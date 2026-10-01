Sawahil

Sawahil

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gawain Kripke's avatar
Gawain Kripke
Oct 1

it's certainly true that NSC is political in its process, staffing, etc. Trump might be a little different in that he didn't bother go through much process or effort to "manufacture consent" - this is a mixture of incapacity, incompetence, and simple DNGAF.

I think another important dimension is the role of outside advisors - who become influential in their own right and also become political footballs. I'm thinking of Ahmed Chalabi in the Iraq invasion and - much more significantly - Netanyahu for the Iran war. I think looking at the US national security apparatus to understand the decision-making misses a lot without recognizing that Netanyahu was pushing this war very hard and directly from inside the Situation Room. Trump trusted him a lot more than his own advisors.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alex Thurston
William Rust's avatar
William Rust
Oct 6

Either abolish the NSC or drastically reform/reduce its current role and scope. Make the advisor a congress confirmed appointment and remove all other appointed positions-staff would be civil service from various departments. And no actual policy-making or even policy-recommending: strict mission is to coordinate inter-department/agency working groups, steering committees, policy recommendations decision briefs.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Alex Thurston
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Thurston · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture