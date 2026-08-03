Sawahil

Sawahil

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Piero
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Given the nature of the RSF and the current conditions, it's true that a terrorism designation for the RSF would not necessarily hinder the group, at least not materially. However, wouldn't it be a strong political sign? So far, it seems that the US is almost taking the RSF's side: it designated the SAF as a terrorist organisation, it has lifted the arm embargo on Ethiopia which increasingly supports the RSF, it has endorsed the Israeli recognition of Somaliland, it has pushed Chad to withdraw from the International Criminal Court to protect the Chadian government who has supported the RSF with weapons from the United Arab Emirates... all signs tell a story where the USA is politically supporting the RSF. Wouldn't a change in this posture be a reasonable demand?

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