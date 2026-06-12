Last week’s links can be found here.

General

Yinka Adegoke at Semafor: “GOP Proposes State Department Africa Staff Revamp.”

Sahel and West Africa

At the New York Times, Adam Nossiter remembers the Guinean journalist Souleymane Diallo, who died recently at age 80.

D.S. Battistoli, here on Substack, reviews and reflects on the journalist Olivier Dubois’ memoir about his time as a prisoner of jihadists in Mali.

A panel hosted by DW debates whether Burkina Faso’s revolution is substantive or superficial.

Niger becomes the latest African country to criminalize homosexuality.

Eromo Egbejule on Substack: “We went to Northwest Nigeria. We interviewed a Gang of Bandits. We left with more questions than answers.”

Camillus Eboh and Ben Ezeamalu at Reuters:

Nigeria’s parliament passed a constitutional bill on Thursday paving ‌the way for each of its 36 states to establish and run its own police force alongside the federal Nigeria Police Force, a long-debated reform aimed at tackling worsening insecurity. The move brings decentralised policing closer to reality, ​as authorities seek to address diverse security crises that have stretched the centrally controlled ​system beyond its limits.

At La Tribune, Muriel Edjo reports on Algeria’s construction of a power plant in N’Djamena, Chad.

Horn of Africa

Fabienne Hoelzel at the New Humanitarian: “Hiding in Plain Sight: How Women Survive Kenya’s Dadaab Refugee Camp.”

Kholood Khair at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy: “Much speculation has swirled about whether the Iran war will impact Gulf countries’ interventions in Sudan’s war, but there are already indications that Sudan will be drawn further into the Gulf’s orbit as a result of it.”

Ayin Network on Sudan’s Roseires Dam amid an encroaching war and geopolitical tensions.

The Roseires Dam via Wikimedia Commons

Sudan Tribune: “Sudanese Pound Hits Record Low as War Cripples Production.”

Fergus Kell at Chatham House: “Kenya’s G7 Role Must Address the Economic Pressures Fuelling Domestic Criticism of President Ruto.”

Middle East and North Africa

Jeune Afrique’s Fadwa Islah on the Fez Festival of World Sacred Music and Moroccan soft power.

DW’s Jennifer Holleis: “Egypt’s Delicate Balancing Act in the Iran War.”

Jonathan Guyer:

The Financial Times: “The Plague of Rodents Terrorising Gaza.”

Mohammed Sergie at Semafor: “Kuwait Joins AI Infrastructure Race with $10B Venture.”

CNBC’s Joseph Wilkins: “Iraq and UAE Race to Establish Alternative Oil Pipelines as Exports through Hormuz Dry Up.”

Amwaj: “Months after ‘Martyrdom’, Iran Signals Plans for Khamenei’s Funeral.”