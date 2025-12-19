You can find last week’s links here.

Sahel and West Africa

In Senegal, an acquittal for the religious leader Cheikh Alassane Sène, who faced terrorism charges over 2015 text messages threatening Senegalese officials in connection with the Charlie Hebdo affair that year. The court appears to have accepted Sène’s defense that the phone in question did not belong to him and that he was uninvolved in the incident, but rather had a quarrel with then-President Macky Sall over campaign loans Sène had given him.

Mali’s Imam Mahmoud Dicko, a key religio-political personality, has organized a new political formation called the Coalition of Forces for the Republic (French acronym CFR) to oppose the country’s ruling junta. Some political personalities are beginning to align themselves with the movement. Dicko played a key role in the 2020 protests that enfeebled then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita - and that helped trigger the coup that brought this junta to power. In the ensuing years, however, Dicko fell out with the junta and went into exile in Algeria.

The New York Times profiles the 96-year-old Ghanaian photographer James Barnor.

At Africa Is a Country, Ifedayo Ward examines an alleged sex scandal involving a Nigerian entrepreneur, and how the episode has evolved into a wider debate about feminism.

Horn of Africa

CNN and Lighthouse Reports’ interactive story “Bodies in the Canal” examines abuses by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) amid Sudan’s civil war. An excerpt:

Throughout the SAF’s push to retake the city of Wad Madani, the nature of the ethnically targeted violence became apparent, according to our investigation. Experts said the attacks were largely directed at people from non-Arab backgrounds, including those from the western Darfur region, and what is now the country of South Sudan. In Sudan, the terms ‘Arab’ and ‘non-Arab’ can reflect differences in lifestyle and tribe, as well as ethnicity. Similar divisions fueled the Darfur genocide of the early 2000s, when non-Arab communities were systematically targeted by the Sudanese government and the Janjaweed – a government-backed militia which later evolved into the RSF [Rapid Support Forces, the other major armed faction/coalition in the civil war].

For me, this story, especially the SAF’s accusations that civilians were “collaborators” with the RSF, recalls some of the leading political science theories about why and where armed actors kill civilians in wartime. See Stathis Kalyvas’ The Logic of Violence in Civil War as well as important modifications to/departures from Kalyvas’ theory in Laia Balcells’ Rivary and Revenge. Long story short, Kalyvas predicts violence against civilians will be highest in areas where a faction has only shaky control and is worried about informants; Balcells sees local civilians as key actors as well, with some locals collaborating with larger armed factions to neutralize their own local rivals or, as her title suggests, to pursue revenge.

Afyare Abdi Elmi writes at Al Jazeera about Somalia’s 2026 elections, arguing that “deep political disagreement among groups, persistent security challenges, the looming expiry of the government’s mandate, and financial constraints make the timely implementation of universal suffrage nearly impossible.” Instead, Elmi continues, the country’s short-term need is for “an improved indirect election model,” which Elmi goes on to lay out.

At Geeska, Abdalla Abdirahman reflects on how a friend’s death in a car crash points to interlocking problems of infrastructure, laws, enforcement, and emergency services on Somalia’s roads.

Middle East and North Africa

In Tunisia, this week saw rallies for and against President Kais Saied; broad grievances against Saied’s autocratic regime have intersected with galvanizing incidents such as the environmental crisis unfolding in the city of Gabes. At the same time, Saied appears to retain enough populist (and, at times, highly xenophobic) appeal to mobilize a considerable number of supporters.

International Crisis Group’s Max Rodenbeck on the situation in the West Bank:

Israeli security figures have warned that too much pressure could cause some kind of explosion or even an intifada in the West Bank. Certainly, Palestinians have seen their space, prospects, morale and incomes shrink: a recent UN report reckons that in the past two years, per capita GDP in the West Bank – which even before the Gaza war was less than one tenth of Israel’s – has crashed to the level of 2008. At the same time, many are angry at the PA for its failure to improve Palestinian fortunes. “Before the ceasefire it was hard, but we had hope”, a local government official in Ramallah told Crisis Group in late November. “Now we have no hope.” Yet, as discussed below, with Israeli operations and pervasive intimidation having systematically dismantled the Palestinian capacity for collective action and even meaningful individual agency, a mass uprising seems unlikely. Many Palestinians in the territory voice a sense of impending doom as Israel – since December 2022 under the most hard-right government in its history – disrupts their lives with complete impunity, under the shadow of fear that the worst horrors of Gaza could be repeated here, too.

France24 reports on the risky but thriving trade in gasoline across the boundaries of government-controlled and Kurdish-controlled zones of Syria.

Farea Al-Muslimi at Amwaj: “After Shock Offensive, Southern Yemen’s New Reality.” Al-Muslimi rejects the idea that the Southern Transitional Council’s advance in Hadramaut was either a Saudi-Emirati coordinated plot or an Emirati-driven proxy venture, instead arguing that “developments in Hadramaut were driven primarily by local dynamics: fragmentation within government forces, rivalries among tribal and military actors as well as long-standing resentment toward ineffective Saudi-backed security arrangements. The UAE did not create these conditions, but it moved decisively to exploit them, providing its Yemeni allies with substantial military, intelligence, financial, media and logistical support.” Al-Muslimi goes on to say that the STC advance disrupts “critical smuggling corridors” for the Houthis/Ansar Allah, weakening them materially - but that the STC campaign also provides political opportunity for the Houthis, “portray[ing] the STC’s advance as proof that southern Yemen is under foreign occupation and that the country is being dismantled with Emirati backing. This message resonates deeply in northern Yemen, where fears of territorial fragmentation and mass displacement of northerners from the south run high.”

Also relevant: Anwar al-Ansi at Al Majalla, “The making and unmaking of Yemen unity over half a century.”

