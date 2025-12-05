Last week’s links are available here.

Sahel and West Africa

Major news outlets are asking more and more questions about Guinea-Bissau’s November 26 coup. At Semafor, Tomi Oladipo writes that “everything about Guinea-Bissau’s coup is off”:

The absence of election results also raises questions about whose interest the coup serves. Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, who led the West African Elders Forum observer mission to the elections, described it as a “ceremonial coup,” noting that [ousted - or apparently ousted - President Umaro] Embaló’s conduct suggested he had colluded with the junta, which would imply he was likely to lose at the polls. [New military ruler General Horta] N’Tam is the former head of the presidential guard.

At the BBC, Nicolas Negoce and Wedaeli Chibelushi make similar points.

RFI on the bad, then better, then back to bad fuel crisis in Mali.

The Trump administration has moved into step two of punishing Nigeria over alleged anti-Christian genocide - step one was (re-)designating Nigeria a “country of particular concern” over religious freedom concerns; step two is visa denials. Here is Marco Rubio’s State Department:

The United States is taking decisive action in response to the mass killings and violence against Christians by radical Islamic terrorists, Fulani ethnic militias, and other violent actors in Nigeria and beyond. A new policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act will allow the State Department to restrict visa issuance to individuals who have directed, authorized, significantly supported, participated in, or carried out violations of religious freedom and, where appropriate, their immediate family members.

Note the right-coded phrase “radical Islamic terrorists” here, as well as the singling out of the Fulani.

Meanwhile, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu replaced Defense Minister Badaru Abubakar with General Chris Musa, a recent former Chief of Defense Staff. Many countries lionize their generals and depict individual officers as sweeping agents of transformation; in Nigeria, in my view, the insecurity is driven by deep and interlocking causes that cannot be resolved by individual talent or force of will. Note too that Musa is Christian, which has not gone unnoticed among the commentariat; one writer enthuses, “How comfortable will the evil forces of terror be when a Northern Christian General gives orders to kill Islamic terrorists who kill innocent Nigerians and smoke them out from their hideouts?” Let’s see.

For more on insecurity in Nigeria, see Yusuf Anka, “Silence… The New Normal in the Northwest.”

Horn of Africa

U.S. domestic politics is largely outside of this newsletter’s scope, but for the record, I’m appalled by Trump’s rhetoric, incitement, and policies targeting Somalis.

AFP interviews Eritreans who fear war with Ethiopia:

A former independence activist now in exile, researcher Mohamed Kheir Omer, said young people are split between their fear of conflict and of being overrun by Ethiopia, whose wartime atrocities are still in recent memory. “We are torn between [Eritrean President] Isaias [Afwerki] who does not care about his population, and [Ethiopian Prime Minister] Abiy [Ahmed] who thinks only of his own legacy,” he said.

Related, from Chatham House’s Ahmed Soliman and Abel Abate Demissie: “De-Escalation Is Needed to Prevent Ethiopia and Eritrea from Going to War.” They argue that Gulf powers are well positioned to facilitate negotiations between Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Somalia, recognizing Ethiopia’s desire for access to the coast but without, they add, bringing Ethiopian recognition of Somaliland into play.

Abdi Latif Dahir and Justin Scheck at the New York Times:

Kenya’s government received complaints that a diplomat was sexually abusing women, according to a U.N. official and a labor leader. But officials allowed the diplomat to continue working with migrant women. The diplomat, Robinson Juma Twanga, was the longtime labor attaché in Saudi Arabia. Kenya’s president, William Ruto, has built his economic plan around sending more workers abroad. That made Mr. Twanga a powerful figure for the hundreds of thousands of Kenyans, mostly women, working in the kingdom.

The story is part of a larger series from Dahir and Scheck about Kenyan labor, especially in Saudi Arabia.

Middle East and North Africa

Tunisia is seeing another major wave of arrests and sentences against political dissidents and human rights campaigners, including the recent arrest of Ayachi Hammami:

Hammami was among a broader group sentenced last week in verdicts issued by the Tunis Court of Appeal. Those decisions also led to the arrest of opposition figure and National Salvation Front leader Chaima Issa, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Issa was seized by plainclothes officers and forced into an unmarked civilian vehicle as she was going home after taking part in an opposition protest on Saturday. She has since announced she is beginning a hunger strike to protest the circumstances of her arrest.

DW’s Islam Alatrash and Jennifer Holleis: “Femicides in Libya Spark Calls for Tougher Laws.”

Muhammad Mhawish for New York Magazine: “Watched, Tracked, and Targeted: Life in Gaza under Israel’s All-Encompassing Surveillance Regime.”

The death of Israel-aligned Gazan militia leader Yasser Abu Shabab spotlights the serious allegations he faced, allegations of collaborating with Israel and systematically looting aid.

Saeed Al-Batati and Vivian Nereim for the New York Times: “Separatist Forces Backed by U.A.E. Sweep Into Oil-Rich Yemen Region.”

The separatist group, called the Southern Transitional Council or the S.T.C., seized control of much of Hadramout, a province in eastern Yemen, and were battling to secure the region’s oil fields, local residents and the group’s officials said.

For further context, see this thread from analyst Ibrahim Jalal.

Saudi Arabia may cancel some of the projects connected to its ambitious Vision 2030.

The FT: “The Conglomerate Dominating Abu Dhabi’s Economy.”