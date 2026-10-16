You can find last week’s links here.

Sahel and West Africa

Bloomberg’s Jorgelina Do Rosario, Kerim Karakaya, and Matthew Hill: “Senegal’s Quickfire Debt Workout Plan Faces Speedbumps.”

The Guardian’s Mark Townsend: “How Europe’s Most Wanted Cocaine Trafficker Turned Sierra Leone into the World’s First True Narco State.”

DW’s Sharaph Coulibaly and Lukas Lottersberger: “Burkina Faso’s Museum of Water: More Than a Resource.”

Boubacar Sidiki Haidara for Jeune Afrique on jihadists versus jihadists in the Sahel.

RFI covers Cote d’Ivoire’s efforts to crack down on clandestine gold panning sites.

Jeune Afrique’s Matteo Maillard on how Saddam Haftar of Libya is conducting various forms of outreach to and involvement in the Sahel, all amid his family’s political power and aspirations back home.

Vanguard’s Miracle Onyemuwa: “Why Many Nigerians Spend More on Phone Repairs Than Buying New Phones.”

Horn of Africa

Paul Slier at Geeska:

The fight over Sudan is not only about who controls its territory. It is also about whose version of events becomes accepted as fact, who is held responsible and whose suffering is acknowledged. Those answers should be based on evidence that can be independently verified, not on whichever side shouts the loudest.

Ayin Network: “Golden Graveyard: Local Miners Are Dying in High Numbers.”

Joseph Woldegiorgis at African Arguments: “Eritrea’s Coming Crisis? How the Lifting of US Sanctions Might Spell Trouble for Africa’s Most Opaque State.”

Matthew Bigg in the New York Times: “From Allies to Enemies: Ethiopia and Eritrea Edge Toward War.”

Al Jazeera: “Ethiopia’s Tigray war: Where Do the UAE and Saudi Arabia Stand?”

The Economist: “Gen-Z Kenyans Could Determine William Ruto’s Future.”

Middle East and North Africa

At OrientXXI, Camélia Echchihab on the anniversary of Morocco’s GenZ212 protests.

A GenZ212 protest in Rabat in 2025 via Wikimedia Commons

Ramy Halim for the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy: “How European Surveillance Technology Facilitates Repression in Egypt and MENA.”

Ghada Abdulfattah for The New Humanitarian: “‘There Is No Ceasefire Here”: Ten Palestinians on Life in Gaza Today.”

International Crisis Group:

Notwithstanding nuances among the various parties, the 2026 contest is largely a battle between different right-wing approaches to governing an Israel that has all but consolidated its control of the Palestinian territories – ie, the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem. Questions that outsiders might expect to be at the centre of election debates, such as Israel’s almost 70-year occupation of these lands, preoccupy Israeli voters far less than internal issues, including the rule of law and relations between religion and state. That divergence raises complex questions about what change the world can expect to see after 27 October – and what is likely to stay the same.

Al Jazeera: “Two Syrian Pipelines Damaged Amid Spate of Attacks on Energy Infrastructure.”

Amwaj: “Iran Steps Up Regional Outreach as Houthi-Saudi War Widens.”

At The Guardian, Al Jazeera, and AP, coverage of the Ansar Allah/Houthi siege of Taiz, Yemen.

Reuters’ Samia Nakhoul: “How the Houthis Are Helping Iran Turn Saudi Arabia into a Pressure Point.”

Matthew Martin for Semafor: “Saudi Set to Drop Plans for Five 2034 World Cup Stadiums.”