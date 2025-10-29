On October 26, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) captured El Fasher, Sudan after an eighteen-month siege. The city, with an estimated population of around 260,000 (although many have been fleeing), is the capital of North Darfur State and the historic seat of the pre-colonial Sultanate of Darfur.

The RSF is one of two main parties contending in Sudan’s civil war, which began in 2023 after the RSF fell out with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). In March 2025, the SAF drove the RSF out of Sudan’s capital Khartoum, in a major blow to the RSF. The conquest of El Fasher is now, in turn, a profound reversal for the SAF, allowing the RSF to consolidate its control of Darfur.

The implications include mass killings, a de facto partition of Sudan, and the possibility of another advance eastward by the RSF.