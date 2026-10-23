Last week’s links are available here.

Sahel and West Africa

Katerina Hoije and Ray Ndlovu for Bloomberg: “Senegal Bonds Plunge as Budget Standoff Puts IMF Deal at Risk.”

France24’s Harold Girard: “Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso Resume Dialogue with ECOWAS Regional Bloc.” At his Substack, David Asante-Darko takes a critical view: “What the West African subregion might be mistaking for progress, is a cycle of layered retrogression masquerading under diplomatic ceremony.”

At his Substack, D.S. Battistoli chronicles Guinea’s bauxite industry in the twentieth century.

Melody Schreiber in The Guardian: “Controversial US-Backed Vaccine Trial in African Newborns Halted.” The science here is over my head, but the gist is that the researchers had planned to give some newborns in Guinea-Bissau both a tuberculosis vaccine and a hepatitis B vaccine, while giving other newborns just the tuberculosis vaccine. Numerous critics of the proposed trial said that there is no compelling reason to delay a hepatitis B vaccine. The WHO, as quoted in the article, “recommends that all infants receive a first dose of the hepatitis B vaccine as soon as possible after birth – preferably within 24 hours – followed by at least two additional doses.”

Natalia Cintra and Tosin Durodola at Africa Is a Country: “Deported to Liberia, Again.”

Basillioh Rukanga and Makuochi Okafor at the BBC: “Two European Women Held Captive for More Than a Year in Niger Freed in Libya.”

Abiodun Jamiu for DW: “‘Tinubu Must Go!’: Dissent Under Pressure in Nigeria.”

Horn of Africa

The Economist: “A Genocidal Militia Was Coming for the City. He Was One of the Last Doctors Left.”

Richard Kagoe, Lucy Fleming, and Richard Irvine-Brown for the BBC: “Sudan Army Drones Hit Mourners and Fuel Market Killing More Than 300 People, Sources Say.”

Nyala, Sudan, a key site of recent violence

Reuters has more on the market attack:

South Sudanese officials said Sudan’s military had carried out drone strikes that hit a market in the disputed Abyei region, killing more than 150 people, the latest in a series of strikes in one of the bloodiest weeks of a war ​that has spilled across Sudan’s borders.

The East African’s Hilary Kimuyu: “Ethiopia’s New Tigray Administration Signals Retreat from Pretoria Commitments Amid Fresh Conflict.”

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front’s leader Debretsion Gebremichael appeared on local television on October 21 and pledged to continue fighting.

Faisal Ali for Al Jazeera: “The Human Cost of Surging US Air Strikes in Somalia.”

Abdiaziz Mahdi at Geeska: “Can Anti-Zionist Somalilanders Speak?”

Middle East and North Africa

Meet Morocco’s new government.

Libya Herald’s Sami Zaptia on the politics of security in Zawiya, “a microcosm of Libya’s multi-layered complexity through its divisions along tribal, military and political lines.”

Hesham Sallam in the Journal of Democracy:

In an October 17 speech at the Military Academy, [Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-]Sisi laid out his vision for the 2030 presidential race. He reiterated his intention not to seek reelection or amend the constitution. But he said a lot more; he outlined guidelines determining who would be allowed to contest the presidency in 2030 and what political life would look like in a post-Sisi Egypt. […] Whether or not Sisi abides by the pledge he made this week, the fine print of his statements points toward greater military control over the electoral field and civilian politics more generally.

Jasper Nathaniel at his Substack: “The Palestinians Who Rescued Heidi Levine.”

Diana Bletter at The Times of Israel: “In Historic First, Some Golan Druze, Now New Citizens, Plan to Vote in National Election.”

At the Project on Middle East Political Science, Marc Lynch interviews Jacob Eriksson about his book A Victor’s Peace in Iraq: ISIS and the Mediated State.

Amir Soltanzadeh and Wesley Rahn for DW: “Is Iran Ready for Another Major US Attack after Midterm Elections?”

Mareb al-Ward for New Lines Magazine: “Yemen’s Salafist Commanders Are Shaping Its Battlefield.”

The Guardian’s Patrick Wintour on Taiz: “Besieged Yemeni City on Verge of ‘Unmanageable’ Crisis, Aid Workers Warn.”