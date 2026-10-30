You can find last week’s links here.

Sahel and West Africa

The Economist: “Senegal tries to teach more children in their first language.”

Amandla Thomas-Johnson in Tribune on the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) and the bloc’s encounters with various forms of imperialism:

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger now face their disempowered position within the world system while confronting the existential threat of militant insurgencies. AES leaders have sought to navigate these constraints by bargaining with both Russia and the United States. Their leaders have presented an image of strength. But their hand weakens as insurgencies grow, increasing their dependence on foreign guns. In the end, sovereignty may depend less on which foreign power the AES can expel than on whether it can build states its own people have reason to defend.

Related, from Reuters: “Russian State Firm to Create Geological Map of Mali, Build Mining Data System.”

DW’s Mohamed Camara and Julia Mielke: “The Photographer Inspiring Mali to Face Its Waste Crisis.”

Higher education staff are on strike in Mali over a bonus that has gone unpaid for nearly ten years.

Cote d’Ivoire’s President Alassane Ouattara is reconsidering a longstanding pattern of automatically renewing the tenures of top officials who are past the legal retirement age. A swath of officials, civilian and military, could be affected.

Feyi Fawehinmi at the 1914 Reader:

The single most impactful thing the Nigerian government (who removed the petrol subsidies) could have done to positively impact the lives of Nigerians and cushion the blow of the economic shock would have been to come up with a well thought through transport plan.

Chris Ogunmodede at his Substack: “Whose Lagos Is It Anyway?”

Horn of Africa

Human Rights Watch’s Laetitia Bader: “Sudan: One Year on from the Cataclysm of El Fasher.”

The AP’s Yassir Abdalla: “More Than 100 people Killed in Sudanese Army Drone Attack on Market Says Sudanese Rights Group.”

Amanuel Yelkal and Ondiro Oganga for the BBC: “More Than 60 Christians Killed in Ethiopia ‘Massacre’, Church Official Says.”

Sputnik interviewed Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki. I have not found the full interview, but some clips have been posted to Twitter:

The AP’s Omar Faruk: “UN Political Mission Ends in Somalia with No Agreed Replacement to Handle Election Dispute.”

Middle East and North Africa

Israel’s October 27 parliamentary elections ended in deadlock. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc took 53 out of 120 seats, with 27 of those going to Netanyahu’s own party Likud. The opposition bloc led by General Gadi Eisenkot took 48 seats, with 21 of those going to Eisenkot’s Yashar party. Arab parties took 19 seats although it seems clear that neither of the main blocs wants to partner with the Arab parties. CNN’s Tal Shelev and colleagues outline four scenarios: (1) “opposition bloc + Arab parties”; (2) a “national unity government” including Likud, Yashar, and some components of Netanyahu’s coalition; (3) Netanyahu’s bloc plus just enough opposition defectors (8) to get to 61 seats; or (4) “another election.” I wonder whether Israel is heading towards the fourth scenario.

Elyas Mabchour at Africa Is a Country, on Moroccan state investment in football:

Morocco’s rise after that initial decline was more complex. As I began exploring this story, I came across a turning point: the 2008 Skhirat Conference. Recognizing football’s unique position to drive national pride and social cohesion across a young demographic, the King took the rare step of intervening directly, calling for reforms in football governance and investment at all levels in what is now known as the Royal Letter 2008. The letter attributed the sport’s decline to corruption and mismanagement, as well as the decentralized nature of sports across the country. The King argued that Moroccan football’s problem was not talent, but the absence of a national system to develop it.

Lotfi Sour in The Conversation on the interests and risks for Algeria as it intervenes more directly in Sahelian security.

Amwaj: “In Iraq, Sudden Ouster of Spy Chief Raises Questions about PM’s Agenda.”

Reuters (Oct. 27):

Iranian Security Council chief Mohsen Rezaei on Tuesday met Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, not seen in public since succeeding ​his slain father in March, a day after holding talks ‌with representatives of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan.

Gavin Finch et al. for Reuters: “Iran’s Hidden Web of Military Agencies Is Slipping Hardware Past the US Blockade.”

Esfandyar Batmanghelidj at The Baffler:

For Iranian architects and engineers, foreign sanctions—and the domestic policies adopted in response—have dramatically curtailed their choice in materials and design. In this respect, the recourse to the brick should not be understood as an appeal to tradition or environmental efficiency. Iranian architects use the inherent modularity of bricks to create volumetric systems or panel systems that cannot be imported from abroad or commissioned from domestic suppliers. Bricks are the only building material available in the country that allows for formal innovation. Today, as Iranian architects try to do more with less, Iranian brickwork is enjoying a new flourishing. The Argo Factory, a massive 1920s brewery in Tehran with an exterior made almost entirely of brick, was abandoned for fifty-seven years before it was sympathetically restored as a museum and cultural center. Also throughout Tehran, an award-winning metro station entrance uses welcoming brick vaults to shade a public plaza, an office building sports a second skin of brick, and an apartment block uses angular, perforated brick panels to screen its residents from prying eyes and the sun. The home of a stone merchant in Mahallat is fronted with bricks made from travertine in intricate, undulating forms. Brickwork can also be seen in celebrated social projects, such as a girls’ school in Semnan Province and a community kitchen in Yazd Province.

Human Rights Watch: “UAE: UN Secretary-General Candidate Whitewashed Abuses.”

An anonymous Yemeni journalist in The New Humanitarian: “Diary of a Day in Taiz: Life Under Blockade.”