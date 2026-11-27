You can find last week’s links here.

Sahel and West Africa

Reuters:

Senegal’s National Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution denouncing President Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s decision ​to implement a revised budget bill for 2026 that ‌lawmakers had previously rejected. Lawmakers voted 128 to 9 in favour of the resolution, which deepens a standoff that threatens to derail a new $2.2 ​billion support programme from the International Monetary Fund.

Guinea’s legislature has approved plans to create a sovereign wealth fund built on revenues from the Simandou mining project.

Reuters: “Guinea-Bissau Delays Elections, Extending Military-Led Transition a Year after Coup.”

Pjotr Sauer et al. at The Guardian: “More Than 300 Russians Killed as Moscow Props Up Mali’s Junta, Leaked Data Reveals.”

Abiodun Jamiu for DW: “Nigeria’s Upcoming Election Marred by Rising AI Disinformation.”

AFP: “Massive Nigeria’s Tiny Coffee Sector Wants a Shot.”

Ahmad Salkida at HumAngle:

Officials in Niger Republic’s Gouré Department have been directed to confiscate identity documents belonging to Mahamid Arabs, restrict their movement towards the country’s interior, and compile an inventory of their water points, according to an administrative message supplied to HumAngle. The directive comes as an expulsion campaign has displaced families across the border into neighbouring Chad.

An NGO estimates that 32,000 migrants have been expelled from Algeria to Niger during 2026.

Horn of Africa

Isma’il Kushkush for Time: “How the War Turned Sudan Into a Country Without a Newspaper.”

Leena Badri at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy: “As commanders from the Rapid Support Forces defect to the Sudanese Armed Forces, questions over accountability and military integration grow. Without meaningful reform to the security sector, these defections risk reinforcing Sudan’s cycle of impunity.”

Soreti Kadir for Africa Is a Country: “Before it became a capital of surveillance and accumulation, Ethiopia’s seat of power was a place of assembly. What would it take to return to it?”

Amnesty International: “Ethiopia: Lethal Artillery Strikes on Civilian Neighbourhoods in Tigray’s Alamata City Must Be Investigated as War Crimes.”

Alamata City via Wikimedia Commons

UN News: “Somalia: Famine Risk Decreases in Baidoa – But Millions Still Going Hungry.”

Middle East and North Africa

Samy Magdy for the Associated Press: “Ukraine’s Attack on Russian Vessel in Libya Opens New Theater in Broader Confrontation.”

Noa Shpigel for Haaretz: “Yair Golan Signs Coalition Agreement With Eisenkot, Poised to Replace Ben-Gvir as Police Minister.”

Al Jazeera: “Occupied West Bank ‘Military Zones’ Become de facto Israeli Settler Land.”

International Crisis Group’s Lahib Higel: “High Stakes in Iraq’s Push to Reclaim Jurf al-Sakhar.”

Semafor’s Kelsey Warner: “Dubai Islamic Bank plans to buy Emirates Islamic Bank in a deal that will create one of the world’s largest Shariah-compliant financial firms, with about $159 billion in assets.”

DW’s Cathrin Schaer: “As part of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s music scene has evolved hugely thanks to state funding and support. Local musicians and DJs are optimistic. But are they actually just helping prop up an authoritarian state?”

Yasmeen Al-Eryani with a smart piece at Amwaj:

Asking whether the Houthis are a proxy is a trap. Every major actor in Yemen has Yemeni roots, and every one of them has tied its fate to a regional patron. Whichever way the proxy question is answered implies where legitimacy lies, who protects sovereignty and who hands the country to foreign powers.

Laleh Khalili at The Baffler: “Rough Passage.”