You can read last week’s links here.

Sahel and West Africa

Following the tense final match between Senegal and Morocco in the African Cup of Nations on January 18, Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko spoke to his Moroccan counterpart Aziz Akhannouch and posted on Facebook. Sonko had two main messages for the public: Senegalese-Moroccan relations remain strong, and the Senegalese authorities are deeply engaged in following the welfare of Senegalese fans and citizens in Morocco. Sonko cautioned readers from being absorbed in what he called “the stream of communications, especially on social media and certain outlets, which are mostly based on disinformation.”

In Guinea-Bissau, General Horta Inta-A-Na, head of the junta that took power in November, has decreed that the country will hold presidential and legislative elections on December 6.

In Mali’s months-long travails relating to a jihadist blockade on fuel supplies, the government announced the rationing of gasoline, undercutting recent claims of a return to normalcy in the capital Bamako.

Emmanuel Bruce for Reuters: “Ghana’s Cocoa Farmers Are Unpaid and Investment in Next Harvest at Risk.”

Ruth Maclean in the New York Times: “The Screwdriver Salesman Behind Trump’s Attacks in Nigeria.”

The AP’s Mark Banchereau: “UN Warns of ‘Catastrophic’ Hunger Crisis in Nigeria as Food Aid Funding Runs Out.”

Ilaria Allegrozzi for Human Rights Watch: “In Niger, Your Job or Your Life: Junta’s Sanctions on Fuel Transport Operators Raise Rights Concerns.”

Horn of Africa

Eltayeb Siddig for Reuters: “Drone Attacks Shock City in Central Sudan as War Inches Closer.”

Michelle Gavin at the Council on Foreign Relations:

On Friday, President Trump sought to re-energize U.S. efforts to mediate the dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia regarding the Nile waters with a letter to Egyptian President al-Sisi. Longstanding disagreements over water allocation, which had been governed by a 1959 agreement between Egypt and Sudan that simply excluded Ethiopia and other riparian states, have come sharply into focus since Ethiopia constructed the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), a hydropower project that is vital for development in the energy-starved country of over 110 million people…An agreement would be far preferable to the mutual suspicion and periodic saber-rattling that characterizes Egypt-Ethiopia relations now. But the U.S. is not perceived as an honest broker when it comes to the GERD.

Nontokozo Mchunu and Adwoa Tenkoramaa Domena and Eddy Micah Jr. at DW: “Israel’s Somaliland Recognition: Strategic Ripples in Africa.”

Middle East and North Africa

TelQuel‘s Soundouss Chraibi on the Moroccan writer Malika Moustadraf, who died in 2006, and whose short story collection Trent-sis has just been translated into French.

Tunisia’s Interior Ministry announced that security forces destroyed a “terrorist cell comprised of four individuals” near the district of Majel Bel Abbès, in the western part of the country. Webdo has more.

Ksenia Svetlova at Chatham House: “Israel in 2026: Elections Will Be a Referendum on the Legacy of 7 October – and the Future of the Social Contract.” Elections could be any time from April onwards, although they are envisioned for the fall.

Mona El-Ghobashy at Public Books: “This Too Is Gaza.” An excerpt:

The challenge for any Gazan - including postcolonial studies scholar Haidar Eid and journalist Mohammed Omer Almoghayer - is how to communicate what it feels like to live this violent state of exception, but without being turned into symbols of abjection or hollow heroism. Both Eid and Almoghayer, in their two new books, are keen to showcase Israel’s breathtaking micromanagement of Palestinians’ bodies: when and whether they can move, where they can build or plant, what they can buy and sell, how many calories they can consume daily (2,279 per adult). […] And birds - mythical, real, and metaphorical - also flit through Eid and Almoghayer’s pages, hewing to the tradition of confined peoples nourishing visions of liberation as barrier-breaking movement. In his most lyrical essay, Eid imagines the souls of his parents as two birds, “wing in wing,” flying back to their birthplace, the village of Zarnouqa. And in 1998, even as Israel enclosed Gaza with the fence, a towering bronze statue of the phoenix - Palestinians’ rising bird, Gaza’s symbol of renaissance - was erected in Gaza City’s center, Palestine Square. It has now been destroyed by Israel.

International Crisis Group: “Preventing Further Escalation in Syria’s North East.” The opening paragraph:

A surge in fighting between the Syrian government and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Kurdish-led group administering much of the north east, has brought the country to a pivot point. The government has dramatically expanded the territory under its control – particularly in Arab-majority areas, where SDF forces rapidly collapsed and withdrew. Many Syrians there and beyond welcomed this development. But others, especially among the Kurdish population, were deeply fearful, particularly given the reports of atrocities committed by government forces in coastal and southern regions in 2025. On 18 January, President Ahmad al-Sharaa and SDF leader Mazloum Abdi signed a U.S.-mediated ceasefire, which also provides for incorporating SDF institutions into those of the central state. But a follow-up meeting between the two leaders on 19 January ended in stark disagreement, raising the risk of renewed armed confrontation and the possibility of significant escalation along ethnic lines.

Relatedly, Amwaj covers the reactions in Iraq to developments in Syria.

Armin Messager for OrientXXI: “Iran: Cartography of an Uprising.”

Many analysts and journalists are publishing write-ups on tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. I found this one, from ISPI’s Eleonora Ardemagni, particularly clear.