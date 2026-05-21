On May 18, the United States Senate confirmed Frank Garcia as Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs. Garcia becomes the first occupant of that post during President Donald Trump’s second term. As Adrian Elimian wrote at Semafor last month, “The Navy veteran and longtime Republican congressional aide will replace a succession of interim officials, most recently Nick Checker, a former CIA analyst who has served as senior bureau official.”

I’m unimpressed by Garcia’s statement at his confirmation hearing. There are serious criticisms to be made of the broad approach that Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have outlined for Africa, one that deliberately denigrates aid while emphasizing a transactional tone. I’ve made some of those criticisms here. Garcia continued in the same vein as Trump and Rubio.

President Donald Trump meets Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani

But let’s draw attention to something else, namely Garcia’s breezy tone:

I served in the U.S. Navy for 28 years, with many assignments in the AFRICOM area of responsibility. My first touch on the continent was as a junior officer visiting the port of Mombasa, Kenya, which sparked a fascination with Africa that has stayed with me.

To me this falls short of the seriousness one would expect in a confirmation hearing, and “fascination with Africa” strikes me as a superficial and exoticizing justification for interest in such a position.

Garcia went on to say very little of substance in the rest of his statement, merely regurgitating the Trump-Rubio line about “trade and investment for mutual benefit” and then pairing that with security-focused language that one might read in any given “posture statement” from U.S. Africa Command or AFRICOM:

Instability in regions such as the Sahel and North Africa, fueled by illicit trafficking and terrorist expansion, poses direct risks to U.S. interests and citizens. Our counterterrorism efforts will remain focused on preventing attacks against the homeland and U.S. interests. We will build reciprocal relationships with key partners to degrade transnational threats from ISIS and al-Qaeda affiliates, engage regional governments, and work with allies to promote stability. African nations must play a greater role in protecting their own regions, with the United States supporting local leadership, not substituting for it. If confirmed, I will ensure every dollar the United States invests in Africa advances our national security and economic priorities. All assistance, including lifesaving health and humanitarian efforts, will be focused, strategic, and aligned with U.S. interests.

This is strikingly similar to what one might hear from a Democratic nominee for the same position. One would not hear quite this level of brazen national self-interest and transactionalism, but one would still hear a lot about security and trade. I do not find the confirmation hearing statement of Molly Phee in 2021 under Joe Biden, for example, all that different from Garcia’s statement (the two statements even contain remarkably similar paragraphs about what Africa will look like in 2050).

In many ways, the core assumptions about Africa and Africa policy remain stagnant in Washington. Another way one can see that is in the commentary by think tankers, ex-Biden officials, and career contractors. To pull just a few examples that have bothered me recently:

A recent analysis in Foreign Affairs argues that Nigeria needs “governance reform,” but this is an old and well-worn idea. I’ve tried to capture some of the problems with “governance talk” here, and how “governance” is often a thinly disguised moral critique that boils down to an argument that people (in this case African leaders) need to do their jobs better. As with “political will,” I find “governance” a placeholder for a policy solution rather than a solution in and of itself.

An ex-Biden official reflects on the idea that U.S. officials routinely lecture African counterparts, saying, “there is too much lecturing in U.S. policy toward Africa” but adding, “I find [the critique] too facile and unfair.” The ex-official does not grapple with one of the key reasons why the “lecturing” critique has so much bite, namely the blatant contradictions between the supposed universality of U.S. values and the selective application of those values around the world, including in Africa. The ex-official valorizes “saying what needs to be said” but does not mention the many times when nothing was said.

Another think tanker and ex-official, as part of a project on “the future of American strategy,” offers familiar ideas. The author admirably calls for debt forgiveness, but otherwise discusses the continent largely through the lens of “external powers” and the “leverage” that African states have over them. The author concludes, “Only a keener sense of enduring African priorities - those that transcend any particular leader - can inform a strategy that makes the United States competitive with other powers eager to be a part of Africa’s future.” But this reader is left with little sense of what those priorities are or what that strategy would be.

Despite the slashing of USAID, some contractors continue to operate in the very familiar language and framework of counterinsurgency, talking about places such as Benin in 2026 in a way nearly identical to how USAID reports talked about the Sahel more than a decade ago. The best parts of USAID are gone, but the militarization of development persists.

Despite the supposed reorientation of American policy under Trump, continuities abound. The Economist’s Tom Gardner attended U.S. Africa Command’s annual Flintlock training exercise and concluded that even though “a more Trumpian face was on display at Flintlock’s closing ceremony,” the overall atmosphere and rhetoric “seem[ed] like a relic of a bygone era of American-led multilateralism.” The disruptions under Trump have been severe, but the quiet continuities are also important and real.

It is easy for opponents and critics of Trump to stare aghast at his administration’s flailing on foreign policy generally and, for our purposes here, on Africa policy specifically. Some things would be genuinely difficult and better with Democrats in power, starting with continued life-saving aid through USAID.

But I think the depth of Trump’s messiness and unseriousness, on Africa policy as with so many other areas and themes, lets pro-status quo ante folks off the hook. The people out of power have had a year and a half to think of new ideas about Africa, and about U.S. foreign policy generally. Why haven’t they come up with any?