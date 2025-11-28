You can read last week’s roundup here.

Sahel and West Africa

Following the disputed results of the November 23 presidential election in Guinea-Bissau, soldiers seized power. They deposed President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who had taken office in 2020. General Horta N’Tam has been declared transitional president for the next year.

With two caveats - it’s early days and I do not follow Guinea-Bissau closely - I would be wary of any analyses classifying this as “another West African coup” or part of a “coup wave.” While the coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger (and to some extent Chad) all had pronounced similarities, especially in terms of the resulting juntas’ worldviews and postures, coups in Guinea, Gabon, and now Guinea-Bissau have all been (in my view) much more idiosyncratic and correlated to domestic electoral calendars. Even with Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, for that matter, it’s easy to overstate how much of a “wave” there was - the triggers were actually fairly different from country to country, even if the end results looked similar.

At DW, Abiodun Jamiu asks why Nigeria’s Safe School Initiative failed to prevent the horrific mass abductions seen recently. The answers are familiar - politics, slow implementation, poor coordination, and the gap between top-down implementation and community-level involvement:

The implementation of the SSI has been slow. Four years ago, when the abductions at schools peaked again, particularly in the northwest region where criminal gangs prowl, authorities floated a four-year national financing plan for the SSI, with a total investment of 144.7 billion naira starting in 2023. In 2021, an official assessment of roughly 81,000 schools found many to to be vulnerable to attacks. So far, according to the National Safe School Response Coordination Centre, only 528 of the country’s schools are registered with it for the SSI. […] Analysts say coordination among Nigeria’s security agencies, along with a funding crunch, is crippling the initiative. They note that the initiative’s top-down approach prevented many communities from taking ownership of the SSI.

Meanwhile, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu declared a “nationwide security emergency” on November 26. Read his statement here.

Horn of Africa

In Sudan, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) say they are open to a ceasefire proposed by the Quad (the United States, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates) - but the Sudanese Armed Forces have publicly rejected the deal. In the Wall Street Journal, the SAF’s Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan penned an op-ed giving his version of “The Truth About the War in Sudan.” An excerpt:

People outside Sudan often hear competing narratives about the war’s origins. As head of the Sudanese Armed Forces and president of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council—the interim governing body established after President Omar Hassan al-Bashir’s ouster in 2019—I know the truth is clear. This conflict started because the RSF, a heavily-armed militia with a long record of brutality, rebelled against the state. Though the RSF denies harming civilians, the United Nations Human Rights Council, among others, has reported the militia’s mass killings, sexual violence, and terrorization of Sudanese civilians. When the RSF seized the city of El Fasher in late October, it reportedly slaughtered thousands of civilians. The director of Yale’s Humanitarian Research Lab said sources on the ground estimated a 10,000 death toll before the lab lost contact—almost five times as large as the number of people killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, a grim measure of the horror unleashed.

I think I’ll come back to this op-ed in a standalone post next week, because al-Burhan’s rhetorical strategy merits dissection. But here are the main themes - framing the RSF as brutal and destabilizing (convincing), giving a highly selective and revisionist account of the RSF’s place in Sudan’s recent political history (skimming over the SAF-RSF partnership, especially during the period 2019-2022), and appealing to Washington’s (perceived) desire for stability, for an eager counterterrorism partner, and for a continued participant in the Abraham Accords.

At UN News, Vibhu Mashra covers Somalia’s declaration of a drought emergency. UN OCHA has further, and grim, details about the situation on the ground, including in the heavily affected Puntland region. Al Jazeera English has a video report from a camp in Mogadishu for the displaced.

Middle East and North Africa

In the wake of Morocco’s GenZ212 protests, rappers such as Hamza Raid and Pause Flow have been arrested. Raid has already received a sentence (one month’s suspended prison time and a 2,000 dirham fine) for participating in the protests, while Pause Flow (who has been released) will face trial starting December 11 for the pro-protest content of his lyrics and social media. The latter case, because of the implications for speech in the Kingdom, has attracted considerable attention from human rights groups and among politicians of the left.

Tunisian authorities freed - although apparently only conditionally - Sonia Dahmani, a lawyer who has been one of the most prominent political prisoners in the era of President Kais Saied.

Amnesty International:

More than a month after a ceasefire was announced and all living Israeli hostages were released, the Israeli authorities are still committing Genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip, by continuing to deliberately inflict conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction, without signalling any change in their intent, Amnesty International said today (Thursday 27 November).

At the New Humanitarian, Mohamed al-Astal has a piece titled: “Journalist and Aid Worker: How Israel’s Starvation of Gaza Forced Me to Be Both.” An excerpt:

The transformation from being strictly a journalist to someone delivering aid started earlier this year. At the beginning of March, Israel imposed a total siege on Gaza. By May, the hunger crisis was unbearable. I had been reporting on people suffering from starvation for weeks – families dividing meagre portions of bread, children too weak to sit upright, mothers gathering scraps for ingredients. Then the phone calls began. A family in one tent telling me they had no flour. Another saying they had run out of sugar. Many simply had nothing left. I could not just write about this. I had to act. At the same time, people outside of Gaza who had gotten to know and trust me through my journalism were reaching out and asking where they could donate money to help. With their financial support, I gathered a group of friends and some neighbours. We roamed markets in al-Mawasi – the coastal area in southern Gaza where Israel evacuation orders and ground invasions have pushed much of the population – spending hours scouring stores with empty shelves for supplies.

I thinking about Gaza and Sudan and other crises recently, I’ve occasionally reflected on how American zombie and apocalypse movies and shows often depict this sudden break - people snapped out of their comfortable lives into chaos. The apocalypse comes all at once and human relationships are reconfigured. But many people around the world are living through these slow-moving, apocalypse-like conditions, and it’s nothing like you would see in a movie.

France24 had an exclusive interview with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, covering a possible prisoner exchange between Iran and France, the various permutations of the nuclear issue, the war with Israel, and Iran’s posture vis-a-vis Lebanon and Syria. I do not spend a lot of time parsing Iranian officials’ public statements and interviews but what has periodically struck me, reading and watching over the years, is that they want to engage Western publics but also stick remarkably close to their talking points, I think even more than Western diplomats do. So for those who follow Iran closely there may not be much new here; the most interesting part to me was actually how warmly Araghchi spoke about Saudi Arabia.