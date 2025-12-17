One of my academic projects these days is a book manuscript about the Mauritanian Imam Buddah Ould al-Busayri (d. 2009). I’ve run across a number of fascinating sources in connection with the project, including one I want to highlight here because of its wide relevance to Africa and the Middle East: Muhammad Mahmud al-Sawwaf’s Rihalati ila al-Diyar al-Islamiyya (My Journeys to Islamic Countries), Volume 1: Ifriqiya al-Muslima (Muslim Africa).

Al-Sawwaf lived a truly remarkable life. Here I’ll mostly draw on two sources: al-Sawwaf’s Wikipedia page, and the biographical account in Tarik Hamdi Al-Azami’s chapter on Iraq in The Contemporary Arab Reader on Political Islam. Born in 1915 in Mosul, al-Sawwaf was drawn to the Muslim Brotherhood as a young man, which had been founded in 1928. He encountered the Brotherhood first through his reading, and then by meeting Muslim Brothers - including the founder, Hasan al-Banna (d. 1949). Al-Sawwaf had several periods of studying in Egypt at the famous al-Azhar University between 1939 and 1946. Returning to Iraq, al-Sawwaf founded an association, al-Ukhuwwa al-Islamiyya (Islamic Brotherhood), that was effectively the Iraqi branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, although Al-Azami stresses that the Iraqi association was not just a satellite or a clone of the Egyptian organization - it had its own independence and momentum. Al-Sawwaf was also highly active in pro-Palestinian mobilization. After the 1958 coup that brought ‘Abd al-Karim Qasim (d. 1963) to power in Iraq, al-Sawwaf’s opposition to the new regime put his life in danger, and he left the country. He ended up in Saudi Arabia, where King Faysal (d. 1975, ruled 1964-1975) made him an advisor and a kind of Islamic diplomat. During that period, in fact, many Muslim Brothers found employment in Saudi Arabia, and King Faysal was a champion of certain version (Salafi-leaning, of course) of pan-Islamic solidarity.

All that is context for al-Sawwaf’s book Rihalati, which is a travel diary of his African tour, in 1972-1973, representing King Faysal (who would, in 1972, himself tour Uganda, Mauritania, Senegal, Niger, and Chad). Published in 1975, the book is over 800 pages long. Al-Sawwaf visited, by my count, twenty-six countries, including Nigeria and what we could call the entirety of the Sahelian band, from Mauritania and Senegal over to Somalia. Al-Sawwaf stopped not only in Muslim-majority countries on the continent but also in destinations such as Madagascar, Rwanda, and Zambia, showing that King Faysal was interested in casting a very broad diplomatic net. I have not read the book cover to cover, but looking through the entries on Mauritania, Senegal, and Nigeria, it is clear that al-Sawwaf was a highly respected visitor, received by heads of state, leading religious scholars, top diplomats, and others.

I may come back to this source in future posts, but to summarize a very long and dense work, it’s a key window into a moment of intensive, religious-based diplomatic contact between Saudi Arabia and the African continent. Not all of that contact, as al-Sawwaf’s example shows, was necessarily mediated by Saudi Arabian diplomats - there was a wider mixture of personalities and perspectives at play. These African-Arab contacts, moreover, were flowing in both directions, as African Muslims traveled in ever-increasing numbers to make the hajj, to study at the recently opened (1961) Islamic University of Medina, or to help steer the Muslim World League (founded 1962). Al-Sawwaf, to his credit, seemed to take his African Muslim interlocutors seriously, and does not come across as someone who condescended to his hosts. At the same time, one can see how this period brought an intensification of Saudi Arabian influence - for example, one Senegalese head of an Islamic association appealed to al-Sawwaf to send Islamic books (p. 98) to Senegal. I’ve long rejected the argument that “petro-dollars” somehow remade Islam in Africa or washed away local agency, but clearly Saudi Arabian resources (books, as well as scholarships, funds for constructing mosques, etc.) did have an enormous impact. In al-Sawwaf’s account we see a key moment in that story.

After a long career in various Islamic organizations, including a role supporting the anti-Soviet struggle in Afghanistan, al-Sawwaf died in the Istanbul airport in 1992 while awaiting a flight to Mecca, to where his body was then transported and buried.

As a last note about the book, it also contains various striking photographs - al-Sawwaf with Leopold Senghor (President of Senegal), al-Sawwaf with Shaykh Ibrahim Niasse (a famous Senegalese Sufi leader), al-Sawwaf with Yakubu Gowon (military ruler of Nigeria), etc. It’s a precious source for researching Saudi Arabian-African ties, but it’s also a view of a moment in African history when the independence era was drawing to a close, but when some of its icons were still in power.