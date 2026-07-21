Sawahil

Sawahil

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg TAlcott's avatar
Greg TAlcott
11h

“Open-ended diplomacy” as opposed to “transactional diplomacy, like the distinction between foreign interference and diplomacy, is a distinction without a difference. All diplomacy involves to one degree or another an effort to interfere in another state and all diplomacy to one degree or another is transactional. States with similar values have less to transact, but they still bargain over many issues. (On diplomacy as interference see Richard W. Cottam, Competitive Interference and 20th Century Diplomacy.) As meritorious as is the idea of simply opening full diplomatic relations, that is a step that will come only after long and arduous negotiation, negotiation which can only begin when both states see that it is in their interests. When one state is motivated ideologically, including by nationalism or religion, even taking the first step, usually in secret and through the auspices of a very discreet interlocutor (and I don’t see the current cast of mediators qualifying) is difficult. The possible historical example which comes to my mind is the end game of the Vietnam conflict. That took a very long time, during which many lives were lost, but ended with Nixon believing he had a face-saving way to exit the conflict. The Vietnamese gave up very little. A Democratic President will have to undertake a similar, but hopefully considerably speedier effort.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Alex Thurston and others
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
11hEdited

1. "And in terms of lowering expectations, the Democratic foreign policy establishment has been busy putting down markers of various kinds about Iran, Gaza, and the wider Middle East: some members of that club have suggested their team could have managed the war better...."

Shades of Kerry in 2004, or, for that matter, Team D from 2006-2008. Team D likes Trump to do their dirty work, while they snipe from the sidelines. They don't actually oppose the wars.

2. "What about full diplomatic normalization?"

Israel never would allow it. In fact, there is no agreement with Iran that would satisfy Israel, therefore the United States will not stop until Iran is turned into a failed state.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Alex Thurston and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alex Thurston · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture