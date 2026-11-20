Last week’s links can be found here.

General

Nick Danforth at Kültürkampf:

I should admit from the outset that my criticism of The Cauldron: The Making of the Modern Middle East is motivated entirely by jealousy. I have long envisioned writing a book titled Under the Shadow of the Crescent Moon: Some Raging Orientalist Bullshit. Now, I fear, Simon Sebag Montefiore has beaten me to it. Under Montefiore’s steady hand, The Cauldron marshals every cliché from the last two decades of popular punditry, then sends them riding out in glittering array, like Bedouin horsemen bursting forth from the gates of Arabia. In this book, the Middle East is not just a “bridge” but also a “thoroughfare and crossroads” where countless empires “have each had to expend much blood and treasure just to keep control of this tinderbox.”

Omar Faruk Osman at Al Jazeera: “Hungry, Unpaid and Unafraid: Africa’s Journalists Pushed to the Brink.”

D.S. Battistoli on optimism and pessimism in views of Africa.

Sahel and West Africa

Reuters: “Senegal Parliament Votes Against 2027 Budget Bill, Extending Impasse.”

A higher education strike in Mali continued into a fourth week.

Wycliffe Muia for the BBC: “Ghana’s New $60m Presidential Jet Sparks Public Outrage.”

The BBC’s Basillioh Rukanga: “Nigeria Approves Law Allowing States to Run Their Own Police.”

Ebenezer Obadare of the Council on Foreign Relations: “At issue in Lagos, and as any observer of Nigerian politics would readily attest, is lingering contention over its ‘ownership,’ a contention enfolded within the broader historical contestation over identity, citizenship, and belonging in Nigeria.”

A forthcoming book: Legal Pluralism as a Colonial Project in Africa: Law, Colonial Domination, and Resistance in Northern Nigeria by Femi Owolade.

Horn of Africa

Ahmet Ismat Ahmed at Middle East Eye: “The Paper Trail That Leads from the UAE to a Dead Boy in Sudan.”

Quscondy Abdulshafi, Linnea Beatty, Andrea K. Freeman, Andrea Gittleman, and Daniel Solomon for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum: “International Support to Civilian Self-Protection: Evidence from Burma and Sudan.”

DW’s David Ehl: “As Ethiopian troops push Tigrayan forces toward Eritrea, tensions between Ethiopia, Eritrea and Sudan are raising fears of a wider war in the Horn of Africa.”

The AP’s Omar Faruk:

Somalia’s government on Thursday ordered the ambassador from the United Arab Emirates to leave the country within 72 hours, accusing the UAE of failing to respect the sovereignty of the Horn of Africa nation. Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud this week accused the UAE of supporting armed forces outside federal control and weakening Somalia’s unity. The UAE has ties with three Somali regions: Somaliland, Puntland and Jubbaland.

Joseph Maina at Geeska: “How Kenya’s Khat Lobby Is Pushing to Reopen the Somalia Border.”

The New Yorker highlights Mo Harawe’s short film Whispers of a Burning Scent.

Middle East and North Africa

Jeune Afrique’s Akram Torki on the death of Djamel Ould Abbes, whom Torki calls “one of the last faces of the Bouteflika era in Algeria.”

Politico’s Daniel Lippman: “Top Hegseth Adviser Represents Libyan Warlord’s Son Accused of Torture.”

Andrew Limbong for NPR: “The writer Abdelrahman ElGendy won the non-fiction prize at this year’s National Book Awards, for his book Huna. The memoir looks at the six years he spent as a political prisoner in Egypt. But ElGendy wasn’t present to accept the award.”

Masa Awartani at The New Humanitarian: “A Young Palestinian’s Disillusionment with the West Bank’s NGO Industrial Complex.”

Mariam Barghouti in New Internationalist: “The People Behind Armed Resistance.”

Jasper Nathaniel in Harper’s:

Saif’s death might sound like a familiar story of Palestinian loss, but it isn’t for members of the unlikely community of al-Mazra’a, one of a handful of affluent Palestinian-American enclaves in the occupied West Bank. Eighty to 90 percent of its residents have U.S. citizenship. Although the village is home to a full-time population of roughly four thousand, its frequently returning diaspora is much larger, totaling ten to fifteen thousand. In the United States, these Palestinian Americans run strip-mall vape shops, streetwear stores, and real estate businesses. They own guns and ride ATVs. Kamel’s brother-in-law, Zaher Ibrahim—the father of Mohammed, the imprisoned teenager—calls them “rednecks.” But this is an overstatement. In the West Bank, where they have long been buffered by wealth and blue passports, they own large homes built with U.S. dollars. “This shouldn’t happen to anyone,” Kamel said of his son’s murder. “But, man, we’re Americans. We really never thought they’d come for us.”

Yeganeh Torbati, Adina Renner, Shirin Hakim and Sanam Mahoozi for the New York Times:

In interviews over recent weeks with analysts and Iranians, most of whom asked to be identified only by their first names for fear of retribution from the authorities, they described replacing lamb and beef with lentils, using buy-now-pay-later apps to procure basics like bread and shampoo and forgoing medical care. The price of staple goods has soared over the years because of the vise of Western sanctions and mismanagement of the Iranian economy. This year, the dual shocks of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and the Trump administration’s economic pressure campaign against the country sent prices to new highs. Some staples cost 10 to 40 times more than they did six years ago, according to government data.

France24’s Marc Daou: “Yemen: Why the Houthis May Besiege Aden Rather Than Storm It.”