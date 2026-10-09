Last week’s links can be found here.

Sahel and West Africa

At Le Monde, Coumba Kane pens an obituary for the Senegalese writer Cheikh Hamidou Kane.

The Malian Armed Forces with support for Russia’s Africa Corps retook the northern city of Kidal on October 6, after losing it to rebels in April. As RFI’s David Baché reports, rebel forces withdrew without a fight. Jeune Afrique discusses how Malian military head of state Assimi Goïta prepared the offensive. Le Monde examines why this “rare victory” for the Malian military matters.

Portia Crowe and Libby George for Reuters: “Senegal Aims for Deal with Official Creditors and Bondholders by December, Sources Say.”

Chris Ogunmodede has a thoughtful piece on why Burkina Faso’s military head of state Ibrahim Traoré has broad appeal within and beyond his country.

Human Rights Watch’s Ilaria Allegrozzi:

A lawyer in Niger faces prosecution over comments about the army on social media while a prominent journalist and critic of the country’s military junta is being held in secret, with authorities refusing to identify his alleged offense. These cases together highlight a broadening crackdown in Niger, where the space for free expression is shrinking by the day.

Sa’eed Husaini in The Republic:

What might be seen as ideology in other contexts is precisely what is taken to represent its absence in much of Africa…President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, the main candidates in [Nigeria’s] 2023 election and in the coming 2027 election, all embrace this agenda. Continued privatization, broad commitments to a market-determined exchange rate, meagre, if any, welfare provision and the removal of public subsidies remain the norm across their manifestos. In other contexts, such harmony in economic terms would be seen as expressing ideological hegemony. Yet much of Nigeria’s academic, civil society and media discourse frames this situation as the absence of ideology.

Semafor’s Adrian Elimian: “The Fight to Uncover the Nigerian President’s FBI Files.”

Adamu Aliyu Ngulde at Al Jazeera: “How Kidnappings Are Hitting Nigeria’s Borno Families Hard.”

Horn of Africa

Hassan Alnaser for Mada Masr: “How the Dagalos’ Ever Tightening Hold on Power Destabilized the RSF Project.”

Abdel Rahim Dagalo sits opposite the Rizeigat tribal omdas who have come from across Darfur’s different localities. Trees ring the meeting place, shielding it from the eyes of drones. He wants one thing from them: to mobilize again. […] At one point, one of the tribal leaders breaks with the language usually upheld in official gatherings. He tells Abdel Rahim that the leadership has left them and their tribes alone to deal with the consequences of the war. He asks him to go with them to the villages and speak to the women and families, to persuade them himself to send their sons. The remark angers Abdel Rahim. He accuses the tribal leaders of colluding with the military and threatens to send them to Nyala’s Dagris prison. Several cut him off. “You don’t threaten us with prison,” one of the leaders says. The nazir and his deputy step in to contain the situation, and Abdel Rahim Dagalo leaves Daein angry.

Giulia Paravicini for Reuters with photographs by Monicah Mwangi: “As Iran War Smolders, Shunned Eritrea Looks to Come in from the Cold.”

Sheriff Bojang, Jr. and Julian Pecquet for The Africa Report: “Egypt Is Trying to Contain Ethiopia. Will It Succeed?”

Duke Burbridge in The New Humanitarian: “Tigray Faces a Double Catastrophe: War and Worsening Hunger.”

Middle East and North Africa

Al Jazeera:

Libya’s eastern-based House of Representatives has elected a new speaker, ending Aguila Saleh’s 12-year tenure amid growing discontent among lawmakers over his leadership. Legislators in the 170-member House voted on Tuesday to replace Saleh with Al-Salhin Abdelnabi al-Obeidi, the parliament’s spokesperson announced on X.

Mohammed Magdy at Amwaj: “Egypt’s Yemen Dilemma: Can Suez Be Protected Without Fighting the Houthis?”

The Suez Canal - via Wikimedia Commons

Suzy Hansen at Equator:

After the 1971 coup in Turkey, the military generals who had deposed the government declared martial law and took to radio and TV to read out lists of names. They were the names of so-called fugitives conspiring against the state, most of them leftists. “These manhunts were like a horror film,” Sevgi Soysal writes, but “at the other end of the spectrum were the silly arrests”. Everyone from the café owner who cheated his customers to the “bar girl who refused to lower her price” were disappeared into prison. Soysal, a 35-year-old novelist, socialist, feminist, and mother of one, had been with a friend who screamed “Enough!” while fighting with his fiancée – and this “enough” was enough for the police. (She was also accused of not carrying her identity card.) Soysal was jailed in Ankara’s Mamak prison for nine months. Her prison diaries recount how the absurd became macabre, how the military’s persistent effort to annihilate the left would leave its survivors shredded and decaying, a parallel country of living dead. Originally published in Turkish in 1976, the book was translated into English by Maureen Freely two years later, but it remained unpublished until now. Yildirim Bölge Women’s Prison is forthcoming from Archipelago Books in 2027.

Veena Ali-Khan for Bloomberg: “The Reclusive Houthi Leader Wreaking Havoc in the Middle East.”

The Houthis are routinely described as an Iranian proxy. But al-Houthi’s relationship with Tehran developed gradually, initially through the group’s ties with Hezbollah. The Houthi takeover of Sanaa in 2014 forced Tehran to take the group more seriously. After the Saudi-led coalition started attacking Yemen a year later, the Houthis were driven closer to Iran.

Shabnam von Hein for DW: “Why Music in Iran Is More Than Just Entertainment.”

Kaven Rostamkhani in New Lines Magazine, with photographs by Erfan Kouchari: “Life in Iran’s War-Torn South on the Strait of Hormuz.”