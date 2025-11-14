You can find last week’s links here.

Sahel and West Africa

Rumors continue to suggest considerable tensions between Senegalese President Diomaye Faye and Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko. If Faye dismissed Sonko, would that signal a more conservative direction for the reformist president?

Mali’s Bamako Export Fair, showcasing Turkish weapons, kicked off Tuesday. The pro-government northern political-military leader Moussa ag Acharatoumane poses with a rifle and declares that Mali’s future is bright.

The Africa Report’s Julian Pecquet looks at Donald Trump’s Africa advisor Massad Boulos, his activities so far, and whether his days in the administration are numbered. Among other things, the recent controversy over “Christian genocide” in Nigeria - and Trump’s aggressive rhetoric vis-a-vis Nigeria - have made Boulos look highly ineffective. Not long before Trump’s Truth Social posts slamming Nigeria in late October/early November, Boulos had dismissed the “Christian genocide” narrative and had suggested that US-Nigeria relations were warm and functional.

Horn of Africa

Harvard’s Transition magazine looks at Sudan in a new issue. Read, among others, Nisrin Elamin on “The Politics of Hunger in Sudan.” An excerpt:

On February 15th of 2023, exactly two months before the current war erupted, David Beasley, then head of the World Food Program (WFP) and former Republican governor of South Carolina, posted a video on X urging the world to address an impending food availability crisis through private sector investments in land. Standing in a wheat field in Sudan, he proclaimed: “This is a country that has 210 million acres of arable land and only 25% of it being used . . . if we can get the private sector in here working with the smallholder farmers, while we can grow the food we need, not just feed just Sudan, but actually feed the whole world. That’s what’s gotta happen and it’s gotta happen now (sic).” Invoking the colonial discourse of terra nullius, Beasley extended an invitation to private agribusiness investors in and beyond the US to invest in arable Sudanese land that is presumed empty; waiting to be transformed into fields of wheat. His words encapsulate a common myth, touted as a panacea for food security in the Horn of Africa: that large-scale land investments will turn the region into a breadbasket capable of feeding not only itself, but the entire world.

Meanwhile, the Rapid Support Forces are moving east after taking El Fasher, Darfur in October.

Middle East and North Africa

When looking at Google Maps, whether you see Western Sahara as a disputed territory or as part of Morocco depends on where you’re searching from, Google has acknowledged.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune pardoned and freed French-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal this week and allowed him to leave the country after his arrest nearly a year ago. His detention was a major source of tension between France and Algeria, but it was Germany’s request that appears to have moved Algerian authorities.

At Equator, Daniel Trilling examines the BBC’s coverage of Gaza, taking the BBC as a case study of Western media’s biases and failures more broadly:

For many people all over the world, the BBC became the symbol of this failure. The corporation’s voice – understated, authoritative, reassuring – is a large part of why it is one of the world’s most trusted news sources. But over the past two years, there have been repeated moments when that voice has seemed utterly grotesque. On social media, it became a kind of grim game for people to point out and “correct” the omissions in reporting: headlines that failed to name Israel when it was the perpetrator of violence; copy that rightly used the word “massacre” for the 7 October attacks, but not for incidents of mass killing in Gaza; presenters who rushed to shut down interviewees if they said the word “genocide”. At each of these moments, many of us had the same thought: we can all see what’s happening, so why can’t they say it?

In a demonstration of who it is the BBC really fears, though, it is their edits of Trump’s speeches that have caused high-level resignations and crisis meetings within the organization.

Iraq held parliamentary elections on November 11. As AP’s Qassim Abdul-Zahra reports, “The Reconstruction and Change coalition led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani won the highest number of seats in 8 out of 18 provinces, including Baghdad, Najaf, Qadisiyah, Karbala, Muthanna, Maysan, Dhi Qar and Babil.” But that’s in a deeply fragmented field, and they may have only won 50 out of 329 seats, meaning a return to protracted negotiations over the composition of the next government.

Iran’s water crisis - particularly in Tehran - is grim. From DW’s Shabnam von Hein:

The residents are instructed to use water containers and pumps to bridge the supply issues. For many of them, the story sounds very familiar — Tehran’s population is constantly growing, with some 10 million currently living in the city itself and nearly 18 million in the metropolitan area, but its water infrastructure remains outdated and dilapidated and much of the water is lost in transit. […] Environmental experts have long been trying to convince the Iranian officials that the country can no longer sustain a growth in population or be fully self-reliant in food production. The authorities responded by systematically eliminating them from the decision-making process and replacing them by people who are more ideologically suitable.

It’s a fundamental social science insight that famines - or in this case, water shortages - are not simple accidents of nature, but carry a considerable human-made component with them, including the consequences of policy and politics. In Iran’s case, the narratives around the water crisis, narratives both internal and external, are hyper-politicized. For some international commentators, there is almost glee in watching the Iranian authorities struggle with the crisis, a glee I find repulsive. Meanwhile, Newsweek and others have satellite imagery that brings home how bad the situation is.