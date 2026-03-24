Two New Pieces on (1) Salafism and (2) US-Sahel Relations
I've got some new writing out.
This is a quick post to flag, for interested readers, two new pieces by me:
“Salafism and Dialectics of Muslim Identity in Nigeria and the Sahel” in Mediterranean Politics. This article has been available online for a while, but it’s just now out in print. The paper tries to grapple with shifting dynamics of what it means to be Salafi in West Africa and beyond - to put it simply, being Salafi-adjacent now may not mean having a long beard and wearing short trousers, but may mean wearing jeans and a backwards baseball cap while also believing that Allah has a literal throne and that Sufism is suspect. For readers unfamiliar with Salafism, here is some background.
“Trump’s Sahel Reset Banks on ‘Sovereignty,’ Guns + Minerals deals” at Responsible Statecraft. This piece proposes a few thoughts: (1) the Trump administration’s outreach to the Sahel is increasing, but the proposed policies are not particularly original; and (2) transactional diplomacy will likely face limits given that competitors to the U.S. are already well established in the Sahel, including in terms of gold, uranium, oil, and more.
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I’ve always found the term “salafism” interesting. It seems to be a term used by critics of salafis instead of what someone upon “salafism” or “salafiyah” would call themselves