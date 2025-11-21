Last week’s links are available here.

Sahel and West Africa

Is there a thaw in the rumored tensions between Senegal President Diomaye Faye and Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko? Many journalists and observers see a widening split, despite the repeated assurances (from the president in particular) that all is harmonious. The tensions are playing out against the backdrop of - and in a kind of feedback loop with - the fraught negotiations between Dakar and the International Monetary Fund.

This week I appeared on the Looking Glass podcast, hosted by John Hopkins University’s SAIS Review of International Affairs, to discuss security dynamics in the Sahel. You can listen here. I also wrote for Responsible Statecraft about the jihadist pressures on Mali’s capital Bamako, and the United States’ (in my view very limited and bad) options for responding.

Relatedly, at RFI, David Baché analyzes new video releases by the jihadist group Jama‘at Nusrat al-Islam wa-l-Muslimin (the Group for Supporting Islam and Muslims, JNIM). Some key points:

JNIM announced an intensification and expansion of its fuel blockade in Mali, including what appears to be an attitude of no mercy vis-a-vis fuel tanker drivers

JNIM accuses the Malian authorities of pushing villages to negotiate pacts with jihadists and then turning around and attacking those villages;

JNIM accuses the Malian authorities of negotiating ransoms for kidnapped foreigners while abandoning captured Malian soldiers

I’m often asked these days about what JNIM wants, and I’m afraid I don’t have a good answer. Part of what they want, clearly, is to turn the population against the military authorities - that dynamic makes the fuel blockade a struggle not just over the supplies themselves, but also over perceptions about who is ultimately to blame. But, ultimately, JNIM is stirring up the population to what end?

In Nigeria, a harsh - and in my view counterproductive - sentence against Nnamdi Kanu:

A court in Nigeria on Thursday convicted separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu of all seven terrorism-related charges brought against him and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Kanu founded the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which has been accused of terrorism and extra-judicial killings in the country’s southeastern region where it has called for the creation of an independent state.

Back in 2024, Olusegun Adeniyi wrote a column that still holds up: “Let Nnamdi Kanu Go Home.” One key line: “While it may be difficult to conclude that his release would put ‘unknown gunmen’ out of business in the Southeast, there is no doubt that it would aid the process of finding a solution to the security challenge that plagues the region.”

Horn of Africa

The New Yorker’s Isaac Chotiner interviews Kholood Khair about the war in Sudan. Khair sees the conflict more as a domestic one than as a proxy fight, but she and Chotiner did discuss outside actors’ roles, and particularly the United Arab Emirates’ role, at length. An excerpt:

To my mind, the biggest reason that the U.A.E. is supporting the R.S.F. [Rapid Support Forces, one of two main armed contenders for power], despite all the violence it’s creating, despite the liabilities that the R.S.F. creates for the U.A.E., is that the U.A.E. is very anxious about the de-dollarization of the global economy. Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. really rely on the U.S. dollar for their economic power. If there is a new global currency, they would be at a disadvantage because their economies are so heavily dependent on the dollar. And they want to be able to backstop that currency. Traditionally or historically, what has backed up a currency are five things. One is precious metals such as gold, but also other metals, and the U.A.E. is a global gold market; two is land, and the U.A.E. is buying a lot of land in East Africa, in Sudan, in the Horn of Africa; three is oil, which of course they have, as does Saudi Arabia; four is strategic real estate, and in this case the U.A.E. has an advantage because it has two major companies that buy a lot of ports; and then, lastly, data and now A.I. The U.A.E. may eventually be one of the largest data centers and A.I. hubs in the world.

The BBC reports on violence against women amid the conflict between the Ethiopian military and Fano in the Amhara Region.

Bushra Mohamed at Geeska: “Somali Women between Memory, Myth and Merit.”

Middle East and North Africa

The Stimson Center’s discussion with Algerian Ambassador Sabri Boukadoum is well worth a watch/listen. He and host Hafed Al-Ghwell talked about the economic and demographic pressures Algeria faces, about the Western Sahara issue, and more.

For the New Humanitarian, Ghada Abdulfattah and Riley Sparks discuss the fluid conditions surrounding the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza:

A US plan approved by the UN Security Council on 17 November hands oversight of humanitarian aid – and Gaza’s governance overall – to a newly established Board of Peace headed by US President Donald Trump. But Israeli authorities have so far resisted relinquishing their grip on humanitarian efforts, and have continued to restrict the entry of aid and sideline established organisations – including by using new NGO registration rules to deny nearly all requests from established international NGOs to bring goods and personnel into Gaza. Inside Gaza, Palestinians say slightly more food is available, but the situation has not improved nearly as much as they had hoped since the 10 October truce.

Human Rights Watch has a new report: “‘All My Dreams Have Been Erased’: Israel’s Forced Displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank.”

Anagha Nair reports from Syria for New Lines Magazine on the televised trials of people accused of participating in the violence that occurred in the country’s coastal regions in March.

At the New York Times, Vivian Nereim and Ismaeel Naar cover Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the White House. It is a “makeover,” they say, for both countries. They argue that MBS “has undergone his own transformation from a brash upstart to a shrewd and powerful leader,” adding that after reaching near-pariah status following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, “in recent years, [MBS] has behaved more cautiously in the public eye, rebuilding his image as a deal-maker and influential investor.”