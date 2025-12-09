On November 27, Amnesty International released a four-page statement that opens as follows:

More than one month after a ceasefire was announced in Gaza on 9 October, Israeli authorities are still committing genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip, by continuing to deliberately inflict conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction.

Amnesty’s statement adds to the many humanitarian voices decrying the desperate conditions that Gazans are still facing, as well as the journalists and analysts pointing out that while the “ceasefire” did bring a reduction in violence, it is nevertheless being violated on a near-daily basis.

Both Hamas and the Israeli military have violated the ceasefire, but the respective death tolls post-ceasefire parallel the lopsided tolls of the pre-ceasefire violence; as of November 25, the most recent comparative estimate I could find, three Israeli soldiers had been killed while more than 300 Gazans had been killed. The Israeli military has also destroyed more than 1,500 buildings in Gaza, while I have seen no reports of Hamas or other Palestinian forces destroying buildings or infrastructure in Israel. The Israeli forces are, to state the obvious, the militarily stronger party by magnitudes. The deaths inflicted by the Israeli military, and especially the loss of life amid desperate humanitarian conditions, add up to continued genocide.

I expect that Amnesty’s use of the word “genocide” will soon be echoed by other prominent organizations. We can recall that starting in 2021, one major human rights organization after another labeled systematic Israeli state discrimination against Palestinians as “apartheid.” I think we will see a similar pattern now: a wide acknowledgement that genocide remains the correct moral and legal term for describing what is happening in Gaza and to Gazans.

Seeing Amnesty’s statement, I flashed back to the praise that many establishment voices directed at U.S. President Donald Trump when the “ceasefire” was announced. Others in the establishment, although not praising Trump so vociferously, nevertheless took the ceasefire announcement at face value. By “establishment,” here I mean the think tanks and publications that consider themselves the repositories of foreign policy expertise and the bestowers of legitimacy and credibility upon politicians. In the moment, I almost wrote something recoiling from the establishment enthusiasm, the rhetorical fashioning of Trump’s “ceasefire” into something it patently wasn’t, but then I had a moment of feeling (despite myself) those institutions’ gravitas, and wondering whether it wasn’t in fact better to wait and see.

Now, with even just two months of hindsight, we can confidently say that some of the initial establishment reactions were simply too credulous, too quick to “hand it to Trump.”

My first example is The Economist’s Deputy Editor Edward Carr, who wrote in an October 9 message to that publication’s email list (and here is the published version):

I have been writing about peace initiatives in the Middle East for longer than I care to remember. As the years have unfolded, each effort has seemed more perfunctory and hopeless than the last. Until this week. […] Instead of endless, abstract negotiations over maps and the hypothetical constitutional arrangements of two states, the Trump plan promises a practical approach in which Israelis and Palestinians can rebuild their lives. Success looks less like a ceremony in the White House and more like cement mixers spinning in Gaza, as the threat of missiles fades and ordinary people embrace a slowly rising belief in a safer, more prosperous future. It is a triumph for President Donald Trump’s transactional, bullying style of diplomacy.

The published version also includes the line:

[The deal] promises a practical approach in which, as Gaza is governed and rebuilt, rid of the terrorists who once dominated it, Israelis and Palestinians come to believe that they have more to gain from coexisting than from destroying each other.

There’s a lot to dissect in this short piece. Let’s start with Carr’s implicit legitimation of Trump. Is it true that Trump’s diplomacy has bullied key individuals and factions into concluding meaningful transactions?

That’s one image of Trump, certainly, the image of the man who makes “deals,” but it’s a hollow one. Trump’s business career involves saga after saga of stiffing contractors, staying one step ahead of his creditors, leveraging the (overinflated) brand value of his name to distract away from the underlying imbalance of expenditures to revenues in many of his projects.

The image and hype that let perceptions of Trump’s business acumen outpace his accomplishments now shape perceptions of his career in world affairs. In international diplomacy, Trump’s “wins” are few - and when they come, the flash distracts from the lack of substance. The latest example is Trump’s “deal” involving Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a deal that is being widely derided as political theater completely disconnected from events on the ground. The “transactional, bullying style of diplomacy” exists more as an image than as a reality - and the image is heavily sustained by the commentators who buy into it.

The other glaring problem with Carr’s hot take is the idea that “cement mixers spinning in Gaza” is somehow what matters for ordinary people, whereas “negotiations over maps” is just “abstract.” Surely if the histories of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries have demonstrated anything, it is that (a) many ordinary people care deeply about how maps are drawn, and are often willing to fight to the death to have maps drawn in a particular way and (b) the choices that powerful people make about how to draw (or refuse to redraw) maps spill over into millions of lives. “Negotiations over maps” are about visceral issues of power and belonging, about who rules whom, about who can go and work and live where.

And why is there a need to get the “cement mixers spinning”? It is because 70% of the buildings in Gaza have been leveled by the Israeli military. That destruction, years in the making, could come to pass precisely because in all those “endless negotiations,” no White House ever applied the level of pressure - in other words, cutting off military aid to Israel - that could have compelled a breakthrough and a peace.

One can also detect, in Carr’s fatigue with the “endless negotiations,” with “writing about peace initiatives in the Middle East for longer than I care to remember,” an allusion to the very familiar trope that Israeli and Palestinian leaders simply bicker and squabble. The archetypal moment of such bickering, for many commentators, is the failed 2000 Camp David Summit, which still gets litigated and re-litigated a quarter-century later, often to make one of two arguments: either that Yasser Arafat bears responsibility for the failure or that the failure was collective but proves that a negotiated peace can’t work. Hillary Clinton still brings up Camp David in 2025 because narrating and re-narrating that history touches on core questions of how the world got here, who gets blamed, and what the path forward could be.

Meanwhile, the upshot of expressing fatigue with summits and negotiation is to suggest that the major issues can never be resolved. That posture consigns the Palestinians to live under Israeli rule. If all that matters is to get the “cement mixers spinning,” then the stronger side has permanently won. And who will get the building contracts? I am guessing there are relatively few Palestinians who own cement mixers.

My second example of establishment legitimation of Trump and the “ceasefire” came from the President of the Council on Foreign Relations, Michael Froman. In the October 3 edition of his newsletter “The World This Week,” Froman was much more cautious than Carr - but also went further in the direction of suggesting that it was only Hamas, ultimately, that bore responsibility for the ceasefire’s success or failure. This is legitimation of Trump through pessimism, through the idea that the ceasefire won’t work but that it won’t be Trump’s fault if it fails.

Froman laid out three scenarios for the trajectory of the deal, all of which in his view turned on Hamas’ actions:

In the first (and least likely) scenario, Hamas not only agrees to release the hostages in accordance with Trump’s plan but accedes, somewhat swiftly, to the remaining points in the proposal. Hamas might just be under enough pressure to consider abandoning the revolutionary, fighting ethos of their founding charter and lay down their arms—but I’m not holding my breath… That brings me to my second scenario. Hamas could accept the proposal but, in reality, pursue partial implementation: agreeing to release the hostages while using the cessation of hostilities to regroup, re-arm (to the extent possible), and lobby Arab states to walk back their endorsements of the proposal to push for further concessions. If Hamas employs this approach, or walks back their commitment to releasing the remaining hostages, Israel could respond by following through on Trump’s invitation to “finish the job,” redoubling its operations in Gaza City and escalating the tempo and severity of its strikes throughout the territory… The third scenario falls between the first two: a more limited continuation of the war coupled with partial implementation of Trump’s proposal…

Froman makes deep - although not uncommon - assumptions about Hamas and about the war: that Hamas remains driven by “the revolutionary, fighting ethos of their founding charter”; that only “Arab states” have meaningful leverage over Hamas; that Israeli forces’ actions are largely responsive to Hamas’ actions; etc. If Israel were to “finish the job,” Froman suggests, it would be because Hamas pushed them to.

Froman’s view of Hamas as a group more or less reducible, in 2025, to its 1988 charter is at odds with the most persuasive analyses of how the group functions. As Erik Skare writes, “There has…been an issue of critics reading the movement’s texts - specifically its 1988 charter - as proof of the movement’s inflexibility or its anti-Semitism, thus essentially ignoring the actual pragmatic maneuverability of Hamas in its daily political practice.” For the moment, Hamas has continued to speak as though it wants the deal to hold.

In any case, Froman’s second scenario is the most telling, suggesting that Israeli state violence would only continue or escalate in response to provocations by Hamas. The scenario we are in - where Israel is systematically violating the ceasefire while actively, as per Amnesty, continuing to inflict genocide upon Gazans - did not appear in Froman’s sketch.

In various ways, then, commentators at some of the foremost institutions shaping and expressing elite attitudes in the English-speaking world gave Trump the benefit of the doubt, and gave the “ceasefire” a patina of solidity that it lacked even in the moment of its announcement.

I am reminded here of a recent essay in Literary Hub by Matt Greene, arguing that we are living in a world that is not just “post-truth,” but also “post-meaning,” as advertisers - and now the promoters of AI - delight in severing words from meanings.

Another, more recent example would be Amazon and an ad currently running on their Freevee channels that speaks of “furthering [their] commitment to the natural world.” More than any other company, Amazon is responsible for rewiring our brains and our habits of consumption to expect same-day delivery of a bike tire or party balloons for a four-year-old’s birthday, contributing immeasurably to our degradation of the natural world. […] Attempting to critique these phenomena from a position outside of them often feels impossible, like rowing a boat with oars made from sand. It is meaningless to point out hypocrisy since a hypocrite is someone who believes one thing and does another, and in none of these instances is there an attempt to convince an audience of a sanitary belief. Similar to how post-truth politics attacks the truth not through obfuscation but, by disseminating provable untruths, scorning the notion of a shareable, objectifiable reality, post-meaning makes a virtue of its emptiness. (Is Amazon committed to protecting the natural world? No. The poet David Berman has a great line about the genius of bad advertising being that it renders criticism of it obvious and banal.)

As Greene argues, post-truth and post-meaning pervade our politics. One example of that is the ceasefire - can the transmutation of a genocide into a new but still deadly stage be meaningfully called a “ceasefire”? When winter looms for nearly two million displaced people, many of whom live in tents, lacking food and clean water, facing illness, grappling with life-altering injuries, what does it mean - or does it mean anything - to fixate on cement mixers? What does it mean to suggest that everything now hinges on the decisions of a weakened Hamas? In a way these gaps between reality and narrative are as old as the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution and the sinking of the U.S.S. Maine. Yet there is something about the immediacy of our era, the countless hours of footage directly broadcast to us from Gaza, that compounds the cognitive dissonance of being told over and over again that mass killing with intent is not genocide, but war and starvation are a ceasefire. One sign that genocide continues is that language, alongside bodies, is still being subject to blatant violence.