Last week’s links can be found here.

Sahel and West Africa

France24: “Senegal’s powerful opposition party Pastef led by former presidential candidate Ousmane Sonko on Tuesday rejected a revised version of the country’s budget, leaving the west African nation’s new bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund hanging in the balance.”

Guinean authorities banned artisanal mining in parts of the northeast, and many of the affected workers have moved to Bamako.

After presidential elections a year ago, Cote d’Ivoire was supposed to investigate election-related violence. Jeune Afrique’s Jeanne Le Bihan on the lack of progress.

Reuters’ Camillus Eboh: “Nigerian Court Voids Candidacy of Opposition ADC’s Atiku for 2027 Election.”

Yakubu Mohammed and Obi Anyadike at The New Humanitarian: “The Lithium Rush: Nigeria’s Bid to Avoid the Resource Curse.”

Fikayo Akeredolu at Africa Is a Country: “Nigeria’s Petrol Subsidy Was Also an Electricity Policy.”

AFP’s Nicholas Roll: “Nigeria’s ‘Godfathers’ Pull the Strings Ahead of Elections.”

Horn of Africa

Al Jazeera: “RSF Senior Commander Defects, Accusing Sudan Group’s Leadership of Nepotism.”

France24’s Tom Canetti: “Ethiopian Families Fleeing Conflict Face Difficulties with Food Access.”

Clara Nusaybi at AfriqueXXI on Ethiopians in Djibouti, seeking to reach Yemen and then Saudi Arabia.

The BBC’s Wycliffe Muia: “US Contractor Gave Ethiopia Secrets to Help Kill Tigray Fighters.”

Geeska: “Israel’s First Ambassador Presents Credentials in Somaliland as Ties Deepen.”

At Socialist Somalia, Faisal Ali reviews Nadifa Mohamed’s The Orchard of Lost Souls:

Mohamed has described the Hargeisa that emerged from the war as “like a woman liberated from an abusive marriage”. Her novel conveys the bitterness of that betrayal alongside a deep appreciation of the lost world and what it meant to those who inhabited it. It recovers the houses, gardens, arguments and ordinary ambitions of a city whose destruction has so often defined its place in history.

Swaibu Ibrahim and Basillioh Rukanga for the BBC: “Uganda Begins Withdrawing Troops from Somalia after 20 Years.”

Ugandan soldiers in Mogadishu, 2011 via Wkimedia Commons

Middle East and North Africa

Reuters’ Ahmed Eljechtimi: “Morocco Says It Will Uphold Western Sahara Ceasefire after UN Mission Ends.” For background, see Jacob Mundy’s guest post here at Sawahil earlier this week.

After Israel’s October 27 elections produced an initial deadlock, President Isaac Herzog will decide this Sunday (November 8) whom to task with forming a government. Opposition politician General Gadi Eisenkot appears to have secured a majority coalition with the backing of Arab parties.

Sophia Goodfriend interviewed by the New Left Review:

In Israel, the role of the idf as a national institution is completely unlike that of the military in any other advanced-capitalist country; a veritable ideological state apparatus, in its own right. How does it shape Israelis’ outlooks? Ever since the founding of Israel, the idf has been the principal mode of cementing a national identity—of creating the Sabra, the ‘New Jew’. The army is visible everywhere. You see conscripts in fatigues in malls, cafés, trains, bars and bus stations, lugging guns and kit bags, as they circulate between their bases and their parents’ houses. Since October Seventh, it’s common to see reservists in civilian clothes with assault rifles slung across their backs. Commercials will show soldiers unbuttoning their fatigues to reveal a branded shirt, or someone coming home from the base and reaching into the fridge for a chocolate milk. The authority of the military reaches right across the media. Pundits on prime-time tv are regularly introduced by way of their years at the helm of military-intelligence divisions devoted to Iran, Lebanon or the Gulf. Politicians are lauded for their decorated army careers. Leading newscasters often get their start at Galgalatz, the army’s national radio station, or in the idf’s Spokespersons Unit. For Zionism’s strategists, the military was always a tool for internal nation-building as much as territorial conquest—as writers like Uri Ben-Eliezer, Baruch Kimmerling and Haim Bresheeth-Žabner have explored. The Israeli leadership has been remarkably effective in constructing civilian institutions—schools, universities, the media, the medical system—that help to keep the military at the centre of national consciousness and public life.

UN News: “Syria’s Undocumented Children ‘Pay the Price’ of War and a Law That Shuts Out Mothers.”

Fadhel al-Nashmi for Al-Sharq al-Awsat: “Iraq’s Ruling Coordination Framework Faces Growing Risk of Split.”

Semafor’s Matthew Martin: “Gulf Energy Companies Go Global after Security Failures.”

Kourosh Ziabari at Hidden Cities:

It was disheartening, to say the least, to follow TV programs, press conferences, and news stories that were mostly devoid of any meaningful reference to the war’s horrors being wreaked on a country that remains one of the world’s oldest civilizations. I felt the anguish not as an Iranian, but as a journalist who would be reporting on any other conflict by highlighting its human toll, not its “tactically impressive” results. As with other comparable situations when unanswered questions give way to whataboutism, I started to wonder whether the Amiens Cathedral or Wartburg Castle could also be bombed so casually with the world looking on? I asked myself if international organizations would be so indifferent if University College London or McGill University had their research centers destroyed in airstrikes by a foreign army? If not, why wasn’t journalism up to the task?

Isa Toprak and Oguzhan Sari at Anadolu: “Turkish Parliament Approves Mecca Joint Defense Pact with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.”

Patrick Wintour at The Guardian: “Yemen’s President Sacks Ministers and Officers in Attempt to Turn Tide of War.”