Colin Kahl has a piece in Foreign Affairs that exemplifies a certain style of Democratic foreign policy establishment reaction to the war on Iran. Kahl rose through the circuits of academia, think tanks, and government to become Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor while Biden was Vice President, and then returned to government when Biden was elected President, serving as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy from 2021-2023. How someone like Kahl talks about the Iran War is a pretty accurate gauge for how the Democratic foreign policy establishment more broadly sees the war.

Kahl’s article is titled “What Is the Endgame in Iran?” Framed as a probing critique of Donald Trump’s lack of strategy, the article accepts the basic underlying premises of the war. That acceptance undermines the critique and, even more problematically, gestures towards a fair degree of elite consensus on Iran. That consensus helped enable this war in the first place, is enabling the war’s continuation, and will hamper the search for better and more humane courses of action after the war ends.

The problems start immediately. Kahl begins with two points:

“No one can question the unrivaled military prowess displayed by the United States and Israel.”

“Nor should anyone doubt the cruelty of the Iranian regime they are targeting, which has spent decades killing Americans, brutalizing its own people, threatening its neighbors with missiles and terrorist proxies, and racing to build up its nuclear program.”

My sense is that many foreign policy establishment figures seeking to criticize the war feel that they need to engage in this kind of ritual before they can voice any critiques, even procedural ones, of the war. The Iranian authorities are condemned from the start, framed as evil and beyond reason - even by someone who was at the highest levels of the Obama administration when the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was negotiated and finalized.

Kahl then turns to a set of questions and criticisms that I find tepid. This is a “war of choice” (true) and “wars begun without clear political objectives rarely end well” (also true). But what sounds like a probing line of inquiry - “How will this war end? And what will be the ultimate strategic implications of the Iran gamble?” - ends up implying some potential justifications for what is, in my view, an indefensible war. Would Kahl be in favor of unilaterally attacking Iran if there was an “endgame” or “clear political purpose”?

The course of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq should give pause not just to Trump’s team, but to Kahl and others in the Democratic foreign policy establishment. There were no shortages of strategies, doctrines, timelines, and goals with those wars. There was a surfeit of hyper-educated, highly decorated civilians and generals to run those wars and devise “endgames” that must have sounded great in an interagency meeting or in a strategy document, but that never ended up how their architects had imagined.

Kahl also shifts, again in a style that I’ve seen many times from his colleagues in the establishment, between a technocratic voice and a moralizing one. When the Iranian authorities or “the Iranian people” (always a monolith, in such articles) are under discussion, the tone is moralizing - Kahl emphasizes the regime’s “cruelty” (can America ever be cruel?) and says that Iranians would be “courageous” to rise up (is it also courageous to resist a foreign power attacking your country?). But when the prosecution of the war is under discussion, the tone is technocratic - “strategy,” “endgame,” “implications,” “interests.”

Kahl seems to take it for granted that the United States has the right to attack Iran if certain conditions are met:

The biggest question may be what the war means for the future international order. So far this year, the United States has conducted two major military operations—against Venezuela and Iran—without broad international coalitions, UN authorization, or firm legal footing. The Trump administration launched this war without a congressional vote and without making the intelligence case to the American people in the way that even the flawed case for the Iraq war was made in the months leading up to the invasion.

If the United States, then, had assembled an international coalition, obtained UN authorization, secured some buy-in from legal experts, taken a vote in Congress, and presented an “intelligence case” (whatever this may mean), would all that justify what would still, ultimately, be a “war of choice”? Kahl seems to be saying yes. And Kahl also declines to confront one major lesson of the drive to war on Iraq - all these elements of “order” that seem so sturdy, so objective, are in fact possible for a powerful American presidential administration to manipulate and to wield selectively.

In another related and revealing passage, Kahl draws lessons from past wars:

History offers grim warnings. After the 1991 Gulf War, U.S. President George H. W. Bush encouraged Iraqis to rise up - and then watched from the sidelines as Iraqi President Saddam Hussein slaughtered them. In Libya in 2011, the Obama administration did the opposite - intervening to protect civilians challenging the dictator Muammar al-Qaddafi, only to see regime change descend into state failure and civil war. Today, if Iranians rise up and the regime cracks down, Trump would face a similar dilemma: stay out at tremendous cost to American credibility or go all in and risk mission creep, entanglement, and chaos.

There is much to agree with here - but I wonder which of America’s post-1945 wars would be left for Kahl to praise. The ideal of a war with “a clear political purpose” starts to sound like something that exists only in the mind. And if that’s so, then the war in Iran should be rejected and opposed not because its current conduct fails to make a set of technocratic standards, but because it is a “war of choice” - a war of aggression - at all. Full stop.

I wonder what the world would look like if more voices within the American foreign policy establishment, and especially on the Democratic side, rejected a war like this one root and branch. I wonder what things would look like if someone like Kahl condemned the loss of life, the imperialistic ethos, the perennial military buildup, the long-running American grudge against Iran, the ceaseless efforts to reshape and intimidate and coerce Middle Eastern countries and populations, the kind of mindset that would pivot capriciously from negotiations to strikes. What would things look like if the “unrivaled military prowess” of the United States and Israel - which has fallen heavily upon Iranian children, civilians, and health workers - was condemned, rather than invoked as a kind of boast? The origins of this war run very deep, ultimately; it is not just a mad adventure by Trump and his gang, but the expression of a wider mentality that views the world as America’s to control.