Last week’s links can be found here.

General

AFP: “How US Is Using Cash and Threats to Dump Migrants in Africa.”

Sahel and West Africa

Senegalese President Diomaye Faye has appointed technocrats to head Petrosen Holding (the state-owned oil company) and SOMISEN (the state-owned mining company), sacking perceived loyalists of Faye’s ally-turned-rival Ousmane Sonko. Is the extractive sector Faye’s only path out of debt crisis and political isolation?

Related, from Reuters’ Karin Strohecker, Portia Crowe, and Libby George: “Senegal Seeks Financial Adviser to Help Manage Debt, Sources Say.”

Fast-moving events in Mali this week, amid another round of coordinated attacks by the jihadist group JNIM and the northern rebels in the FLA. The most prominent center of contestation between JNIM and FLA versus the Malian Armed Forces and Russia’s Africa Corps is Anéfis. As of July 9, Malian soldiers and their Africa Corps allies still held the military base there, but JNIM and FLA had attacked a Russian convoy bringing reinforcements and supplies. Le Monde covers the overall JNIM/FLA offensive, while Jeune Afrique’s Matthieu Millecamps argues that the situation in Anéfis is weakening President Assimi Goïta back in Bamako.

The convoy was attacked near Tabankort on its way from Gao to Anéfis

Philip Kleinfeld for the New Humanitarian: “Burkina Faso’s Army Accused of Preventing Civilians from Leaving Jihadist-Besieged Towns.”

At Jeune Afrique, Mathieu Olivier and François Bangane report on “Togo’s Secret Strategy Against the Jihadists” - including a role for Turkish trainers.

HumAngle’s Saduwo Banyawa: “Two months after a government-brokered peace deal between Tiv and Fulani communities in Southern Taraba, in Nigeria’s northeastern region, residents face renewed attacks, especially on their farmlands, that have left some wounded and afraid.”

Horn of Africa

Africa Center for Strategic Studies: “Mapping the Armed Actors in the Sudan Conflict.”

Mhammed Mirghani for Al Jazeera: “Sudan’s Maternity Wards Reopen, Bringing Hope Amid War Struggles.”

Rashid Abdi on Twitter:

Somalia National News Agency: “Somalia Approves Maritime Cooperation Agreement with Egypt.”

Wangui Kimari at Africa Is a Country:

[Kenyan President William] Ruto’s remarks about “treasonous” protestors, whose right to assemble is guaranteed by the constitution, the patronizing statements by brown-nosing leaders about the need to “raise” our teenagers well, the need to discipline them to “respect” a structure that long lost any ounce of humanity, echo the vacuous disciplining broadcasts of the colonial state. The “problem” made explicit in these illusory narratives—both then and now—is not the state itself (or the self-serving and extractive actions of parliamentarians), but those who dare question its violence. Recall the words of Kimani Ichungwa—Ichung’wah is the majority leader of Kenya’s National Assembly and one of President Ruto’s closest allies—when he dismissed Gen Z protestors as constituting a “KFC eating, Uber riding generation”? Deflecting attention from its own impotencies (that only survive by its sheer monopoly of force), the government asserts that it is “unruly” young people—as it was previously “illegitimate” and “ungovernable” African city dwellers—who are misplaced in their understanding of the present; they are ungenerous to the “progress” that has been made for them.

AP’s Allan Olingo: “As East Africa’s Oceans Change, Coastal Women Build New Livelihoods.”

Middle East and North Africa

Amel Boubekeur at Middle East Eye: “Why Algeria Still Holds Elections When the Outcomes Are Predetermined.” Her answer: “An election whose result is known in advance can still tell us something. It does not settle who rules Algeria; that question is decided elsewhere. It tells us whose voices are still allowed to exist in the political space.”

Al Jazeera’s Sarah Shamim: “Oil for Unity: What Is the US Mediation Plan in Libya?”

International Crisis Group: “Türkiye and the Geopolitics of Mediation.”

Julian Borger and Seham Tantesh for the Guardian: “Hamas Offers to Hand Over Authority in Gaza to US-Backed Administration.”

Stephen Bryant at Critical Studies on Security: “Automation Bias and Acceptable Losses: AI Targeting Systems and Dehumanisation of Palestinians.”

Khatoun has some film, TV, and reading recommendations for you about Iran, woven through a personal essay about growing up there.

From Mina Khanlarzadeh at her Substack, reflection on “Why the Left Has So Little Traction in Iran.” An excerpt:

The more anti-imperialist Left often works from a fixed set of concepts—imperialism, capitalism, class struggle—that become positions to defend rather than tools for understanding society. Evidence is either dismissed as the behavior of a desperate, manipulated population or fitted into what the Left already believes liberation should mean. But the problem is not confined to this faction. Even parts of Iran’s Left that are more sympathetic to the streets often speak in a vocabulary translated from Western Marxism and critical theory—a path to the universal, even if a European one, and a defense against the nativist, anti-Western currents that shaped the post-1979 state. That inheritance, however, has left parts of the Left more fluent in theory than in the social world it claims to explain. One sign of this distance is what it treats with suspicion: individual liberty, joining the world’s economic order, and a foreign policy built on national interest. These demands are often dismissed as liberal, pro-capitalist, nationalist, or insufficiently materialist. The result is a Left waiting for society to become worthy of its concepts, rather than letting society’s experience reshape them.

Ibrahim Jalal at the Danish Institute for International Studies: “Yemen’s Checkpoint War.”

Susanne Dahlgren for the Middle East Research and Information Project: “Yemen After the Saudi-Emirati Split.”

Middle East Eye: “Saudi Arabia and UAE Cross-Border Trade Faces Delays Amid Tensions: Report.”

Toby Craig Jones at PRISME: “The military industrial complex that emerged in the 1980s rested on and shaped new political-economic geographies in the United States and linked the Middle East to them, not just as a theater of war, but as a space increasingly integrated materially and politically into the logics of capitalism.”