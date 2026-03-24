“Salafism and Dialectics of Muslim Identity in Nigeria and the Sahel” in Mediterranean Politics. This article has been available online for a while, but it’s just now out in print. The paper tries to grapple with shifting dynamics of what it means to be Salafi in West Africa and beyond - to put it simply, being Salafi-adjacent now may not mean having a long beard and wearing short trousers, but may mean wearing jeans and a backwards baseball cap while also believing that Allah has a literal throne and that Sufism is suspect. For readers unfamiliar with Salafism, here is some background.