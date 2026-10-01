I’ve been reflecting on a piece in Foreign Policy that offers an “autopsy” of the Iran War. The authors, Ariane Tabatabai and Julia Curlee, have formidable credentials that are listed at the link. But I find their depictions of the United States Government’s workings to be untenable and ahistorical.

The argument of the piece is summed up in its subhed: “The president’s war on the ‘deep state’ led directly to his debacle in the Middle East.”

It’s worth quoting a fuller exposition of the argument too:

This failure was secured in Washington, the inevitable outcome of Trump’s 19-month campaign against the city’s own institutions and workforce. Trump gutted the National Security Council (NSC), purged the Defense Department’s military leadership, and politicized intelligence, all while Congress failed to assert its authority. In place of qualified staff, Trump relied on outside advisors, relatives, and self-appointed internet activists whose lists of “enemies within” reached his desk, while intelligence assessments did not. The result was a poor understanding of a long-studied adversary, a lack of attainable objectives, a breakdown in policy and defense planning, and an inability to identify diplomatic off-ramps, all leading ultimately to catastrophe.

The authors also lay out a particular vision of how they see the functioning of the NSC prior to Trump:

Since its creation, the National Security Council’s size has varied, but no administration has deliberately destroyed the council’s most basic function—to coordinate the instruments of national power. […] In his first term, Trump appointed seasoned professionals, including retired Marine Corps four-star Gen. Jim Mattis, who served as his secretary of defense for the first half of the administration. In his second term, Trump has chosen vastly less experienced leaders, appointing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a Fox News host whose military career had ended at the much more junior rank of major. Hegseth had never led a policy-planning process or an institution approaching the Pentagon’s scale—a gap that showed when the department needed contingency plans and had no process left to produce them.

I agree with the authors that Trump’s second term is different than most administrations that preceded it, including Trump’s first term. One difference, I think, is the degree to which blatantly unqualified and outright unfit people have been placed into senior positions. Hegseth and FBI Director Kash Patel top that list of the unfit; there are serious allegations about Patel’s substance abuse, erratic behavior, and bungled responses to scandals.

But I want to stress two interconnected points: first, there is a difference of degree here in Trump II, rather than a definitive break with a previously functional era; and second, the pre-2025 NSC and Intelligence “Community” (IC) were always deeply politicized and therefore structurally incapable of cleanly delivering either information or policy options to any president. Let’s focus on the second point and then return briefly to the first at the end.

The NSC’s Structural Politics, Macro and Micro

The authors write that the NSC’s “most basic function [is] to coordinate the instruments of national power.” One might ask: To what end?

The authors’ depiction of the NSC leaves out a core tension - how can the NSC simultaneously be a technocratic body staffed by “national security professionals,” to use a common but problematic phrase, and be a body whose top 2-3 levels (at minimum) are occupied by the political appointees of an elected president? Historically, the DC foreign policy establishment has downplayed that tension by exercising an in-group, bipartisan solidarity in which people with certain pedigrees and resumes are treated as “national security professionals” even if they are also clearly partisan political operatives and proponents of particular ideological viewpoints. “The Blob” is not merely a form of groupthink but also a self-perpetuating, self-interested professional guild. Both the Iraq War and the Iran War were/are criminal and disastrous, but Condoleezza Rice will be afforded a level of dignity and gravitas by the Blob that Hegseth will not, because Hegseth comes from outside the guild.

The Eisenhower Executive Office Building via Wikimedia Commons

The NSC is a political body in a macro sense because top appointees will always be thinking about how foreign policy and “national security” decisions affect the popularity of their boss and the electoral prospects of their party. In this sense, the quote attributed to Susan Rice concerning the 1994 genocide in Rwanda is not an aberration, but rather a distillation of the political logic at work in any NSC:

At an interagency teleconference in late April [1994], Susan Rice, a rising star on the NSC who worked under Richard Clarke, stunned a few of the officials present when she asked, "If we use the word 'genocide' and are seen as doing nothing, what will be the effect on the November [congressional] election?"

One could dismiss that remark as misreported, atypical, etc. - but there is a substantial amount of evidence that any NSC’s workings are politicized. Right now, there is a great deal of attention (rightly) focusing on Akbar Shahid Ahmed’s new book about the Biden administration and the genocide in Gaza. Here is an excerpt from Ahmed’s recent interview with Equator’s Jonathan Shainin:

Officials from larger systems – diplomatic, intelligence, humanitarian officials, military officials – take their signals from the top. That’s why it was so concerning when [Jake] Sullivan and [Brett] McGurk questioned whether Palestinians were truly starving. That’s why it was so concerning that no other cabinet member had the chance to confer with Biden on Gaza the way they did on Sudan, or Ukraine, or any number of other issues. It raises real questions about the judgment of these men. Biden is, generationally, a Cold Warrior, but the men advising him, the ones shaping his Gaza discussions – they were all very much shaped by the War on Terror. Sullivan, for instance, was deeply involved in the Libya intervention, widely seen as a disaster. They all have War on Terror-levels of comfort with civilian casualties, and an executive hubris: you don’t rein in the power of a president, even if the letter of the law and the actual consequences of our policies suggest it’s time to do so.

This passage also provides a segue into the closely related them of the micropolitics at play in the NSC.

The NSC and the Executive Branch as a whole are hierarchical institutions staffed primarily by very ambitious people; the realization of those ambitions typically depends on cultivating a set of mentors who can make sure the mentee gets a higher position during the next shuffle, the next administration of their party, etc. That dynamic is on display in numerous historical accounts (see below) and is something I observed personally while at the State Department on a fellowship in 2013-2014.

Sullivan’s resume (Ahmed lays it out in the interview) exemplifies how a fast-track path through the Democratic side of the foreign policy establishment can go, provided one has mentors such as Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. McGurk’s resume, which is unusual in its bipartisan character, shows how a career “national security professional” can survive and thrive across administrations by making himself or herself seem indispensable to a series of increasingly powerful bosses. I have written a bit about the self-reproduction of the Blob here.

Even the permanent government employees seconded to the National Security Council staff are likely to be ambitious people who may even want to transcend the ranks of government bureaucracies and be tapped as political appointees themselves.

Ambition is often going to act as a mechanism that narrows staffers’ willingness to challenge those “signals from the top.” The people supposedly feeding ideas and information up the chain in a neutral and professional way are in fact confronted with structural and personal incentives to shape those ideas and information in a way that they anticipate will satisfy their superiors.

Alongside the ambition, there is the narrowness of the pedigrees. If the credentials signaling one’s suitability for the world of national security are degrees from elite universities, fellowships at prominent think tanks, service on mainstream presidential campaigns, experience in certain parts of the private sector, etc. - then you will get a relatively narrow cross-section of worldviews represented in any given interagency meeting.

All of these dynamics come across in numerous accounts of foreign policy decision-making across many U.S. presidential administrations. Titles such as Stephen Kinzer’s The Brothers and David Halberstam’s The Best and the Brightest demonstrate that from the beginning of the modern national security state’s crystallization in the late 1940s, people were recruited into the top layers of the national security state through elite networks with heavily political overlays. The resulting worldviews often produced disastrous foreign policy decisions precisely because of overconfidence in American power, a through-line (one of the few) from Truman to Trump. McGeorge Bundy and Robert McNamara were smarter by leagues than Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth, but they made a mess of things all the same, and a lot of people died as a result (in fact, far more than have been killed in the Iran War so far).

Trump II and Some Continuities with Past Tragedies

To return to the point about Trump II constituting a difference in degree rather than in kind, then, I would say that Tabatabai and Curlee are certainly correct that “in place of qualified staff, Trump relied on outside advisors, relatives, and self-appointed internet activists.” Yet not all of this is completely new. Trump I certainly had its share of strange characters too, for example Sebastian Gorka.

And the more important point is that “qualified staff” have again and again, at the top levels, stubbornly and at times gleefully rowed the United States into disaster after disaster - Vietnam, Iran-Contra, Iraq, and Gaza, to name just a few. One could also note that the idea of attacking Iran has been on the table in American politics since 1979, that the Biden administration did not return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and that Trump (despite the obvious and well-known reasons not to start a war with Iran) was in a sense channeling a position that many well-credentialed think tankers, military officers, and “national security professionals” had long sworn was correct and feasible.

And regarding the dismissal of countervailing intelligence, Trump II is by no means the first administration to be credibly accused of blocking or disregarding uncomfortable truths and perspectives; one finds glaring examples from both the lead-up to the Iraq War and from the Biden administration’s handling of Gaza.

Nor is the Intelligence Community merely a kind of neutral advisor or participant in those processes. In an important piece from 2004 at Carnegie, Jessica Mathews and Jeff Miller wrote,

The failure to find weapons of mass destruction (WMD) in Iraq is frequently portrayed as the result of either intelligence failures or misrepresentation of the intelligence by others. In fact, both were involved. It appears that a third factor was involved as well: misrepresentation of intelligence by the intelligence community itself.

The production and application of intelligence involves numerous decisions, all along the chain, that involve tremendous amounts of subjectivity and, often, both micro and macro politics - whom to cultivate and why, where to get new tech and how to use it, what constitutes “signal” versus “noise,” etc. Add in the possibilities of both genuine analytical differences within the intelligence agencies and bureaucratic infighting, and you get a complex picture that is not just the transmission of intelligence to the president.

Ultimately, the takeaway for me here is that the politicization of the NSC and the IC is inescapable. And if even an NSC staffed by highly credentialed people can produce foreign policy crimes and tragedies, then the question is not necessarily how to re-professionalize the NSC but more how to manage these inherently political institutions in a way that produces good policy. That brings us back to the importance of the “signals from the top,” and to the importance of widening who gets into “the room” in the first place, and how. If a coterie of “outside advisors…and self-appointed internet activists” (not relatives, please!) could produce good policy, I’d be all for it. There’s many a Twitter wag who would make a much better National Security Advisor than Jake Sullivan.

The image of a neutral, technocratic NSC is important to question in the lead-up to the 2028 elections here in the U.S. Many a Democratic candidate, and perhaps even some Republicans, will be peddling promises of a return to normalcy. But for my part, I do not want a return to a long history of bad decisions made by the “right” people.