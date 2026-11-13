You can consult last week’s links here.

Sahel and West Africa

Sahara Medias’ Muhammad al-Hadi on the “traders, professionals, and workers” in the Mauritanian diaspora.

A video report from Senegal’s eastern border, where troops conducted an operation cracking down on cattle theft and illegal woodcutting:

Peter Dizikes at MIT News:

An empirically rich study explores one aspect of the Ghanaian state, the composition of its bureaucracy, during and after British rule. The study finds that two ethnic groups, the Ga and the Fante, which made up 14 percent of the population combined, held over 70 percent of public-sector positions in the 1950s, suggesting goods such as desirable jobs had been heavily distributed along group lines. “At the moment of independence, you have a state that is not meritocratic, and is highly captured by certain ethnic groups,” says MIT scholar Noah Nathan, co-author of a newly published paper detailing the study’s findings. As a result, he adds, “You can imagine the politics that creates, which are demands to equalize access to state power and state authority. And things start off on this foot of ethnic political competition over the state. That is in part a legacy of colonial state-building.”

The paper in question is here.

At AfriqueXXI, Lou Morelles on the constriction of political and civic space in Alassane Ouattara’s Cote d’Ivoire.

France24 on property scams in Cote d’Ivoire.

Ondiro Oganga for the BBC: “Nigeria’s President Launches Re-election Manifesto but Can He Regain Voters’ Trust?”

Jeune Afrique/The Africa Report: “A Malian court has frozen the election of Muhammadu Sanusi II’s rival at the head of the pan-African Fulani organisation. But with two presidents, court battles in three countries and Mali’s junta never far away, the fight is far from over.”

Reuters: “Violence in Northern Nigeria Drives Tens of Thousands into Niger.”

Nigerien journalist Serge Mathurin Adou has been released after two years of detention.

Horn of Africa

Abdelazim Allahgabo for Al Jazeera: “Sudan Teachers Go on Strike over Meagre Salaries and Dilapidated Schools.”

The AP’s Yassir Abdalla and Samy Magdy: “Sudan’s Military Again Detains International Criminal Court Fugitive Haroun, Lawyers Say.”

Tom Canetti at France24 on clashes in western Ethiopia near the border with Sudan.

NPR’s Durrie Bouscaren:

On September 24, a two-year ceasefire between rebels and the Ethiopian government began to collapse. As injured people streamed in from the countryside, this surgeon and his colleagues treated as many as they could at a hospital in Mekele, the capital city of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region. Fearing repercussions for treating rebel fighters, the surgeon asked NPR not to publish his name.

Mohamed Isse Trunji at Geeska: “Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke and the Making of Somalia’s First Republic.”

Middle East and North Africa

For Le Monde, Driss Rejichi profiles Libya’s Grant Mufti Sadiq al-Gharyani, a research obsession of mine.

Lina Attalah of Mada Masr, writing at Drop Site:

At the beginning of the court session, the judge repeatedly assured us that this was a small, simple case; it shouldn’t be a big deal. Apparently for this judge, and for others with power, shutting down Egypt’s leading independent newsroom was not a big deal. As the trial proceeded, all of our defense team’s requests were summarily rejected, including requests for time to prepare a defense, submit additional documents, or to summon witnesses. As the space in the courtroom was being increasingly void of law, the judge decided to ignore all my lawyers and instead appointed a lawyer to take up my defense. I objected, my eight lawyers objected, and the judge proceeded to pronounce his ruling in this small, simple case, as I was being forcibly carried by policemen out of the courtroom. I didn’t get to hear the verdict. After seven hours in dark, musty custody, I learned from a paper that I had to sign to be released that the court ordered Mada Masr to be shut down and imposed a fine of 3 million Egyptian pounds. Just like that, 13 years of journalism practice had ended in a five-minute judicial performance.

Reuters’ Steven Scheer: “Israel's parliament was sworn in on Tuesday without a new ​government, after a deadlocked general election stripped Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his parliamentary majority but left his main rivals with no clear path ‌to power.”

An editorial in Haaretz: “The IDF’s West Bank Chief Has Become Little More Than a Coordinator for Settlers.”

Rachel Leah Jones and Libby Lenkinski in Jewish Currents:

On November 4, Israeli security forces raided the Jaffa home of Palestinian journalist and political activist Abed Abu Shehadeh and arrested him on suspicion of contact with a “foreign agent.” They then held him for five days before releasing him without filing charges. According to Abu Shehadeh’s lawyers, the investigation into him centered on an interview he had conducted in Doha with Azmi Bishara, the Palestinian intellectual and former member of Israel’s Knesset. At the same time, reports emerged of efforts to investigate Ayman Odeh, former leader of the Joint List, over allegations of foreign funding and electoral interference. These developments have come at a moment when Palestinian political participation threatens, or promises, to alter Israel’s electoral landscape. The suggestion is familiar: Palestinian political agency is not an expression of legitimate democratic activity, but evidence of manipulation by hostile forces outside the state. At the center of this story is a word that deserves more scrutiny than it has received: foreign. Bishara is not foreign to Israel.

Rita Baroud at The New Humanitarian: “How Many Winters Must Palestinians in Gaza Survive Before They Are Allowed to Live?”

AFP: “Iraq PM Orders Oil-Smuggling Probe in Armed Group Bastion.”

The state news agency INA said that [Prime Minister Ali al-]Zaidi “ordered the formation of a committee to investigate information of oil-derivatives smuggling in the Jurf Al-Nasr area,” also known as Jurf Al-Sakher, a stronghold of the Kataeb Hezbollah group south of Baghdad.

Erika Solomon, Eric Schmitt, and Tyler Pager for the New York Times: “Washington wants to intensify its economic pressure campaign on Iran by closing its land borders. Neighboring states, fearing economic fallout, are pushing back.”

Abdi Latif Dahir and Vivian Nereim for the New York Times: “Kenyan Domestic Worker Sentenced to 100 Lashes in Saudi Arabia.” What’s well done in this article, I think, is to move beyond the lurid and into questions about how law, citizenship, and vulnerability intersect when poor foreign workers become pregnant.

Semafor’s Matthew Martin: “Saudi Oil Production Rebounds to Near Prewar Levels.”

The UN: