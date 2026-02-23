Sawahil

Sawahil

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cory Satter's avatar
Cory Satter
1dEdited

Well-written, and it’s stunning to see how Trump has willingly walked straight into this fiasco with absolutely nothing to gain from it. Division even seems to be apparent within his administration, with high-ranking military officials warning that it would be an epic blunder.

Yet by Witkoff’s own admission, Trump is surprised that Iran has refused to “capitulate”. It’s a basic misunderstanding of Iranian history and, arguably, human nature. Subjective notions of self-respect and pride matter an enormous amount in world politics, not to mention capitulation would also de legitimize whatever thread of legitimacy the Islamic Republic can still lay claim to. Why commit suicide when you can die fighting? Trump hasn’t grasped that, even as Iran’s rich, tragic tradition (Shahnameh, Karbala) provides a ready-made martyrdom narrative.

Moreover, I’d imagine that attacking during Ramadan (or at all) and killing large numbers of civilians - inevitably more than during the 12-day war - could only turn Iranians who otherwise might look to the US against us.

I think if he attacks, this will go down in the history books as a fatal error.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Thurston · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture