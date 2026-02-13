You can find last week’s links here.

Sahel and West Africa

Student demonstrations over late stipend payments at Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar, Senegal, the country’s flagship university, resulted in clashes with authorities and the death of one student.

The veteran Mauritanian Islamist politician Jamil Mansour has left his longtime party, Tawassoul, to form a new party, the Citizenship and Justice Front, which supports President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

Jeune Afrique, in an unsigned article, reports on Malian Imam Mahmoud Dicko’s trip to Nouakchott, Mauritania “to strengthen his regional influence.” In exile and based in Algeria since December 2023, Dicko has consistently been one of the most influential voices in Mali - included in the summer 2020 protests that culminated in a military coup that August. Dicko is now a key opponent of the Malian military authorities, and his recently formed Coalition of Forces for the Republic represents an alternative to their rule - although it does not (yet) seem strong enough for Dicko to attempt a return home.

At the New Books Network, Keith Rathbone interviews Claire Nicolas about “physical culture in colonial and post-colonial Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana, the differences and the similarities between the imperial and post-imperial biopolitical strategies in both places, and the way that sports histories benefit from sustained engagement with critical theory.”

For Al Jazeera, Pelumi Salako reports on demolitions in the floating village of Makoko in Lagos, Nigeria. Salako investigates the disruption and displacement, as well as the disputed reasons for the demolition:

Although the government has cited safety as its reason for demolishing the homes, activists say there are other motives at play. Last year, local Nigerian outlets reported that the government had entered an agreement with a private contractor to develop an estate in Makoko, and promptly began sand dredging and land reclamation opposite the area.

Human Rights Watch calls for “a transparent and impartial investigation” into the January 6 drone strike by the Nigerien military “at a crowded market” in the village of Kokoloko, a strike that claimed the lives of three jihadists but also “killed at least 17 civilians, including 4 children, and injured at least 13 others.”

Horn of Africa

Eltayeb Siddig for Reuters: “Sudanese Nomads Trapped as War Fuels Banditry and Ethnic Splits.”

At Drop Site, Me’ad al-Khair reports on the Rapid Support Forces’ siege of El-Obeid, capital of North Kordofan State. “El-Obeid now relies on a single supply route - the eastern Al-Rahad road - which serves as the only lifeline of food, medicine, and fuel for over a million people.”

At the Africa Report, Sheriff Bojang Jr. asks, “Is Ethiopia’s Abiy Helping RSF in Sudan’s Civil War?”

For Africa Is a Country, Ivan Mayabi discusses youth mobilization in Kenya:

The challenge facing Gen Z is transitioning from effective disruption - where digital organization is cheap, decentralized, and ideologically focused - to electoral efficacy, which is expensive, bureaucratic, and traditionally reliant on regional ethnic mobilization…The generation demands good governance but harbors deep distrust in the “democratic” process; a May 2025 poll revealed that 50 percent of Kenyans had no confidence at all in the integrity of the 2027 elections. This skepticism makes the formal process of building a national, nonethnic political party extremely difficult. If Gen Z fails to build durable alternative political structures and must instead align with an existing political vehicle, they risk having their revolutionary energy absorbed back into the patronage system, thus reinforcing the very classism and ethnic-based politics they fought in the streets.

The Hiraal Institute, in a new report, analyzes trends in Somalia’s security situation from 2020 to 2025. An excerpt from the executive summary:

The primary security threat facing Somalia remains Al-Shabaab. The data shows that Al-Shabaab increased its monthly attacks after President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud assumed office on 23 May 2022, from an average of 68 attacks a month to 116, a 70% increase in the rate of attacks. Tactically, it shifted its focus from urban terrorism to rural insurgency, which suggests that the primary strategy of the government to keep Al-Shabaab away from urban centres had succeeded. Compared to the 30 months before the start of the offensive, conventional Al-Shabaab attacks on military targets have increased by 52%.

At his Substack Socialist Somalia, Faisal Ali interviews the art historian Claire Dillon, whose “work surfaces stories erased from official histories: Somali workers whose labor built the [Cathedral of Mogadishu], prisoners who died in construction accidents, and the 1989 assassination of Bishop Salvatore Colombo that foreshadowed the building’s violent end.”

Middle East and North Africa

International Crisis Group’s Riccardo Fabiani on recent developments connected with Morocco and the Western Sahara:

On 8 and 9 February, ministerial-level delegations from the Polisario, Algeria, Mauritania and Morocco met for direct talks at the U.S. embassy in Madrid – the first since 2019. It was also the first public encounter between officials from Morocco and Algeria (which backs the Polisario) since the two countries severed diplomatic relations in 2021…Despite attempts by all sides to spin the meeting in their favour, it remains unclear whether the talks produced tangible outcomes.

France24’s Lilia Blaise and Hamdi Tlili report from Benghazi, Libya at a conference on organized crime convened by Khalifa Haftar’s son Khaled.

Jad El Dilati at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy: “Security Claims, Civilian Ruins: Understanding Destruction and Reconstruction in South Lebanon.”

Riley Sparks for the New Humanitarian: “Compliant Aid: Who Are the Israel-Approved NGOs Scaling Up in Gaza?” Sparks writes:

The new cohort of Israel-approved groups scaling up in Gaza can roughly be divided into two categories: those that appear well-intentioned but have chosen to barter silence for access, and others that seem more politically aligned with Israeli authorities.

The AP (February 8): “Israel’s Security Cabinet Approves Measures to Strengthen Control over the West Bank.” Axios’ Barak Ravid (February 10): “Trump Says He Opposes Israeli Annexation Steps in West Bank.”

Michael Gordon and Jared Malsin for the Wall Street Journal: “U.S. Vacates a Key Military Base in Syria.”

The AP’s Ahmed Al-Haj: “At least five people have died in clashes between supporters of Yemen’s main separatist group and local security forces, with more than two dozen others injured, officials and separatists said on Wednesday” in Ataq, Shabwa Governorate.

Peter McNamara for Middle East Eye: “Saudi Arabia Dismisses Investment Minister Ahead of Vision 2030 Plan Update.” The new minister is Fahd bin Abduljalil bin Ali al-Saif. Bloomberg has more.

The execution of Iraqi Shi’i cleric Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr in 1980 has cast a long shadow over the country’s history. He and his sister Bint al-Huda were killed by Saddam Hussein’s authorities amid a clampdown on Shi’i activism following the 1979 revolution in neighboring Iran. On February 9 of this year, Iraqi authorities announced that they had executed Saadoun Sabri al-Qaisi, a Saddam-era general, after conviction for “graves crimes against humanity,” among them the execution of al-Sadr. The prominent contemporary cleric Muqtada al-Sadr is closely related to Muhammad Baqir al-Sadr by blood and marriage.

Patrick Wintour in the Guardian: “Iran Arrests Leading Reformists Close to the Country’s President.” Those arrested include Azar Mansouri and Ebrahim Asgharzadeh of the Reformists Front as well as former Deputy Foreign Minister Mohsen Aminzadeh. The arrests seem to signal that public criticism of the handling of the recent protests will be punished.