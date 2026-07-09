I contributed an essay on Mali and Syria to the latest issue of Muftah Magazine. Among other themes, the piece touches on painful and controversial debates relating to Syria and the “Western Left.”

In brief, some elements of the Left - whose numbers and impact are limited, more limited than critics often acknowledge - have viewed former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad more as a target of Western imperialism than as a purveyor of repression and death. In the most sophisticated versions of that argument, Syria was a key element of an anti-Zionist corridor, and the overthrow of al-Assad grew out of or at least dovetailed with U.S.-Israeli efforts to reorder the Middle East. For myself, I find al-Assad’s anti-Zionist posture hollow, and his crimes monstrous.

More recently, the Sahelian military authorities and particularly Burkina Faso’s Ibrahim Traoré have received significant enthusiasm from some Leftists in the West and from some pan-Africanists in Africa and beyond. Those activists’ argument is that the Sahelian military authorities should be understood as anti-imperialists charting a new path for African sovereignty; as a corollary, some Leftists and pan-Africanists argue that the authorities’ repression is a regrettable byproduct of wartime presidents making difficult decisions, and/or a necessary response to the maneuvers of internal and external enemies.

To me, as someone who identifies as Left, the best path forward for the Left begins at the intersection of anti-authoritarianism, anti-imperialism, and negotiation.

A 2011 protest in Daraa, Syria via Wikimedia Commons

Anti-Authoritarianism, Anti-Imperialism, and Negotiation

A point of departure for this framework is Aziz Rana’s 2022 essay in Dissent, titled “Left Internationalism in the Heart of Empire.” The subhead distills the argument: “American leftists need an internationalist vision that universally and effectively joins anti-imperial and anti-authoritarian ethics.”

Fusing anti-authoritarian and anti-imperialism can, I think, rescue us from various dead ends. A commitment to anti-authoritarianism means refusing to fashion Bashar al-Assad into an icon of anti-imperialist resistance. And a commitment to anti-imperialism means rejecting the U.S. wars on Afghanistan, Iraq, and Iran, as well as U.S. interventions in Nigeria, Somalia, Libya, Venezuela, and many other places.

Do anti-authoritarianism and anti-imperialism come into conflict? What about Ukraine, Taiwan, and Syria? What about countries subject to multiple forms of imperialism - Russian, American, Chinese, etc. - all at once? Should opposing Russian imperialism in Ukraine entail supporting an open-ended, U.S.-backed war? If a U.S. intervention to overthrow al-Assad would have been a form of imperialism, does opposing that intervention equate to accepting the continued rule of al-Assad, at the cost of more than half a million dead and some 14 million displaced?

Syria crystallizes the high stakes of these debates - but also their elusive nature. The conversations so often slide into speculation about historical counterfactuals, about scenarios that are now out of reach and impossible to prove or disprove.

- The U.S. was wrong not to intervene in Syria, one hears.

- But the U.S. did intervene extensively and intensively in Syria.

- Yes, but the Obama administration should have overthrown Bashar al-Assad.

- But wouldn’t that have led to the same kinds of chaos that happened after U.S. interventions in Iraq and Libya?

- No, every situation is different. Or - but how could that have been worse than what actually happened?

On the one hand, it is very painful to read accounts of Syrians who expected, hoped, believed that the Obama administration was ready to offer military backing to protesters’ aspirations for change. I believe Obama sent harmful and problematic signals to Syria and Syrians, and I wish U.S. presidents would stop trying to fan the flames of protests in other countries.

On the other hand, I have never heard a detailed explanation of what a U.S. operation to assassinate or overthrow al-Assad would have looked like, and how the risks and fallout would have been managed.

Ultimately I think a U.S. operation to overthrow al-Assad - which would not have been guaranteed success - would have been as bad as what occurred, just in a different way. It could have even been worse. The actual events that unfolded are grim, but different grim events could also have unfolded: heightened tensions and conflict between the U.S. and Russia, and/or between the U.S. and Iran; a shaky puppet government in Damascus attempting to rule (how?) a fragmented society at war; years of broken politics as in Iraq and Libya; etc. We can note that the death toll in Iraq following the U.S. invasion in 2003 was quite possibly higher than the death toll in the Syrian civil war.

Obviously, saying “I’m anti-authoritarian and anti-imperialist” will not provide an easy template for crafting a stance on every war, every geopolitical conflict. But that dual commitment at least avoids (1) implicating oneself on the side of dictators and/or (2) implicating oneself in the hollow but deadly morality plays of interventionism and imperialism. There are options other than Assadism or R2P.

To the fusion of anti-authoritarianism and anti-imperialism, I would add a third guiding ideal: negotiation. It is negotiation that offers a path forward for Ukraine, for Taiwan, and for the Sahel. Negotiation involves ugly tradeoffs, shaky commitments, hopes hung on unknowns. When possible, of course, it’s best to see a clear victory for the forces of justice and freedom. But complete victory seldom occurs, and it often proves fleeting when it does. When dealing with murkier situations, I prefer a world of negotiation to a world of open-ended conflict.

It might be objected: How could there be any kind of negotiation with someone like Iyad ag Ghali? How could one ask Mali’s government to negotiate with al-Qaida? Or Ukraine to negotiate with Vladimir Putin?

To that I would say that the Left, and indeed humans as a whole, need to find our way through this broken century with some mix of idealism and pragmatism. There must be values that we defend alongside conditions that we acknowledge. There has to be a search for dignity paired with an emphasis on saving lives, sometimes at the cost of painful dealmaking. This century opened with politicians and pundits in Washington screaming that every political decision was either Munich or it was Normandy, but it turns out we are not actually in some Groundhog Day cycle of the Second World War, which was itself a lot messier than the Bush administration and their favorite pundits acknowledged. Rather, we face landscapes of unending war, of normalized brutality, of red lines that are asserted and then shrugged off, of Western leaders embracing the jihadists they swore to fight to the last man, of dictators who are just copies of copies, smudged outlines of Thomas Sankara or Gamal Abdel Nasser or whoever. This is not a century of clean victories, of clear battle lines, of coherent political messages. It’s a century we’ll have to fumble our way through if we want to survive. Also - the negotiations will go on no matter what; it’s just a question of whether you think the negotiations should go on in the shadows or out in the open.

The bad news is that in geopolitics today and perhaps always, there are few heroes to be found in presidential palaces. And in Washington, there is no magic button that can make the world better if only a president has the courage to push it.

The good news, however, is that complex arcs are possible. There is much to recoil from in the rehabilitation of Ahmad al-Sharaa, but his story also shows that political breakthroughs can come from de-anathematizing people. Syria has many problems today, to say the least. But at least there is some forward motion. Worldwide, meanwhile, preventing the next mass tragedy begins with being quicker to criticize the powerful, slower to reach for the American military as the default problem-solving tool, and more open to talking with the bad guys.