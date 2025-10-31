Last week’s can be found here. I’m experimenting today with a new format with fewer links but more commentary - let me know what you think.

Sahel and West Africa

Cote d’Ivoire held presidential elections on October 25 and with the announcement of preliminary results on October 27, it was clear that incumbent President Alassane Ouattara had - as was widely assumed - won a fourth term. The exclusion of major rivals, such as former and longtime Ouattara rival Laurent Gbagbo along with prominent ex-banker Tidjane Thiam, helped smooth Ouattara’s path to re-election. Thiam, for his part, starkly denounced the process and the result, saying, “What has just happened is not a real election and what we have witnessed is not a credit to our country.” Cote d’Ivoire now looks ahead to legislative elections on December 27.

In Mali, many eyes are on Bamako, which has faced a weeks-long fuel blockade imposed by the jihadist group Jama‘at Nusrat al-Islam wa-l-Muslimin (the Group for Supporting Islam and Muslims, JNIM). I’ve contributed to a piece written by colleagues at the University of Florida, outlining possible scenarios, which has just come out at The Conversation. Further north, JNIM appears to have profited massively from a recent ransom paid to release two Emiratis and an Iranian.

The aftermath of an alleged coup plot continues to play out in Nigeria. Earlier this month, authorities arrested some sixteen officers. I wrote here about whether President Bola Tinubu can effectively “coup-proof,” given that the tacit civil-military settlement that has held since 1999 could now be in question. Premium Times has now reported more information about the identities of the arrested officers. Most are from the Army, and most are from the north:

Further details provided by sources indicate that 12 of the 14 Army officers are from the Infantry Corps, the Army’s combat arm, whose personnel primarily fight on foot. One officer serves in the Signals Corps, responsible for military communications, while another belongs to the Ordnance Corps, which handles the procurement, storage, and maintenance of weapons, ammunition, vehicles, and other military hardware.

As I argued here, a coup could actually get some popular support - but if a coup was seen as a sectional bid for power by northern officers, it would be highly divisive.

Horn of Africa

The fall of El Fasher, Sudan to the Rapid Support Forces on October 26 unleashed serious atrocities and positions the RSF to entrench control of Darfur and enforce a de facto partition of Sudan. I rounded up some initial coverage here. Meanwhile, Middle East Eye’s Bashir Mohamed Caato reports on the United Arab Emirates’ “secret Sudan war operation at Somalia’s Bosaso.” An excerpt:

A senior manager at Bosaso’s port revealed for the first time to MEE that, for the past two years, the United Arab Emirates has funnelled over 500,000 containers marked as hazardous through Bosaso. Unlike standard cargo, which is documented with a letter of origin and destination, these Emirati shipments have no description of their contents. The port manager said that the logistics operations are shrouded in secrecy: upon arrival, the containers are swiftly transferred to the airport and loaded onto standby aircraft. Security for these shipments is exceptionally tight, MEE’s sources in Bosaso said. When a ship docks, PMPF forces are deployed to cordon off the port and prevent filming. Only personnel on duty are granted access, and they are explicitly warned against recording anything during the offloading and transit process.

Meanwhile, at Kenya’s Financial Fortune Media, Conrad Onyango analyzes the pivot by Kenya and Ethiopia to paying back Chinese loans partly in yuan, rather than dollars. The bottom line, says Kenyan economist Ken Gichinga (as quoted in the piece), is that “to make this work, we must boost exports to China.” The moves make East Africa a frontline for possible “de-dollarization.”

Middle East and North Africa

Pollution and environmental poisoning from a phosphate complex in Gabes, Tunisia have triggered a health crisis as well as significant protests (with sympathy protests in the capital Tunis). Shreya Parikh, drawing on her fieldwork in Gabes in 2021-2022, writes at Africa Is a Country about decades of promises from Tunisian authorities that the factory would enrich locals:

Gabès has seen this all before. In May 2017, several primary school students living near the factories began to cough and vomit—symptoms familiar to their families. Some were rushed to hospital. Under sustained pressure from residents, the government eventually announced in June 2017 that the most polluting units would be relocated. Yet, eight years later, those units remain exactly where they’ve always been. That many Gabesians are themselves dependent on the factories for employment complicates the terrain of resistance, often pitting those fighting pollution against those desperate to retain their jobs in an economy offering little else.

More essential reading on Gabes: Malek Zaghdoudi at Nawaat, with a piece titled “Gabes Rises up Against Cancerous Chemical Group.” Zaghdoudi writes:

Today, Gabes is the epitome of Tunisia’s adopted “development” model. It is a city that reveals the contradictions inherent in public policy, between official discourse on environmental protection and the transition to clean energy, and, on the other hand, the catastrophic daily reality in which pollution is increasing as citizens’ rights in relation to health and the environment are flouted. And when anger reaches a boiling point, the government’s sole recourse is a security solution to subdue protests. It is then up to the regime’s henchmen to take over, extinguish legitimate protest and absolve authorities.

Reuters has coverage of the sympathy protests in Tunis.

Meanwhile, at the New Humanitarian, Khaled Mansour connects - as vividly as I’ve seen anyone do - the aftermath of 9/11 to the genocide in Gaza.

Twenty-four years ago, on 11 September 2001, I sat on the veranda of a picturesque seafront restaurant in the Gaza Strip. I had started working for the United Nations just two years earlier and was at a table with some Western diplomats and foreign aid workers. I watched as the young waiter carrying our food froze en route to our table and followed his eyes to a TV screen above our heads. It was showing news footage of a plane slamming into one of the World Trade Center buildings in New York City. The reaction to those attacks started a process that saw powerful states increasingly undermine international law, erode the norms of war, and instrumentalise humanitarian aid to serve their military and political interests. In retrospect, that reaction – which I witnessed from a front row seat during my career at the UN – also sowed the seeds for today’s genocidal Israeli campaign that has laid waste to Gaza and immiserated its inhabitants.

I don’t think anyone should romanticize the pre-9/11 world, which saw more than its share of abuses and violations of laws and norms. But I share the core sense here that one of 9/11’s main impacts was the instrumentalization of attacks to launch highly disproportionate forms of collective punishment that served to reinforce state power, all while cloaked in a language of morality.

Related: Sondos Sabra in Equator magazine, “Two Years of Genocide in Gaza.”

At Phenomenal World, Richard Solomon offers a devastating critique of the new Syrian authorities and their resort to very familiar economic policies:

Despite [Ahmad al-]Sharaa’s attempts to distance the new regime from the symbols and alliances of its predecessor, the rebels’ first year in power has presented an image of economic statecraft that is more continuity than rupture with the political economy of the Assadist ancien regime. Key policies have included reducing subsidies and public services, privatizing state-owned firms, cutting taxes on the wealthy and corporations, liberalizing trade, and chasing Gulf investment. In the words of Minister of Economy Bassel Abdul Hanan, the new Syria will be a “free-market economy respecting Islamic laws” where private property is “sacred.” Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani emphasized this theme at the Davos conference in Switzerland, where he spoke in January 2025. For the people of Syria, how different will this be to Assad’s Syria?

For more on neoliberal Syria under Bashar al-Assad, see Lisa Wedeen’s Authoritarian Apprehensions (Chicago, 2019), especially Chapter 1.