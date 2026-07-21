Ex-Biden officials as well as other critics of Trump continue to comment regularly on the war in Iran. Given that the president is highly unlikely to listen to those critics, the main function of such criticism appears to be a kind of thought experiment about what alternative policies could be - whose application could only come in 2029, at the earliest. What markers, then, are being laid down for the future, especially as fierce debate plays out within the Democratic Party over foreign policy in the Middle East?

From Ilan Goldenberg comes a piece that bothers me a lot. Goldenberg, as his official biography says, is Senior Vice President and Chief Policy Officer at J Street. The bio adds: “During the October 7 Hamas attacks and the early months of the war in Gaza, he served as Special Advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris on the Middle East. Subsequently, he became the National Director for Jewish Outreach and Policy Advisor on Harris’s 2024 Presidential campaign.” Goldenberg’s resume includes time at the State Department and the Center for a New American Security - in other words, he is a core member of what we might call the Democratic foreign policy establishment.

His recent piece is titled “There Are No Good Options Left on Iran.” Goldenberg lays out three options: “pay Iran off”; apply “more military pressure”; or “let the Gulf states lead.” Goldenberg leans slightly towards the third option, but he indicates serious practical obstacles: “The problem is that the Gulf states are not unified.” Goldenberg concludes that the most likely outcome is “a prolonged period of instability that was entirely avoidable and that will take years to unwind” until “perhaps everyone gets tired of this new status quo.”

Why would a former policymaker take the time to write a piece whose theme is him saying nothing will work? My reaction is that the piece functions to narrow debate and lower expectations. In terms of narrowing the debate, presenting three options is a classic Washington technique - if the room accepts those options as the parameters of the debate, the presenter has already exercised considerable control over the conversation. And in terms of lowering expectations, the Democratic foreign policy establishment has been busy putting down markers of various kinds about Iran, Gaza, and the wider Middle East: some members of that club have suggested their team could have managed the war better; others have expressed a superficial kind of regret that has been convincingly dismissed as cynical; and still others, including Goldenberg here, are effectively arguing that the next Democratic administration will be so busy picking up the pieces of Trump’s disasters that no progress or imagination will be possible.

Then-VP Harris swears in Antony Blinken as Sec. State via Wikimedia Commons

But there are other pathways available. Out this month is a new report from Sina Toossi at the Center for International Policy, which concludes (p. 25) with some sensible suggestions for rethinking the U.S.-Iran relationship, including a move towards open-ended diplomacy rather than transactional diplomacy: “Diplomacy must be treated as a permanent mechanism for risk management rather than a temporary reward for political convergence.” Toossi writes:

The end state envisioned by this report is not reconciliation, alliance, or democratic transformation imposed from outside. It is a durable and managed cold peace in which conflict remains bounded, escalation is constrained, nuclear risks are contained, regional competition is managed through rules and institutionalized restraint rather than recurring military escalation, and the people of the region are no longer forced to bear the immense human, economic, and societal costs of perpetual war.

I would go further. What about full diplomatic normalization? (We have full diplomatic relations with other countries with human rights records just as poor as Iran’s, and with countries that also maintain aggressive foreign policies in their own neighborhoods and beyond.) What about finding areas of common ground - shared priorities, even? Some cooperation was, after all, on offer in the past.

The next Democratic president could not credibly promise a conclusive peace, given the possibility that his or her successor would shred any agreement. But the next Democratic president could pledge to give some breathing room, to cease any overt or covert regime change plots, to talk without preconditions, to alter U.S. policy towards Israel and Palestine, to de-escalate and reduce harm throughout the region.

What is Tehran supposed to think, one might ask, reading Goldenberg’s post - reading a former top advisor to Harris say that there are “no good options”? That kind of talk can become self-fulfilling. Let’s hope, for the sake of both Iran and the United States - and the world - that it does not.