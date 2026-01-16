You can find last week’s links here.

General

Wolfram Lacher and Yvan Guichaoua recount “The Demise of Conflict Studies” in Dissent. An excerpt:

We were not totally naive. We questioned the kind of knowledge we were producing. We were awkwardly placed between the policy world and the societies we were studying, which were not our own. We recognized that our presence at high-level meetings in the Global North was often just a box-ticking exercise that did not imply much concern for the substance of our messages. International policy conferences—or at least the public plenary sessions—were theaters where generals in charge of counterinsurgency operations would say that military campaigns depended on the cooperation of local populations, and where scholars and activists would warn against the dangers of state-sponsored militias or illiberal EU migration policies and receive an approving nod in return. Even in places where participants shared genuine reciprocal interest, we learned that real foreign policy decisions were made elsewhere, at echelons far above us and the cheerful bureaucrats we talked to, and according to rationales that had little to do with the knowledge exchange we were part of. President Emmanuel Macron’s choice to continue the French intervention in the Sahel he had inherited from his predecessor on taking office in 2017 was a perfect example of decision-making secluded from the inputs of diplomats and civil servants from the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Sahel and West Africa

Senegal will face Morocco on Sunday in the final game of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Preeti Jha at Semafor: “Ghana Settles $1.47 Billion in Energy Debts.”

Elisha Bala-Gbogbo for Reuters: “Nigeria Enters Consolidation Phase After Two Years of Reforms, Says Finance Chief.” We’ll see.

Matteo Maillard at the Africa Report: “‘This Oil Is Ours, But We Do Not Benefit’: Why Rebel Moussa Kounaï Is Sabotaging Chinese Oil Firms in Niger.”

Ilaria Allegrozzi at Human Rights Watch: “Niger’s New Emergency Law Threatens Rights.”

In southern Chad, the army clashed with the rebel group the Movement for Peace, Reconciliation, and Development.

Horn of Africa

At FT, a podcast episode titled “Sudan: Inside the World’s Worst Humanitarian Crisis.”

The first delivery of humanitarian aid has reached El Fasher since the western Sudanese city fell to the Rapid Support Forces in October.

Emily Atkinson at the BBC: “Ethiopia Says Seized Ammunition Sent by Eritrea to Rebels as Tensions Rise.”

Bashir Mohamed Caato for Middle East Eye: “UAE Removing Its Military from Bosaso After Angry Somalia Ends Agreement.”

Middle East and North Africa

In Tunisia, the families of political prisoners have formed a collective to mount joint pressure for their loved ones’ release.

At Al-Majalla, Raafat Belkheir on “A New Year of Division in Libya.”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” for Gaza, and its Executive Committee, are taking shape - with a role for former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair on the latter.

Gülşen Doğan at LSE’s Middle East Blog: “The Resilience of Populism: Why Erdoğan Endured and Bolsonaro Fell.”

At France24, Wassim Nasr reports on Syria’s “Office of Tribes and Clans” and its efforts to reduce tensions within the country’s Sunni Arab community, tensions between ex-rebels and ex-loyalists.

At ACLED, Luca Nevola has a useful explainer on recent shifts in southern Yemen and the relevant regional dynamics. One important passage:

The Houthis remained largely silent throughout the crisis, reiterating their long-standing view that both the UAE and Saudi Arabia are occupying forces in southern Yemen seeking to sow chaos through divide-and-rule politics. However, despite this claimed equidistance, the group is clearly more hostile toward the UAE and has strongly criticized Abu Dhabi’s implicit support for Israel’s recognition of Somaliland. A weakened role of the UAE in Yemen may facilitate negotiations between Riyadh and the Houthis and pave the way for a nationwide settlement, though several obstacles remain. First, trust between Riyadh and Sanaa has deteriorated following Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, creating the need for specific security guarantees. Second, the foreign terrorist organization designation of the Houthis may complicate the implementation of any agreement. Finally, a United States or Israeli military operation against Iran could trigger a new round of confrontations and further delay peace talks.

Daniel Block in Politico: “You Might Not Like What Comes Next in Iran.” Drawing on interviews with leading experts on Iran, Block cautions that neither a coup from within, nor a U.S. intervention, nor various other scenarios are likely to produce a rosy outcome.