countries, from the Gulf states to European states and beyond. The economic fallout could also be considerable, starting with the likely effect on oil prices and, relatedly, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Militarily, a war with Iran could quickly spill into nearby countries if Iran retaliates against U.S. bases in Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and/or targets Iraqi Kurdistan.

Going to war now also makes little sense. The timing of Trump’s latest threats is clearly tied to the president’s personal frustrations with the lack of a “deal,” and to the ambitions of the U.S. and Israeli governments to topple the Iranian authorities, rather than with a meaningful escalation in any threat Iran poses to the United States or any other country. There is an ambiguity, an incoherence even, in Trump’s vague and shifting attempted justifications for war - an ambiguity revealing the lack of a clear and compelling rationale. As Thomas Wright argues at The Atlantic, the United States does not even necessarily need a deal with Iran right now, much less a war. It is Trump himself who has, through his rhetoric, scooted himself along a course towards war. There is also a deadly confluence now between Trump’s whims and what Jamal Abdi, writing at The Nation, calls “the Iran War Industry”:

Decades of political efforts to maneuver the United States into war with Iran may finally be coming to fruition…While the possibility of an agreement remains a long shot, the Iran war industry is pulling out all the stops to ensure its long-sought window for another regime-change war does not close.

That Industry champions war with Iran no matter the circumstances or the consequences. So whether it is Trump’s short-term rages or the War Industry’s long-term agenda, both are disconnected from actual conditions.

Speaking of the Iran War Industry, it is disturbing to see how closely the arguments for war and regime change in Iran parallel the arguments made for war in Iraq over twenty years ago. It seems to go beyond ignorance into a kind of triumphant amnesia, a confidence that the old claims about remaking the Middle East and transforming autocracy into democracy will not only be taken seriously, but will even carry the day. There is virtually no debate now that the Iraq War was a debacle for the United States itself - historians surveyed by the Council on Foreign Relations just ranked the Iraq War the worst foreign policy blunder in U.S. history - but the administration and the cadre of hawks in Washington and Tel Aviv are happy to pretend it is 2002 all over again.

To sum up, then, a war of aggression would likely hurt the people it purports to save, unleash unpredictable consequences and violence within Iran and in the surrounding region, take needed attention and resources away from other crises, and leave both Iran and the United States weaker.