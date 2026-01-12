I spent part of the winter break in Mauritania’s capital, Nouakchott, in what I think will be the final round of fieldwork for my book-to-be on Shaykh Buddah Ould al-Busayri, who was imam of the capital from the 1960s until his death in 2009. The trip was mostly spent seeking out interviews with his students as well as with participants in the Islamist movement, whose Mauritanian manifestation the imam influenced.

Beyond the research, I have a few observations about trends in the country, especially as concerns religious dynamics:

Perhaps it was just the week or so that I was there, but the country seemed to be humming with religious conferences and events. The day before I arrived, the Mauritanian branch of Jama‘at al-Tabligh (an Islamic missionary/preaching society founded in the Indian subcontinent in 1926) was holding its annual congress. During my trip, the Tijaniyya Sufi order held a conference in the town of Boutilimit. Meanwhile, the president of International Union of Muslim Scholars, Iraqi national Shaykh ‘Ali al-Qaradaghi, came to visit the Union’s vice president, the world-famous Mauritanian Shaykh Muhammad al-Hasan Ould al-Dedew. For various religious and activist currents, Mauritania is an important hub.

Race, and intersections of race and religion, remain as sensitive as ever. Shortly before I was there, the prominent anti-slavery activist and politician Biram Dah Abeid (who finished second in the presidential elections of 2019 and 2024) made comments interpreted by many as criticism of arguably the most popular preacher in the country, Muhammad Ould Sidi Yahya. The comments touched on both Ould Sidi Yahya’s relationship with past President Mohamed Ould Abd al-Aziz (in power 2008-2019) and Ould Sidi Yahya’s attitudes towards slavery. Sensitivities ran high in part because Ould Sidi Yahya, who within the Mauritanian context is considered a white Arab, has a large following among the Haratin or black Arabs. Dah Abeid’s comments touched off a major controversy and elicited at least one death threat, and he quickly sought to defuse the situation and convey his respect for the shaykh. Dah Abeid has courted controversy over religion before, notably in a 2012 protest where he burned works of Islamic law to decry what he saw as the leveraging of the Islamic tradition to legitimate modern-day slavery.

Given that Ould Sidi Yahya knew Imam Ould al-Busayri well, and given that they have both been extremely prominent religious personalities in Mauritanian public life, I felt I should at least try to interview him, although he is known for being quite difficult to access, especially for foreign researchers. I also didn’t have a way to contact him, so I ended up going in cold. My driver* - who became a fast friend - went with me one day to Ould Sidi Yahya’s mosque, where we introduced ourselves to one of his students. He told us to return for the ‘asr (late afternoon) prayer, which we did. The students guided me to the front row, where I sat waiting for Ould Sidi Yahya. When he entered, we locked eyes for a moment, and then everyone rose for the prayer; he did not lead it, but he was directly behind the imam on his own prayer mat. Afterwards, everyone in the mosque inched backwards, giving the shaykh his space. It felt almost like some of the Sufi spaces I have been in, the kind of aura he had and the deference his students displayed. After a few moments, they guided me and my friend to him; he declined the interview politely, saying he simply doesn’t interact with researchers, but he made a brief supplication for us. He made a big impression on me; his intelligence and force of personality were clear even in a brief interaction.

Relatedly, I had a front row seat between two acquaintances a day or so later regarding Ould Sidi Yahya’s role vis-a-vis the Haratin community. One acquaintance was arguing forcefully that Ould Sidi Yahya has a negative influence, that his preaching is superficial and that the actual scholars/jurists among the Haratin emerge out of rigorous schools, not out of mass preaching communities. The other acquaintance was arguing that Ould Sidi Yahya awakens a religious consciousness in people, including among the Haratin.

In a similar vein, I was thinking about the contrast between two archetypes: on the one hand, that of the ‘alim (the scholar, with a pedigree linking him or her to other major scholars, and systematic training in memorizing and commenting upon classical texts); and on the other hand, that of the da’iya (the preacher, defined by a public-facing role exhorting other Muslims to good behavior and perhaps to a particular creed/theology). I prayed many of my prayers at the central mosque of Nouakchott, known as the Saudi mosque (it was built following a visit by King Faysal bin ‘Abd al-’Aziz in 1972, although it was not completed until approximately a decade later). Interventions by various du’at (the plural of da’iya) were frequent there before and after the daily prayers. Not all of them electrified the congregants, but there seemed to be many people fashioning a public role for themselves as preachers. And as my Facebook algorithm adjusted to pick up more Mauritanian content during my stay, my feed was suddenly filled with accounts of very young-looking du’at, often with follower counts of 10,000 or more. The bar for being a da’iya is lower, in terms of training and credentialing, than it is for being an ‘alim; the da’iya can be self-appointed. All this to say that even in a country with a low population such as Mauritania, the “religious field” (to borrow from Pierre Bourdieu) is a busy and competitive place.

The prominence of Facebook also struck me. In the U.S., I think of Facebook as a tired platform, useful for keeping up with people’s lives and local politics, but not a very inspiring or interesting place to learn about current events or world politics, etc. In Mauritania, Facebook appeared to be the social media platform of choice, whether for public figures, ordinary people, or for disseminating historical and cultural materials of interest (I found innumerable gems on Facebook relating to the Mauritanian past - old poems, videos, photographs, and more). Mauritanian Facebook was buzzing with polemics, too, including versified posts attacking or defending various shaykhs and du’at.