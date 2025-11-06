Starting October 31 with social media posts and various policy directives, U.S. President Donald Trump declared Nigeria a “country of particular concern (CPC)” and instructed the U.S. military to prepare plans for a possible intervention (although their options are limited). Trump alleges that systematic, state-abetted persecution of Christians is unfolding in Nigeria. In that, he picks up on a longstanding campaign by right-wing activists in the United States, who have consistently argued that an anti-Christian genocide is unfolding in Nigeria. I have a post up today at Derek Davison’s Foreign Exchanges newsletter tracing the history of that activist campaign. Here is one excerpt:

The CPC designation, as is already clear from Trump’s own rhetoric, is not the end of the campaign but rather one step in it. Trump may have hesitated during his first term to go after Nigeria, but he now appears to be committed to pleasing the segment of his base that cares deeply about the issue, even at the cost of seriously antagonizing Nigeria. Trump’s bluster is unlikely to result in a military intervention, given the many pitfalls such an intervention would face, but further cuts to aid (on top of the devastating cuts Trump has already inflicted) are certainly possible, all in the service of scoring political points at home.

If you read my piece, I would recommend pairing it with a long and serious historical reflection by the Nigerian writer Elnathan John. He argues that violence - and the heated religious rhetoric around it - is deeply embedded in the last two centuries and more of Nigerian history. And he further argues that the crisis is best understood not as the victimization of one group, but as a political culture of neglect, where officials face no real consequences for the mass death that occurs on their watch. Here is a key passage from his piece:

This essay is an attempt to map that terrain of violence—not just the spectacular explosions that reach CNN, but the ancient sediment beneath them: the unpaid debts of history, the tribal fevers that predate independence, the religious hierarchy that outlived the Caliphate that created it. The Fulani herdsman with his stick and the bandit with his rifle, the Christian vigilante and the Muslim emir—they are all, in some tragic way, inheritors of the same unfinished story. To understand why the world now calls Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern,” we must first understand how it became a country of particular forgetfulness. Nigerians have forgotten—or chosen not to remember—that today’s “herder–farmer conflicts”, bandit raids, and jihadist wars are not ruptures but rehearsals. Every generation re-enacts the same drama with new props: AK-47s instead of spears, hashtags instead of messengers.

If you read either piece, I’d be keen to hear your reactions.