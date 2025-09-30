Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti, Shaykh ‘Abd al-’Aziz bin ‘Abd Allah Āl al-Shaykh, passed away on September 23; the Saudi authorities did not announce the cause of death, but given that the Shaykh was born in 1943, one can assume that he passed from natural causes. He served as Grand Mufti from 1999 until his death, acting as the Kingdom’s top religious authority during a period of rapid social change. The name Āl al-Shaykh signifies that he is from the bloodline of Muhammad bin ‘Abd al-Wahhab (d. 1792), founder of the “Wahhabi” movement and in some sense the spiritual founder of Saudi Arabia.

In Islamic law, a mufti issues formal opinions when legal questions are posed to him or her; typically, such questions concern issues whose answers are not immediately obvious from looking at Islamic source-texts; the opinions are called fatawa, singular fatwa. Multiple countries have state muftis, Islamic councils, or other structures to provide Islamic advice to rulers and to the society.

In the New York Times’ relatively superficial obituary, they go with the clichéd image of “an archconservative in a changing kingdom.” Certainly there is some truth to the idea that Saudi Arabia’s top government-aligned scholars are deeply conservative. The Times picks out several examples of statements the Mufti made, examples chosen (I suspect) to shock Western readers, such as the Mufti’s condemnation of chess.* Yet I don’t think this was a man left behind by time, or who was necessarily out of step with Saudi Arabia’s changes. One might note that neither he nor his predecessors resigned when the Kingdom’s rulers moved in new directions; the top scholars have certainly constituted a pressure bloc at times, but they have also provided religious legitimacy to controversial policies and to controversial policy changes. As the Times itself says, starkly, “Official clerics like the mufti have generally fallen in line,” including amid changes introduced by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. For example, the Times notes, “In 2018, he formally backed the decision allowing women to drive.” Indeed, statements from the Kingdom’s official scholars are sometimes a lagging indicator of where policy is, rather than a driver of policy.

To me, the real story of the Shaykh’s career has to do with what the German sociologist Max Weber called “the routinization of charisma.” After all, the Shaykh was the only Grand Mufti in contemporary Saudi Arabia to directly succeed another. Without going too deep into the academic discussion of Weber’s sociology and the place of charisma within his framework, we can note briefly that Weber used the word “charisma” in a few ways. One is the way we tend to use it in everyday speech: “a certain quality of an individual personality by virtue of which he is set apart from ordinary men and treated as endowed with supernatural, superhuman, or at least specifically exceptional powers or qualities” (The Theory of Social and Economic Organization, translated by Henderson and Parsons, 1947, p. 358). But on another level, Weber sees charisma as inhering in institutions: “If [charisma] is not to remain a purely transitory phenomenon, but to take on the character of a permanent relationship forming a stable community of disciples or a band of followers or a party organization or any sort of political or hierocratic organization, it is necessary for the character of charismatic authority to become radically changed. Indeed, in its pure form charismatic authority may be said to exist only in the process of originating. It cannot remain stable, but becomes either traditionalized or rationalized, or a combination of both” (p. 364).

In the transition from Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti ‘Abd al-’Aziz bin Baz (d. 1999) to his successor, I see this process of routinizing charisma - or, maybe, we could say a kind of banalization of charisma. Tellingly, the internet is full of clips of Bin Baz and his colleague Muhammad bin Salih al-’Uthaymin (d. 2001), another towering Saudi scholar. Search for a fatwa on practically any legal issue and those two shaykhs’ opinions will often feature in the top results, especially if you search in Arabic. Clips of their recorded lessons and radio sessions circulate widely on TikTok, YouTube, and elsewhere, and I have seen many of those clips come up in my social media feeds spontaneously, including in 2025. Meanwhile, I have never seen a single clip or fatwa from Shaykh ‘Abd al-’Aziz Āl al-Shaykh. That gap says a lot, I think, about the fluctuations in the charisma of the office of Grand Mufti. Bin Baz and Ibn ‘Uthaymin were globally famous figures, cited by Salafi activists worldwide; the recent Grand Mufti was a much less visible figure, perhaps because the Saudi authorities had less need of a scholarly luminary in the present century. Indeed, we can go back to an earlier phase to see the complexities of the office - the first Grand Mufti was the major, charismatic scholar Muhammad bin Ibrahim Āl al-Shaykh (d. 1969), and after his death, the position of Grand Mufti was abolished for a time until it was reactivated in 1993 amid a political crisis in the Kingdom following the Gulf War. The authorities have not always wanted a personally charismatic shaykh in the post, and sometimes they have not wanted the post to be filled at all.

The issue of succession in Islamic scholarly circles and institutions is on my mind a lot these days; it’s a theme that keeps coming up in my academic work. There are certainly charismatic - individually charismatic - figures in our own time. But it seems to me sometimes that we’re in an era where much Islamic scholarly charisma is being routinized. The evolution of the post of Grand Mufti in Saudi Arabia is one example of that larger trend.

*The shaykh was likely just transmitting a long-established view among many early Islamic authorities and later Muslim scholars, actually. See some discussion of chess here, for example.