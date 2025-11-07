Last week’s links can be found here.

Sahel and West Africa

Guinea will hold presidential elections on December 28, four years after the coup of September 2021. Military ruler Mamady Doumbouya is now officially running for president and will, in an atmosphere of intimidation, likely win. In September of this year, voters massively approved a constitutional referendum, although the opposition boycotted.

An IMF delegation spent two weeks in Senegal, amid long-running negotiations over loans and reforms in the wake of an explosive audit of public finances Bottom line: the IMF wants to see more reform commitments before it initiates new lending:

Good progress has been achieved on the corrective actions related to the misreporting, notably improved debt publications, but further decisive steps are needed. Strengthening debt-management capacity and centralizing debt functions within a single ministry remain key priorities to enhance control, transparency, and accountability. Completion of the debt-management reform and full implementation of the remaining corrective measures will be essential to resolving the hidden debt case. To complement these actions, the mission and the Senegalese authorities also agreed on the need for sustained robust reforms to support pro-growth fiscal consolidation, and advance governance and anti-corruption measures to maintain confidence and foster durable growth.

RFI has more.

What are the Trump administration’s intentions vis-a-vis security cooperation with Mali? Meanwhile, truckers in eastern Senegal are nervous about spillover, as the jihadist group Jama‘at Nusrat al-Islam wa-l-Muslimin (the Group for Supporting Islam and Muslims, JNIM) continues to blockade Bamako - possibly seeking to force the military government there out of power, but without necessarily capturing the city itself.

Amid U.S.-Nigeria tensions over Christian deaths, and just a few weeks after the foiling of an alleged coup plot, Vanguard reports on remarks by Nigeria’s new Chief of Army Staff Waidi Shaibu to troops preparing for a new offensive against jihadists in the northeast. There was a major dose of triumphalism in his remarks, but also a subtle nod to discontent in the ranks:

In a rare shift from military-formal speech to personal assurance, the Army Chief focused extensively on welfare, a key factor in troop morale and battlefield performance. “Your welfare has been taken care of from improved ration cost allowance, to prompt payment of all your allowances, to improved medical health care. We will continue to improve on your well-being,” he said. He also announced greater investment in accommodation, and even in schools for soldiers’ children. “We will ensure your children go to the best schools, our command schools and Army children’s schools,” he added, prompting applause from the troops.

It makes me wonder how nervous civilian politicians and top military officers are about the potential for mutinies and coups.

Horn of Africa

The Quad (the United States, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates) put forth a ceasefire proposal for Sudan that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have provisionally accepted. That acceptance follows the RSF’s capture of El Fasher, which strengthened the RSF’s hand not just on the ground but also in these negotiations. Meanwhile, Middle East Eye reports on how Egypt and Turkey are boosting their support to the Sudanese Armed Forces which, as I write, appear to still be considering whether they will accept the ceasefire.

At Geeska, Abdimalik Warsame writes about the war between Ethiopia and Eritrea from 1998-2000. The war still very much shapes the region:

What became known as the Badme War bled across the turn of the century, resulted in the deaths of around 100,000 people, and reshaped regional geopolitics, yet settled little. The cessation of armed hostilities in mid-2000 froze the conflict into a protracted cold war between Addis Ababa and Asmara, entrenched a heavily militarized frontier, and made the Red Sea corridor, above all the port city of Assab, a perennial flashpoint in what both states deemed salient national interests. In the years that followed, as the two capitals engaged in brinkmanship via proxy conflict, Eritrea evolved into an autocratic and hypermilitarized state, while Ethiopia grew increasingly authoritarian and interventionist, a trajectory that fueled later regional wars, including the invasion of Somalia and the war in Tigray. Today, amid accelerating militarization of the frontier and intensified saber-rattling from Addis Ababa over sea access, the ghosts of the Badme war warn that a renewed armed conflict will undoubtedly prove ruinous for both states all the while further destabilizing an already deeply unsettled Horn of Africa.

Meanwhile, as Al Jazeera reports, “Ethiopia’s Afar region has accused forces from neighbouring Tigray of crossing into its territory, seizing several villages and attacking civilians, in what it called a breach of the 2022 peace deal that ended the war in northern Ethiopia.”

Middle East and North Africa

On October 31, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution (11-0-3, with Algeria not voting) “referencing Morocco’s Autonomy Proposal presented in 2007 — which envisions the territory as self-governing under Moroccan sovereignty — as a basis for negotiations.” The decision triggered widespread celebration in Morocco, a broadcast by King Mohammed VI, and an attack by the Polisario Front, which fights for Saharan independence.

At the New Humanitarian, Professor Julie Norman reflects on twenty years of visiting the West Bank, including her trip this summer:

The demolition threat has long loomed as the primary concern for residents of Khirbet al Majaz, and not without reason – a neighbouring village, Khallet al Daba, was destroyed in May. But residents said during my visit that, since 7 October 2023, the daily threat of settler violence and harassment has become the most immediate worry. Cars and homes have been torched. Children and teachers are harassed by settlers when coming from other villages to reach the school, and women trying to travel into the nearest town to gather provisions are blocked by settlers who refuse to let them pass. Surviving off the land, as the communities have always done, has become nearly impossible. “We depend on herding for our livelihood,” a woman named Alaa told us, “but we can’t access the land to graze the sheep. When we do, the settlers steal the livestock, they destroy the crops, they attack the water sources.” Sometimes, the settlers wear military uniforms, so the residents can’t tell the difference between the settlers and real soldiers. As a youth activist from a neighbouring village said, “The settlers rule everything since 7 October. Now the soldiers take orders from the settlers, not the other way around.”

For more reflections on conditions in the West Bank, see Jasper Nathaniel, Jason Burke and Sufian Taha, and Nabih Bulos.

The BBC’s Sebastian Usher writes about the resignation - and then arrest - of Israeli Major General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi “as a political showdown deepens over the leaking of a video that allegedly shows severe abuse of a Palestinian detainee by Israeli soldiers.”

Amwaj analyzes the tough talk from U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to Iraqi officials regarding Iraqi armed groups - and the speculation that Hegseth’s phone call has triggered regarding possible new U.S. and Israeli strikes in the region.

The FT’s visual investigation team explores how Neom - a major project of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman - fell apart. In particular, The Line city, as envisioned by its designers, was to be so massive that there basically isn’t nearly enough money to build it.