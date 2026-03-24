Sawahil

Sawahil

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Malik Djinadou's avatar
Malik Djinadou
8h

I’ve always found the term “salafism” interesting. It seems to be a term used by critics of salafis instead of what someone upon “salafism” or “salafiyah” would call themselves

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