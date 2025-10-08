Morocco has a major tradition of Islamic scholarship, to say the least.

Often, it is sites and scholars from northern Morocco who symbolize that tradition. The most famous scholarly center in Morocco is Fes and its al-Qarawiyyin University, a mosque-and-teaching complex that originated in the ninth century.

Fes was home to some of the most accomplished and well-known scholars in the country’s history, including ‘Abd al-Wahid bin ‘Ashir (d. 1631), his student Muhammad bin Ahmad Mayyara (d. 1662), Muhammad bin Hasan al-Bannani (d. 1780), and the Kattani family.

Similarly, in the twentieth and twenty-first centuries many of the best-known scholars have been from the north, such as the Ghumari family (see below), or present-day figures such as Sa‘id al-Kamali (b. 1972), whom I wrote about here.

But central and southern Moroccan regions have also produced some exceptional scholars. In this post I’ll talk about some figures from the Souss Region.

The map below shows the boundaries of Souss-Massa, an administrative region in present-day Morocco. Historically and culturally, Souss also included parts of the Guelmim-Oued Noun Region, another administrative division in Morocco. Ethnically and linguistically, Souss is a heavily Amazigh/Berber area.

Today, the most famous representative of the Souss Region’s Islamic scholarly heritage is Shaykh Mawlud al-Sariri (b. 1963). Al-Sariri’s biography is here; he trained in Souss and in northern Morocco, including with the well-known scholars ‘Abd Allah bin al-Siddiq al-Ghumari (d. 1993) and ‘Abd Allah al-Tlidi (d. 2017), the latter of whom was himself a student of al-Ghumari’s older brother Ahmad (d. 1960).

Returning to the Souss region, al-Sariri became principal, in 1994, of a school at Tinkert, outside the town of Ifrane (not to be confused with the Ifrane of northern Morocco, where al-Akhawayn University is). I was fortunate enough to visit the school in 2023 while a colleague of mine was studying there; it’s a fascinating place, to say the least.

Al-Sariri is a specialist in Islamic law (fiqh), as well as in the discipline called “foundations of the law” (usul al-fiqh), meaning the sources and methods one uses for deriving Islamic legal rulings. He has embarked on a long and dense series of lectures explaining one of the core manuals of the Maliki school of Islamic law, a text called the Mukhtasar (Abridgement) by the fourteenth-century Egyptian scholar Khalil bin Ishaq. You can see the lectures starting from here.

Looking historically, there are many other major scholars from Souss, but here are some other names that give a glimpse of the region’s intellectual and religious history:

Muhammad al-Mukhtar al-Susi (d. 1963): An Islamic scholar, historian of the Souss Region, anti-colonial resistance activist, and government minister, al-Susi made numerous contributions to the forging of postcolonial Morocco. His al-Ma‘sul is a twenty-part history of Souss; two of his shorter works on the region’s Islamic scholarly tradition are Sus al-’Alima (Scholarly Souss) and Madaris Sus al-’Atiqa (Traditional Schools of Souss).

The Jishtimi family: Al-Sariri notes in his first lecture on the Mukhtasar (see the link above, starting around 13:30) that many students of Islamic law in Souss today trace their intellectual pedigrees back to Ahmad bin ‘Abd al-Rahman al-Jishtimi (d. 1909) and his family, which included several generations of important scholars (you can read here about his father, ‘Abd al-Rahman al-Jishtimi, who died in 1853). Through the Jishtimi family, the intellectual lineage goes back to the Mukhtasar’s author and then even further back to the Prophet Muhammad.

Muhammad al-Mustafa bin Muhammad Fadil, better known as Ma’ al-’Aynayn (d. 1910): A high learned shaykh, Sufi leader, and anti-colonial resistance fighter from what is now eastern Mauritania, Ma’ al-’Aynayn lived a long life that took him to Mecca for the hajj, and also all over what is now Morocco and Mauritania. Based what is now Western Sahara when he launched a jihad against French colonial forces, he was eventually defeated at Tadla, north of Souss, in 1910, and fell back to Tiznit, in Souss, where he died later that year. Here is a video of a group visiting his tomb there:

Scholars from Souss, including Muhammad al-Mukhtar al-Susi, have often acknowledged Fes as a kind of pole, and studying in Fes and other northern destinations was often a key step for the major Islamic minds of Souss. Yet the region itself has a formidable religious heritage - one that I have seldom heard mentioned outside of Morocco.